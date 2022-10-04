U.S. markets close in 3 hours 42 minutes

PAC Machinery Rebranding Bags and Materials Business Positions Company for the Future

PAC Machinery
·3 min read
PAC Machinery
PAC Machinery
PAC Machinery is thrilled to unveil our rebranded identity. Converting Technology Inc. (CTI) is officially PAC Machinery Bags and Materials! The rebranding unifies our bags and materials business with PAC’s industry-leading packaging equipment. Same great products with a simplified name that makes finding automatic bagging supplies easy.

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAC Machinery (PAC), announced today, the rebranding of its Rollbag® Bags and Materials business, previously known as Converting Technology Inc. (CTI), now PAC Machinery Bags and Materials. The rebranding is announced to coincide with PAC’s new website launch that unifies all of PAC’s industry leading packaging equipment divisions and brands. Another goal of the rebranding plan includes improved awareness for PAC Machinery Bags and Materials for automatic bagging machines, including PAC’s Rollbag brand of bagging machines.

“2022 Is a pivotal year for PAC Machinery as bagger sales continue to break new records,” said Greg Quinn, General Manager, PAC Machinery Bags and Materials. “However, the most common feedback we hear from customers is that they did not realize we were part of PAC Machinery,” Quinn said. “Our objective with the rebranding is to emphasize that PAC provides industry-leading automatic baggers and has the bags and materials for any brand of automatic baggers. PAC Machinery can be one stop shop for bags, supplies and for the Rollbag brand of automatic baggers,” said Quinn.

As part of the name change, a new logo will be rolled out for the bags and materials business. Additionally, materialsales@pacmachinery.com email has been created to reach the bags and materials sales team. All other previously used email addresses will still reach the sales department as a convenience for current customers.

The bags and materials division sells Rollbag® pre-opened bags – available on a roll or fan folded in a box. Considered the industry standard bags and can be used on virtually all brands of automatic baggers, including PAC’s best-selling Rollbag automatic bagging machines. Other products include tubing, coex poly mailers, poly tubing, side load bags, medical bags, suffocation warning bags, thermal transfer ribbon, and sustainable packaging options for the environmentally conscious company. Some products are in stock and ready to ship others are available with competitive lead times.

PAC’s bags and materials business is known for prompt customer service, fast quotes, competitive pricing and lead times.

ABOUT PAC MACHINERY
As a leader in the flexible packaging industry for over 60 years, PAC Machinery is a trusted partner for businesses desiring more from their packaging capabilities. From global companies, pharmaceutical and medical industry manufacturers to online retailers, PAC Machinery can transform packaging operations with customized solutions that immediately improve ROI. Products include: versatile poly bagging, shrink wrapping, bag sealing and flow wrapping systems. PAC’s solutions increase productivity through automation, reduce return rates with superior package integrity, minimize package volume to save shipping costs, and extend product shelf life for maximum freshness. With better choices and more experience, PAC Machinery creates the ideal solution for any packaging requirement.

PAC Machinery’s globally recognized machine brands include: Packaging Aids, Vertrod, Clamco, and Rollbag, Headquartered in San Rafael, California with an additional manufacturing facility in Berea, OH. and the Bags and Materials business in Milwaukee, WI.

PAC Machinery at 25 Tiburon Street, San Rafael, CA 94901. Phone (800) 985-9570 pacmachinery.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Shannon Winans | Director of Marketing, PAC Machinery
1 (800) 985-9570 x261 | Shannonw@pacmachinery.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf9221e9-1e0a-4c21-83c9-06e4cf5f7d36


