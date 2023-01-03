U.S. markets close in 4 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,806.38
    -33.12 (-0.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,949.65
    -197.60 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,341.10
    -125.38 (-1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,754.75
    -6.50 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.80
    -2.46 (-3.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.90
    +9.70 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    +0.18 (+0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0545
    -0.0123 (-1.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7840
    -0.0950 (-2.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1965
    -0.0085 (-0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9840
    +0.2720 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,655.54
    -84.80 (-0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.98
    -1.28 (-0.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,556.86
    +105.12 (+1.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.80 (+0.00%)
     

P23 Health Expands Its Product Line With pawMD Pet Testing Kits for Infections and Genetic Predispositions

P23 Health
·1 min read

P23 Health launches pawMD — a new product line of molecular at-home testing kits for pets. While being easy-to-use for owners and stress-free for pets, the tests ensure 99% accuracy. The innovative genetic-sequencing technology is powered by renowned high-complexity laboratory P23 Labs.

Featured Image for P23 Health

Featured Image for P23 Health
Featured Image for P23 Health

SAVANNAH, Ga., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P23 Health offers a full suite of products designed to give pet owners the tools they need to better understand their pets' health and how to improve it:

  • Canine influenza testing kit to diagnose and identify strains of the virus, which is still relatively new and vaccination is not widespread, so most dogs are susceptible to infection.

  • Nutrition testing solution to tailor a scientifically backed nutrition, medication, or physical activity plan designed to improve the health and lives of pets.

  • DNA testing to learn about the diseases a pet may already have or can potentially develop, as well as what they are likely to pass down if they're bred from.

  • Pet healthcare advisory to find customized solutions based on a pet's individual needs to give the best friends their best life.

"With pawMD products, we endeavor to provide a truly personalized pet healthcare experience. Our solution is simple: we're focused on developing scientifically backed pet healthcare solutions to improve the health and lives of your pets," said Dr. Tiffany Montgomery, a Founder and CEO of P23.

pawMD allows getting meaningful insights with minor efforts:

  • Get a testing kit delivered to the recipient's door.

  • Collect sample and send to the lab with a postage-paid return box

  • Get results within 24-72 hours via a secure online portal.

Learn more at:  https://www.p23health.com/pets

Contact Information:
Angie Crouch
Director of Revenue at P23 Labs
angie@p23health.com
854-800-2788

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories