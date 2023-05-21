P10, Inc. (NYSE:PX) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see P10, Inc. (NYSE:PX) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase P10's shares on or after the 26th of May, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 20th of June.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.033 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.12 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that P10 has a trailing yield of 1.1% on the current share price of $10.74. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether P10's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether P10 can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see P10 paying out a modest 48% of its earnings.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see P10's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 68% per annum for the past five years.

Unfortunately P10 has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid P10? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. Overall, P10 looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

So while P10 looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for P10 you should be aware of.

