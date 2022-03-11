U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,247.50
    -9.75 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,101.00
    -51.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,528.75
    -57.25 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,002.70
    -8.20 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.61
    -0.41 (-0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,999.60
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    26.13
    -0.13 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1002
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0110
    +0.0630 (+3.23%)
     

  • Vix

    30.23
    -2.22 (-6.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3088
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.2620
    +0.1320 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,483.77
    -2,371.11 (-5.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.33
    -17.19 (-1.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.09
    -91.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,065.80
    -624.60 (-2.43%)
     

P3 Summit Panel Focuses on Energy-Saving Water Tech Innovations ASTERRA and Experts to Report on CEC Study Outcomes

ASTERRA
·3 min read
ASTERRA
ASTERRA
News about the P3 water summit in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A panel of cross-industry water experts will gather for a discussion on “Using Innovative Technology to Bring Savings to the Water-Energy Nexus” at The P3 Water Summit in San Diego this month.

The discussion will focus on the results of the 2021 California Energy Commission (CEC) final project report, CEC-500-2021-036, “Demonstrating Innovative Water Leakage Reduction Strategies,” which addresses the need for innovative new technologies in the public water sector. This panel will present one of the technology solutions tested, along with a public agency utilizing these technologies through public-private partnerships.

The panel moderator is Ben Stanford, Ph.D., of Hazen & Sawyer. Stanford was co-author of the CEC report and manager of the project. Additional panelists include James Perry, executive vice president of ASTERRA, Martin Coghill from San Diego County Water Authority, and Ellie Barker, of Imagine H2O.

“We are pleased that these water industry experts will gather to stress the importance of bringing innovation through public-private partnerships to the water industry,” said Perry. “The state of California were real trailblazers in funding the study of water innovations for the sole purpose of saving electricity.”

The CEC project was led by Hazen and Sawyer and American Water. The project team installed and evaluated the latest advances in leak detection technology, including satellite imagery leak detection. Read a summary of the CEC report on ASTERRA.io.

The CEC project was a cooperative effort with vendors to provide a side-by-side comparison of tools available, and to measure the ROI in terms of energy savings. The outcome of the work done by the CEC four years ago is now being realized in San Diego County. The San Diego County Water Authority coordinated member agencies to team up and share cost of participating in using satellite leak detection from ASTERRA, a global company with their US headquarters in San Diego.

The P3 Water Summit is a project delivery conference for agencies and industry, focused on drinking water, wastewater, sanitation, stormwater, resiliency, environmental planning, green infrastructure, and water and power. Among the attendees will be the EPA, US Army Corps of Engineers, the Bureau of Reclamation, and water utilities from across the country. ASTERRA is a silver sponsor of the P3 summit.

The panel discussion will occur in the San Diego Convention Center at 1 Market Place in San Diego, April 7 at 3:30 p.m. PST. ASTERRA will also receive guests at their booth throughout the conference. The conference agenda provides more details.

ABOUT ASTERRA

ASTERRA (formerly Utilis) provides data-driven solutions for water utilities, government agencies, and the greater infrastructure industry in the areas of roads, rails, dams, and mines. ASTERRA products use synthetic aperture radar (SAR) data from satellites and turns this data into large-scale decision support tools. The company’s proprietary algorithms and highly educated scientists and engineers are the key to their mission, to deliver actionable intelligence to advance Earth’s resource resilience. Since 2017, ASTERRA technology has been used in over 59 countries, saving over 169,280 million gallons of potable water, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 108,339 metric tons, and saving 423,200 MWH of energy, all in support of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. ASTERRA is headquartered in Israel with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, and Japan. Their innovative data solutions are used in multiple verticals around the globe. ASTERRA is investing in artificial intelligence (AI) to bring their products to the next level. For more information on ASTERRA and to learn more about their technology, visit https://asterra.io.

Media Contact
Karen Dubey
Corporate Marketing Director
inquiry@asterra.io
(858) 798-6709

A video accompanying this press release is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/19e79861-0862-4913-8667-cc193c8040b7



Recommended Stories

  • Top Solar Stocks for Q2 2022

    The solar energy industry has grown rapidly even as fossil fuels remain the dominant source of global energy use. While some large utilities and energy companies have solar and renewable energy divisions, these businesses typically are not included in the industry’s listings because the parent’s primary focus is not solar. Here are the top three solar stocks with the best value, the fastest growth, and the most momentum.

  • 2 billion genetically modified mosquitos are about to be released in the US

    Scientists have been playing god with mosquitos for a couple of years now. Back in 2021, British company Oxitech released 750 million lab-modified mosquitos in Florida. Now, the company is gearing up to release another 2 billion genetically modified mosquitos across more of Florida and in California as well. A company is about to unleash … The post 2 billion genetically modified mosquitos are about to be released in the US appeared first on BGR.

  • Huge alligator seen terrorizing paddleboarder on video killed in Florida state park

    “He came up fast and out of nowhere. Scared the daylights out of me.”

  • 12 stocks in clean energy, fossil fuels and uranium expected to keep soaring — up to 79% from here

    All energy sectors have been volatile, but the general direction has been up, with an excellent long-term setup for investors.

  • Cummins' Technology to Be Part of First of Its Kind Hydrogen Plant in Florida

    Global power leader Cummins Inc. will supply a 25-megawatt (MW) electrolyzer system for Florida’s first of its kind “green” hydrogen plant, which could lay the groundwork for a 100% carbon-free ene...

  • Winpak Broadens Sustainability Offering with Access to PureCycle Ultra-Pure Recycled Resin

    Winpak Ltd. (WPK), a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality packaging materials for perishable foods, beverages and healthcare announced today that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) will be providing Winpak with Ultra-Pure Recycled (UPR) Polypropylene (PP) from its newest facility to be constructed in Augusta, Georgia. This agreement further expands Winpak's recyclable packaging solutions, now containing post-consumer recycled (PCR) content and further expands brand and consumer a

  • EQT unveils nationwide plan to 'unleash LNG' to solve energy crisis, reduce emissions

    Rice said EQT's plan is pro-green energy because LNG and natural gas produce less environmental impacts than coal. He said that should resonate with the Biden administration.

  • Nike report card rates company on environmental, workforce goals

    In its first impact report since creating several environmental and diversity goals for the coming years, Nike says it has made progress on a majority of them. This report, called “Breaking Barriers,” marks the 20th year Beaverton-based Nike (NYSE: NKE) has released information on its environmental footprint, the working conditions for its overseas laborers and its ongoing efforts to make its workforce more diverse. In 2020, Nike announced 29 specific targets that it would like to achieve by 2025.

  • Europe's fuel crisis re-energizes debate over natural gas

    The war in Ukraine is reviving a debate on whether natural gas is a climate friend or foe, as Europe's energy crisis triggers urgent calls for U.S. and Middle East gas producers to rush new supplies to market. Once considered the cleaner-burning fuel compared with coal and oil, gas lost its luster over growing recognition of production and transportation leaks that contribute to global warming. Energy executives and government officials gathered at the CERAWeek conference in Houston this week said global security would be stronger if gas was more readily available, and used Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and Europe's dependence on Russia's gas to press their case.

  • U.S. solar installations to contract this year on inflation - industry forecast

    The subdued outlook comes as the industry is lobbying aggressively for Congress to extend subsidies that have been critical to its growth. If solar tax credits are not renewed, the report by energy research firm Wood Mackenzie and industry trade group Solar Energy Industries Association warned, the nation will not meet President Joe Biden's goal of decarbonizing the electricity sector by 2035. In total, the industry installed 23.6 gigawatts of projects, of which nearly three quarters were large installations for utilities and other big customers.

  • Clean Energy ETFs Jump

    The West’s rejection of Russian fossil fuels is generating interest in clean energy again.

  • NW Natural system expansion foes edge their way into rate case

    A coalition of activist groups that objects to the expansion of NW Natural’s local gas distribution system — an issue receiving increasing attention — will get a chance to raise that matter in the investor-owned utility’s current rate case. An administrative law judge on Wednesday granted the groups a formal role in the Public Utility Commission’s consideration of NW Natural’s rate-hike request, with none of the limitations the company had sought. The coalition joins CUB, the official residential ratepayer advocate, and the Alliance of Western Energy Consumers, which represents industrial users, in the proceeding.

  • Duke Energy exec talks politics behind passing North Carolina's clean energy law

    Describing North Carolina as a “decidedly red state,” Duke Energy N.C. President Stephen De May asked, “How did that state pass one of the most progressive climate change laws in the country?”

  • Nickel Shows How Russian Resources Fuel Clean Energy, Too

    Demand for renewable-energy installations is only going to get stronger as Europe moves to wean itself of Russian gas. Companies may get more orders, but fulfilling them profitably is the real challenge.

  • Think Buying an EV Will Save You on Gas? Better do the Math First

    Surging fuel prices are prompting more people to consider greener cars but the costs and savings are complicated.

  • Kerry: Wealthy nations to live up to $100B climate change pledge next year

    U.S. special envoy for climate change John Kerry on Wednesday said that wealthy nations will next year be able to live up to their promise of providing $100 billion annually to help developing countries deal with climate change.In comments during a United Nations Security Council meeting, Kerry said that countries are set to meet that goal, originally promised for 2020, next year - and said it was possible to reach this year. "We're just a...

  • Helping an Australian Cereal Manufacturer Generate Clean Energy From Waste

    PERTH, March 10, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) technologies is helping a leading cereal manufacturer use anaerobic digestion—a sequence of processes by which microorganisms bre...

  • New Jersey’s Largest Utility Debuts $500 Million Green Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., the owner of New Jersey’s biggest power provider, sold green bonds for the first time to help it transition to cleaner energy.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: House Votes

  • Are electric vehicles cheaper than gas-fueled cars in Washington state?

    A 2020 Consumer Reports Study found that using an electric vehicle also means using 60% less gasoline compared to gasoline-powered vehicles.

  • NJ gas prices soaring, but will that give a jolt to electric vehicle sales?

    Electric vehicles have offered the promise of cleaner — and maybe cheaper — transportation. Drivers have been reluctant. But gas prices are rising.