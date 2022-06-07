U.S. markets close in 4 hours 19 minutes

S&P and TMX Group Open the Market

·1 min read

TORONTO, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Representatives from S&P Global joined Dean McPherson, Head, Global Mining, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of the S&P/TSX Battery Metals Index and open the market.

The S&P/TSX Battery Metals Index provides investors with a measure of TSX and TSXV listed mining companies which are involved in production and exploration of battery metals Cobalt, Copper, Graphite, Lithium, Manganese, Molybdenum, Nickel, Palladium, Platinum, Zinc.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date:   

Tuesday, June 7, 2022



Time:   

9:00am - 9:30am



Place: 

120 Adelaide St W.

 

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/07/c7955.html

