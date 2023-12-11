Pa. lawmakers: Cut start-up fees for small businesses

Dec. 11—HARRISBURG — Two Pennsylvania House members are circulating a pitch for a bipartisan bill proposal seeking to expand the commonwealth's fee exemptions for small businesses.

Rep. Marla Brown, R-Lawrence, and Rep. Arvind Venkat, D-Allegheny, announced plans to introduce the Small Business Fee Exemption Act as House Bill 1905.

The bill builds off Act 135 of 2016 which exempts veteran-owned and reservist-owned businesses from paying seven different start-up fees: $125, Articles of Incorporation, for-profit or non-profit; $125, Certificate of Organization, Certificate of Limited Partnership, Registration-Domestic Registered Limited Liability Partnership; $250, Foreign Registration Statement; $70, Registration of Fictitious Name.

An annual report from the Department of State shows 2,953 exemption applications were approved in 2022 with a combined $338,740 in fees waived. There were 4,070 total applications.

The Small Business Fee Exemption Act would expand eligibility to include small businesses started by women, minorities, veterans with disabilities and other underrepresented groups, according to the lawmakers, including small businesses with five employees or less.

Brown and Venkat propose that other small businesses receive a reduction of 50% in relevant fees.

"As the Republican chair of the Subcommittee on Local Business for the House Commerce Committee, I'm making it my priority to support small business in my district and every county in Pennsylvania," Brown said in a press release announcing the bill.

"I realize the vital role that small businesses play in our community and how closely they are tied to the people that live and work there," Brown said.

Citing state data, Venkat said Pennsylvania has more than 1.1 million small businesses employing more than 2.5 million workers and that small businesses represent 99.6% of all businesses in the commonwealth.