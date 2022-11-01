U.S. markets open in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,911.25
    +28.25 (+0.73%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,945.00
    +170.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,550.25
    +103.00 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,868.70
    +15.70 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.62
    +1.09 (+1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,650.40
    +9.70 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    19.69
    +0.58 (+3.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9924
    +0.0036 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.92
    +0.17 (+0.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1525
    +0.0058 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.6380
    -1.0760 (-0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,595.07
    +107.56 (+0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    492.72
    +4.51 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.71
    +110.18 (+1.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.92
    +91.46 (+0.33%)
     

PA Media Group acquires social media agency Hydrogen

·3 min read

LONDON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PA Media Group has acquired Hydrogen, Scotland's largest specialist social media agency.

Mike Scott, Founder &amp; CEO (Left) and Daniel Rae, Founder &amp; Chief Innovation Officer (Right) of We are Hydrogen
Mike Scott, Founder & CEO (Left) and Daniel Rae, Founder & Chief Innovation Officer (Right) of We are Hydrogen

Hydrogen (www.wearehydrogen.com) is an award-winning agency managing social media campaigns and communications for a range of brands and which will complement the services offered by existing PA Media Group businesses.

Hydrogen is based in Glasgow and has delivered significant year-on-year growth since its formation in 2016. It has worked with clients across publishing, utilities, FMCG and hospitality, including The Economist, Highland Park, SSE and Magners.

Its services of social media management, content creation, community management, paid advertising and research are a strategic addition to PA Media Group, with benefits for publisher and rightsholder clients, as well as the brands served by PA Media Group's wholly owned digital marketing agency, Sticky.

Hydrogen works with clients to grow and manage audiences on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn, among other platforms.

Hydrogen will continue to operate under its current leadership as a stand-alone agency within PA Media Group's portfolio of media businesses. These include PA Media, Alamy, Stream AMG, Sticky, PA Training and PA Racing & Betting.

Clive Marshall, Chief Executive of PA Media Group, said: "The acquisition of Hydrogen allows PA Media Group to respond to our clients' increasing demand for social media services. Social media and social commerce are the fastest growing areas of digital marketing in the UK. Adding expertise and a proven track record in this area to our portfolio opens up opportunities to develop our social offering right across the group. We look forward to providing a networked home for Hydrogen to support the next phase of its growth."

Mike Scott, Founder and CEO of Hydrogen, said: "A growth mindset has always been at the heart of everything we do at Hydrogen. It's allowed us to quickly become the largest social media agency in Scotland and work with amazing brands from across the UK and beyond. It's exciting to join the PA Media Group family, which will allow us to really accelerate growth opportunities for the Hydrogen brand while supporting the expansion of social media across the wider group."

About PA Media Group

PA Media Group comprises a diverse portfolio of specialist media companies, spanning news & information, technology and communications services.

Its flagship brand, PA Media, is the UK and Ireland's national news agency.  Alongside PA Media, the Group is also the parent company of Alamy, a stock imagery business; Globelynx, a broadcast technology company; Sticky, a digital marketing agency; and StreamAMG, a video streaming business. PA Media Group also owns stakes in the financial news provider, Alliance News, and automotive content business Baize Group.

PA Media Group has 20 shareholders, who are mainly UK news and media businesses. The largest shareholders include DMGT plc, Informa plc, News UK plc and Reach plc.

http://www.pamediagroup.com

About Hydrogen

Hydrogen is Scotland's largest specialist social media agency working with brands across sectors including publishing, utilities, FMCG and hospitality.

Hydrogen's award-winning services are all delivered by the inhouse specialists; they include content creation, performance marketing, video production, social media insights and community management.

Hydrogen is based in Glasgow.

A full showreel can be seen here - https://www.wearehydrogen.com/ourwork

About Sticky

Sticky (part of the PA Media Group) is a full-service, award-winning, digital marketing agency serving a wide range of clients such as M&S, Asics, giffgaff, Nestle, Best Western, Canon and Meta.

Sticky offers a wide range of services, including strategy, production and detailed performance analytics for all forms of digital marketing. Sticky employs more than 30 marketing professionals and is based in the heart of London.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1934023/PA_Media_Group.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pa-media-group-acquires-social-media-agency-hydrogen-301663612.html

SOURCE PA Media Group

Recommended Stories

  • CIBC Deepens Commitment to Employee Wellbeing with New Platform, YourPulse@CIBC

    CIBC today announced the launch of YourPulse@CIBC, a new global health and wellbeing platform that gives employees the ability to set and track personalized wellness goals, engage in individual and group challenges, and access expert guidance to build healthy habits through an easy-to-use and engaging app. The new platform is free to CIBC employees, accessible anywhere, and is built to be highly engaging including the opportunity to participate in wellbeing challenges with colleagues.

  • What You Should Know Before the Nov. 4 Marketing Rule Compliance Date

    Advisors, check your calendars. The compliance date for the Securities and Exchange Commission's investment advisor marketing rule is Nov. 4. That's right around the corner. And for many investment professionals, that deadline matters. In fact, nearly 69% of investment advisor … Continue reading → The post 5 Things Advisors Should Know Before the Nov. 4 Marketing Rule Compliance Date appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Andersen Global CEO Discusses Legacy of Defunct Audit Giant, Overseas Expansion and EY’s Planned Split

    The head of the tax and legal services provider talks about what’s left of the Arthur Andersen brand 20 years after the accounting firm’s demise.

  • Analyst Report: Criteo S.A.

    Headquartered in Paris, Criteo is one of the leading ad-tech companies in the growing digital ad market. Its technology, mainly the Criteo Engine, allows advertisers to launch multichannel and cross-device marketing campaigns in real time using retarget digital display ads. With real-time return on investment analysis of the ads, the firm’s clients can adjust their marketing strategies dynamically.

  • CentralNic Group Acquires Corporate Domain Manager IPMC, Increases Market Share and Coverage in North America

    CentralNic Group PLC (AIM: CNIC), a $700M revenue global online domain name and online marketing provider headquartered in London, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the leading California-based domain name management business, Intellectual Property Management Company, Inc. ("IPMC").

  • HSBC's Canada unit loses National Bank, CIBC as bidders, Global and Mail reports

    HSBC disclosed on Oct. 4 that it was considering selling HSBC Bank Canada, a unit that analysts estimate to be valued at around C$8 billion ($5.88 billion) to C$10 billion ($7.35 billion). The Globe and Mail, in its report on Friday, quoted sources familiar with the process as saying that the field of contenders to acquire HSBC Bank Canada from the British lender was narrowing. Lawyers and analysts have said Canada's concentrated banking market could discourage big domestic banks from bidding as the government has charged the antitrust regulator to push for more competition.

  • Nearly $1 Billion Swamps Junk-Bond ETF in Record Haul Before Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Exchange-traded fund investors are diving headfirst into high-yield debt just days before the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapRaytheon Wires $1 Million to Whistleblower Over Fake GPS Test Results for Air ForceLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Preside

  • Is Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • India shortlists nine banks to start CBDC trial from Nov. 1

    India’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), will pilot the country’s first digital rupee in the wholesale segment (e₹-W) from Nov. 1 and has identified nine banks for participation in the trial.

  • Thermo Fisher to Buy UK’s Binding Site in $2.6 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. agreed to acquire British specialty diagnostics firm Binding Site in a deal valued at £2.25 billion ($2.6 billion).Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPThree Top Bankers Pull Out of Hong Kong's Global Fin

  • Chemed (CHE) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates

    Chemed (CHE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.82% and 1.72%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Japan has tools to smooth out yen moves, says ex-finance ministry exec

    Japanese authorities cannot control yen levels with currency intervention but they have various tools to smooth out volatile moves driven by speculators, former top finance ministry bureaucrat Yasushi Kinoshita said on Monday. Japan has been conducting yen-buying interventions since September to prevent a sharp slide in the currency driven by the gap between steadily tighter U.S. monetary policy and the Bank of Japan's continued ultra-loose policy. "Currency intervention cannot and isn't intended to move the yen significantly up and down, or keep it at a certain level for a sustained period of time," said Kinoshita, seen as a candidate to join the Bank of Japan's leadership next year.

  • TuSimple (TSP) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    TuSimple (TSP) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 13.79% and 14.55%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Brazilian Assets Slump as Traders Wait for Lula’s Cabinet Picks

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazilian assets fell Monday as investors awaited more details on Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s plans for Latin America’s largest economy after he won the presidential runoff election.Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilStocks Pare Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapThree Top Bankers Pull Out of Hong Kong's Global Finance SummitMorgan Stanley’s W

  • Can Invitae Deliver a Positive Surprise?

    Invitae in the next two years does not have much for investors to look forward to. Then again, the bar has been set so low that even minor improvements to the turnaround timeline could be meaningful. The genetic testing pioneer announced a strategic pivot this summer.

  • Everything You Need to Know About Interest Rates But Were Too Afraid to Ask

    There are a number of stories which have dominated economic news in 2022 such as inflation, the emergence of a bear market and a possible recession. Arguably the most impactful news, though, has been one coming directly from the federal … Continue reading → The post Everything You Need to Know About Interest Rates But Were Too Afraid to Ask appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Wall Street is being nicer on earnings as vaccine makers, fintech reports near

    With a downcast earnings season passing the halfway mark, results from pharma and fintech companies will dominate the week ahead.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Versik Analytics (VRSK) This Earnings Season?

    Versik Analytics (VRSK) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • AMD’s Earnings Are All About the Outlook

    Chip maker AMD has already said its third-quarter report would disappoint. Investors want to know about timing of a rebound for the company and sector.

  • Italy's Campari builds up bourbon business with $600 million Kentucky deal

    MILAN (Reuters) -Italian spirits group Campari said on Monday it had reached an agreement to buy an initial 70% stake in Wilderness Trail Distillery for $420 million, strengthening its bourbon offer. Under the agreement, Campari has an option to buy the remaining 30% of the Kentucky-based producer of bourbon and rye whiskey in 2031. The deal implies a current enterprise value of $600 million, which makes it the second biggest acquisition for the Italian group after it bought Grand Marnier in 2016.