P10, Inc. (NYSE:PX) Will Pay A US$0.033 Dividend In Four Days

Readers hoping to buy P10, Inc. (NYSE:PX) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase P10's shares before the 30th of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 20th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.033 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.12 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, P10 has a trailing yield of 1.0% on the current stock price of $12.23. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. P10 distributed an unsustainably high 110% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without more sustainable payment behaviour, the dividend looks precarious.

When a company pays out a dividend that is not well covered by profits, the dividend is generally seen as more vulnerable to being cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see P10's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 50% per annum for the past five years.

Given that P10 has only been paying a dividend for a year, there's not much of a past history to draw insight from.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid P10? P10 has been generating credible earnings per share growth, although its dividend payments were not adequately covered by earnings. We're unconvinced on the company's merits, and think there might be better opportunities out there.

If you want to look further into P10, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. We've identified 4 warning signs with P10 (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

