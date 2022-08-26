P3 Health Partners Fireside Chat Hosted by LifeSci Advisors, LLC

P3 Health Partners Inc.

Wednesday, August 31st @ 2pmET

HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P3 Health Partners Inc. (“P3” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PIII), a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, invites investors to participate in a fireside chat with the management team of P3 Health Partners, where CEO, Dr. Sherif Abdou, and CMO, Dr. Amir Bacchus, will provide insight into P3 Health Partners' operations and value-based care model. The discussion will highlight the Company's mission of lowering the expense of healthcare delivery in a time of increasing costs, as well as shed light on P3 Health Partners' 2022 accomplishments.



To register for the event, please click here.

About P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ: PIII):

P3 Health Partners Inc. is a leading population health management company committed to transforming healthcare by improving the lives of both patients and providers. Founded and led by physicians, P3 has an expansive network of more than 2,500 affiliated primary care providers across the country. Our local teams of health care professionals manage the care of thousands of patients in 18 counties across five states. P3 supports primary care providers with value-based care coordination and administrative services that improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Through partnerships with these local providers, the P3 care team creates an enhanced patient experience by navigating, coordinating, and integrating the patient’s care within the healthcare system. For more information, visit www.p3hp.org and follow us on @p3healthpartners and Facebook.com/p3healthpartners .

Contacts:

Karen Blomquist

Vice President, Investor Relations

P3 Health Partners

kblomquist@p3hp.org

Kassi Belz

Executive Vice President, Communications

P3 Health Partners

(904) 415-2744

kbelz@p3hp.org

Steve Halper

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors

shalper@lifesciadvisors.com



