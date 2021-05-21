P10 Holdings, Inc. releases a Shareholder Presentation

U.S. markets close in 4 hours 39 minutes

DALLAS, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P10 Holdings, Inc. (“P10”) (OTC:PIOE) has updated its website (www.p10alts.com) to include a Shareholder Presentation.

About P10 Holdings

P10 is a leading, specialized multi-asset class private markets solutions provider, offering a comprehensive suite of niche-oriented private equity, venture capital, private credit, and impact investing strategies. With an exceptional, long-tenured management team with aligned incentives supported by a deep bench of investment talent, P10 has strong investment performance, driven by our experience, investment process and data advantage. P10 believes the combination of RCP Advisors, TrueBridge Capital Partners, Five Points Capital, and Enhanced Capital creates a highly diversified and differentiated platform with significant potential for sustainable profit growth.

For more information, visit www.p10alts.com. P10 Holdings stock trades on the OTC Pink Market, which is operated by OTC Markets Group, a centralized electronic quotation service for over-the-counter securities. P10 stock trades under the symbol “PIOE.”

Information in this release is for informational purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

CONTACT: P10 Press and Investor Contact: info@p10alts.com


