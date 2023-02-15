P1 Service Group Hires Denise Swafford to Serve as Vice President of Coaching

Swafford, a home service industry veteran, will use her business training skills and real-world experience to support P1's partner companies

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- P1 Service Group, an industry-leading growth partner that provides world-class resources to its home service partner companies across the country, has hired Denise Swafford, a seasoned home services industry professional, to serve as the company's Vice President of Coaching.

Denise Swafford, a veteran of the home service industry, will use her business training skills and real-world experience to support P1 Service Group's partner companies.

Swafford has been immersed in the residential services industry since starting her career in the call center of her father's HVAC company—a company she would come to own. After a number of years, Swafford sold the business but took on the role of Regional Sales Manager for the buyer where she managed 12 locations. She has spent the last five years as an advisor, trainer, and coach for one of the industry's premier professional business training institutions.

"We are thrilled that Denise has become a member of the P1 family," said P1 CEO Jeff Belk. "She has an extensive and well-rounded background in growing home service companies and has coached thousands of owners and managers on improving business operations. Her contributions will be invaluable to our partner companies."

At Swafford's first home service company, she was selected to serve as a Six Sigma Black Belt and helped launch the Six Sigma methodology. This resulted in a return of $12 million in incremental revenue on her first project. Her experience also extends to managing call centers and overseeing franchise operations.

"I look forward to developing strong relationships with each of the partner companies in the P1 Service Group family," Swafford said. "I share P1's 'people first' mindset and am excited to coach key leaders at our companies on operational management. It is my goal to provide our companies with the tools they need to grow and scale their business to achieve both financial success and team satisfaction."

For more information about P1 Service Group, please visit www.p1servicegroup.com. P1 Service Group is financially backed by River Sea Network and The Edgewater Funds.

About P1 Service Group

Founded in 2021, P1 Service Group is an industry-leading growth partner to home service companies across the country. P1 supports its residential HVAC, plumbing, and electrical partner companies with a 'people first' approach, providing resources in the areas of recruiting, marketing, finance, training, leadership, acquisitions, business strategy, call center management, equipment pricing and procurement, and more. P1 partners with home service companies in the range of $10 to $100 million in annual revenue that share in the belief of its mission. P1 believes growth and profits come as a result of satisfied and supported team members through a positive, thriving culture. For more information, please visit www.p1servicegroup.com.

About River Sea Network

River Sea Network, founded in 2020, is a private investment management firm located in New York City. Although it pursues other strategies, River Sea is currently investing committed capital in the residential heating & air conditioning industry. Following a transaction, River Sea provides capital investment, strategic advice, business consultation and human resources to help companies achieve their full potential. For more information, please visit www.riverseanetwork.com.

About The Edgewater Funds

The Edgewater Funds is a Chicago-based private equity firm with over $3.0 billion of capital commitments raised since 2001. Through Edgewater Growth Capital Partners, they partner with management to help accelerate growth in their businesses. They are a flexible partner and can execute control and non-control investments. Please contact info@edgewaterfunds.com for any questions or information.

