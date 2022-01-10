U.S. markets close in 5 hours 4 minutes

PAC Announces Top Selling Packaging Machines of 2021 and Customer Trends

PAC Machinery
·6 min read

Tabletop vacuum packaging

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAC Machinery, a leader in packaging equipment with one of the most diverse ranges of machinery, is celebrating a successful year and announcing a list of the most popular packaging machines purchased by customers in 2021. These best selling packaging machines will be the focus of digital campaigns as recommended machines throughout January and February 2022. Company leaders are also revealing top trends in the industry as they have observed from a very busy year in packaging equipment!

Top Equipment Categories
Machine categories include Automatic Baggers, Vacuum Sealers, Automatic Shrink Wrappers, Bag Sealers, and Flow Wrappers. “We had an increase in bag sealers due to medical packagers,” said Greg Berguig, VP Sales & Marketing, PAC Machinery. “We have excellent options with the validatable medical seals that this market requires. As far as automatic baggers go, being our largest machine category in sales is no surprise with our versatile automatic bagger options that can do it all - including right sizing the bag to the product, printing on the package and an option to use poly bags or tubing, which saves on costs and material lead time,” Berguig said.

Top Industries
Top Industries for PAC include ecommerce fulfillment, medical, food, industrial, electronics, and aerospace.

Top PAC Machine Models
Shrink Wrap Machines

Automatic Baggers

  • Rollbag R785 All-Electric Bagger was a standout with customers looking for a workstation poly bagging solution. With the optional label printer applicator customers are able to print a scannable barcode onto clear stock bags as well as poly mailers for shipping

  • There was high demand for the Rollbag R3200, one of the most configurable automatic baggers on the market, as well as the Rollbag Magnum Horizontal. Both R3200 and Magnum Horizontal have the option to use poly tubing, which saves customers money, reduces material usage, and has a significantly shorter lead time than pre-opened poly bags

Vacuum Packaging

Medical Packaging

These popular packaging machines are helping growing businesses spanning a wide range of industries. PAC Machinery has solutions for almost any type of packaging application and is a major contributing factor for PAC Machinery's continued growth.

Customer Trends
Jason Hudek, Regional Sales Manager in the Southeast, said business is booming from what he has seen, citing the following reasons: (1) An increase in online shopping since the Covid pandemic began (2) High demand for automated packaging solutions from new or growing online merchants (3) Changing requirements from Amazon and other trendsetting retailers along with the transition from boxes to poly mailers.

“Fulfillment automatic baggers are on fire right now! I have helped many customers who have been bagging products by hand to automate their process,” Hudek said. “I am showing the Rollbag R785 Automatic Bagger to customers who are saying - I gotta have it! This machine reduces many headaches for them including doing more with less staff - helpful also as a solution to the labor shortage hurting businesses now. Our automatic baggers right size the bag to the product and print right on the bags - saving time and money with automation,” Hudek said.

The pharma and fulfillment industry is another HUGE area of growth for PAC this year, especially for shipping of prescriptions in poly mailers. Hudek said there has also been growth in shrink packaging and flow wrapping machines with food industry clients, including energy bars, to cookies and bakeries. He also noticed an uptick in start-ups transitioning from manual packaging to automation to keep up with customer demand.

The demand for all things chip-related has grown tremendously over the last year and will continue to grow for years to come.

“Whether it’s the auto industry, a computer manufacturer or any other manufacturer that requires a semiconductor for the production of their product, the semiconductor chip crisis has had a serious impact on our lives,” said Sean Geniesse, Product Specialist, PAC Machinery. “PAC Machinery is honored for the opportunity to assist some of the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturers with their vacuum packaging needs. The PVG Electro Pac Vacuum Sealer is specifically designed for applications in the electronics industry where seal integrity and consistent vacuum levels are critical,” Geniesse said.

Growth through Marketing
This year was also the return to in-person large-scale events. PAC Machinery was an exhibitor at Pack Expo in September, the first large expo for the packaging industry. PAC gained a large number of leads and sales from being an exhibitor. Other areas that contributed to the growth included paid target ads, an expanded social media program, consistent email campaigns, new public relations efforts and programs and a robust video marketing program. All promotional efforts combined with buyers in need of PAC’s solutions, plus growth in key customer industries lead to new records for PAC Machinery.

ABOUT PAC MACHINERY

As a leader in the flexible packaging industry for over 50 years, PAC Machinery is a trusted partner for businesses desiring more from their packaging capabilities. From global companies, pharmaceutical and medical industry manufacturers to online retailers, PAC Machinery can transform packaging operations with customized systems that immediately improve ROI with versatile poly bagging, shrink wrapping, bag sealing, vacuum packaging, and flow wrapping systems. PAC’s solutions increase productivity through automation, reduce return rates with superior package integrity, minimize package volume to save shipping costs, and extend product shelf life for maximum freshness. With better choices and more experience, PAC Machinery creates the ideal solution for any packaging equipment need.

PAC Machinery’s globally recognized brands known for long-lasting, flexible packaging equipment include: Packaging Aids, Vertrod, Clamco, Rollbag, and Converting Technology. Headquartered in San Rafael, California with additional manufacturing facilities in Berea, OH. and Milwaukee, WI. Contact PAC Machinery at 25 Tiburon Street, San Rafael, CA 94901. 1 (800) 985-9570. http://www.pacmachinery.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Shannon Winans | PAC Machinery Marketing Director
1 (800) 985-9570 x261 | Shannonw@pacmachinery.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/995e11db-65bb-4e9e-bd7a-0acc975cde90

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f50a8222-8263-42be-9f3b-aeb8f89cbc53

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f382437e-2860-4495-993d-252a2fa43585

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f70978c-f3ee-434d-ab97-bbbccbd0dcc0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ed0c81b-ecbd-482c-b68d-f36251720c23

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46e16cce-c287-46e5-a617-2ae8f87f728e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29d70ced-cb4a-40fb-98e0-dd5718af77d8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/33205cac-3f3a-41f2-a5d7-eb2df84a8124

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f9e4fc8-c2f7-48aa-b1cb-a1c226ba8413


