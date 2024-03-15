Pa. House Republicans propose solutions to commonwealth housing woes

Mar. 15—HARRISBURG — Republicans in the Pennsylvania House announced they will introduce a dozen bills addressing housing affordability and availability.

A joint statement from the nine GOP lawmakers involved say the bill package will include tax breaks, grants and incentives for homeowners and builders. The legislation will also target revamping building codes and regulations, saying existing regulation has worked to slow construction of new housing and fuel "an ever-worsening shortage."

"We know housing, which is both affordable and readily available, supports stable families, promotes employment, weans those living at or below poverty levels off public support by transitioning them to family-supporting jobs, and supports local economies," the statement reads.

"In addition, business leaders continue to emphasize the current labor shortage in Pennsylvania is being exacerbated by a lack of housing stock for workers, making it impossible to fill open positions as workers cannot find adequate housing nearby."

The announcement follows bill proposals by House Democrats that seek to revise the Municipal Planning Code, allowing empty office and retail spaces zoned for commercial use to be converted into housing and also mandate that local zoning ordinances allow duplex, triplex and quadplex housing on parcels zoned for single-family lots.

Both the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry and the Pennsylvania Builders Association count among supporters of the Democrats' bills. The Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors and the Pennsylvania Municipal League, however, oppose the proposals based on the loss of local control.

Listings are down nearly 20% and sales dropped more than 3% in January year over year, according to the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors.

The median sales price settled just below $200,000, the organization reported, down slightly from the month prior but more than 2% higher compared to January 2023 and 42% higher than in January 2019 when the median price was about $139,000.

Among the Republicans' proposals is a forthcoming bill from Rep. Thomas Kutz, R-Cumberland, proposing to create a First-Time Homebuyer Savings Account program, allowing people to save income pre-tax toward the purchase of a home. Another from Kutz would provide an exemption for first-time homebuyers to the Realty Transfer Tax.

Rep. Rich Irvin, R-Huntingdon/Franklin, proposes to allow tax claim bureaus to enter hardship agreements with homeowners who fall behind on property taxes.

Municipalities would be required to provide annual reports about their individual housing needs, shortages and solutions under a proposal by Rep. Andrew Kuzma, R-Allegheny/Washington.

Certain municipalities approaching local solutions, such as mixed-use developments and tiny homes on single-family lots, could apply for an Attainable Housing Community Designation, prioritizing them for housing affordability grants through the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency — another proposal by Kutz.

Boosting revenue for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program, adopting building code standards for tiny homes, and allowing low-interest loans for housing developers to front projects that include a focus on improving public infrastructure are included among the proposals.