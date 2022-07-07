U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,853.25
    +5.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,053.00
    +40.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,903.75
    +23.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,731.90
    +3.30 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.41
    -0.12 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,742.00
    +5.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    19.25
    +0.10 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0206
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    +0.1040 (+3.70%)
     

  • Vix

    26.73
    -0.81 (-2.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1949
    +0.0027 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7400
    -0.1750 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,399.57
    +514.12 (+2.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.49
    +7.97 (+1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,107.77
    +82.30 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,298.66
    +191.01 (+0.73%)
     

S&P revises state-owned Mexican oil firm Pemex's outlook to stable

·1 min read
Construction site of the Olmeca oil refinery at the Dos Bocas port in Paraiso

(Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings revised on Wednesday the outlook for Mexico's state-oil firm Pemex to stable from negative, after it reviewed Mexico's long-term outlook.

According to the rating agency, high crude oil prices are improving Pemex's credit metrics, although the company's weak liquidity continues to affect its assessment of its stand-alone credit profile.

"The stable outlook on Pemex's global scale rating reflects that of the sovereign and our view that the close relationship between the company and the country will remain unchanged in the coming years," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Adriana Barrera; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

