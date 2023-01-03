P2P Payment Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $4.93 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 16.9%

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "P2P Payment Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global P2P payment market is expected to grow from $ 2.24 billion in 2021 to $ 2.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%. The P2P payment market is expected to reach $ 4.93 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.9%.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the P2P payment market in 2021. The regions covered in the P2P payment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increase in acceptance of online banking, mobile banking, and e-commerce by consumers is expected to propel the P2P payment market's growth going forward. Online banking enables users to complete all banking-related tasks, including money transfers, access to historical transactional data, cash withdrawals, deposits, etc., with a single click. Customers can execute financial transactions on a secure website or mobile application with online mobile banking or Internet banking.

Due to advanced and convenient features, people adopting online banking and mobile banking is promoting P2P payments market. For instance, according to a recent global survey of 2,899 in April 2022 conducted by Finder Row Pty Ltd, an Australia-based proprietary company, 26% of respondents in India claim to have a digital bank account, and another 13% intend to open one within the next year, bringing the country's overall percentage of those with one to 39%. By the end of 2027, the percentage is anticipated to increase even more, reaching 46%. Therefore, the increase in acceptance of online banking, mobile banking, and e-commerce by consumers is driving the demand for the P2P payment market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the P2P payment market. Companies operating in the P2P payment sector are focused on introducing P2P payment solutions to strengthen their market position. For instance, in July 2021, Payveris, a US-based cloud-based software company, launched Payveris P2P, a cloud-based money movement and digital payments platform. The Payveris P2P functionality would be integrated into client banking apps, allowing end-users to send money to other bank accounts identified by email addresses and phone numbers.



In December 2019, PayPal Holdings Inc., a US-based financial technology company, acquired GoPay (Guofubao Information Technology Co. Ltd.) for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition would help PayPal to become the first foreign payment platform and provide online payment services in China. Paypal would be a stronger partner to Chinese financial institutions and technology platforms from this deal. GoPay is an Indonesia-based digital payment platform.



