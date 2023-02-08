U.S. markets close in 34 minutes

PAC Machinery’s Top-Selling Poly and Paper Mailer Bagging Solutions and Sustainable Options an Exhibit to See at ProMat Show

PAC Machinery
·4 min read
PAC Machinery
PAC Machinery

PAC MACHINERY Exhibits at ProMat 2023

PAC MACHINERY Exhibits at ProMat 2023 Booth N8321
PAC MACHINERY Exhibits at ProMat 2023 Booth N8321
PAC Machinery to showcase top Rollbag Automatic Baggers and the latest in sustainable packaging at ProMat 2023, March 20-23, at McCormick Place, Chicago

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAC Machinery (PAC) is bringing top automatic bagging machines and the NEW options in sustainable packaging it makes for these baggers to the biggest manufacturing and supply chain event of 2023 – ProMat. The bi-annual show takes place this year in Chicago at McCormick Place, March 20-23, 2023. Leaders in packaging, PAC Machinery, at exhibit N8321, will showcase the Rollbag® R785, R1285, R3200 Fulfillment Automatic Bagger and the Rollbag R3200XL along with sustainable bag options including a NEW curbside recyclable paper mailer, options from the Recylene® line of recycled poly Rollbags and other environmentally-friendly options.

ProMat attendees will learn what makes these packaging machines so ideal for fulfillment packaging including high performance and value, right size packaging to the product, and the ability to print and apply labels right on your bag among many other exciting features!

“ProMat will be another great show for PAC to showcase our wide range of Rollbag automatic baggers for poly mailing designed to save businesses time, money, and make packaging a smoother, more automated process," said Greg Berguig, PAC Machinery, Vice President. “Our systems come in a range of configurations, from tabletop to large floor-standing units with loads of customized options that can tailor a machine to a business’s needs. It will also be a treat for attendees to see several of our environmentally-friendly bags running on our machines as that’s really where packaging is heading as companies become more responsible in using packaging materials that are better for the environment,” Berguig said.

Here is a preview of our upcoming exhibit at N8321. For more information visit our event page on our website https://www.pacmachinery.com/event/promat-2023. For more information on these machines contact us at sales@pacmachinery.com or call 1 (800) 985.9570. For show info promatshow.com.

Bagging Machines

Rollbag R3200 Fulfillment This bagger is ideal for e-commerce, order fulfillment and distribution facilities that require the highest level of performance in their order fulfillment packaging operation. The standard Rollbag R3200 works with bags up to 16″ wide x 24″ long and prints shipping information directly on the first bag out. Info

Rollbag R3200XL Fulfillment This system makes a bag to length, prints and applies a shipping label on it, allows it to be loaded automatically or manually and seals and separates the bag. Works with bags up to 22″ wide x 36″ long and features a seal bar opening of up to 11″. Info

Rollbag R785 Automatic Bagger
This system is a unique, all-electric tabletop automatic poly bagger. The R785 is engineered to accommodate bags on a roll up to 12” wide and 20” long. Info

Rollbag R1285 The Rollbag R1285 automatic bagger is the fastest tabletop poly mailer packaging system on the market for mail order fulfillment packaging. Info

Bagging Materials

NEW Paper Mailer
Set for a 2023 release, show attendees will be among the first to see this curbside recyclable paper mailer in action, running on our Rollbag automatic baggers.

The Recylene® line of poly mailers are made from unique formulas with up to 100% recycled content and include a mix of ocean-bound, consumer and industrial recycled plastic, ideal for the environmentally-conscious company. This unique sustainable mailer bag is very strong and complies with USPS, UPS, and FedEx poly mailer shipping requirements. Recyclene poly mailers will run well on virtually any automatic poly mailer bagger, but when used on PAC's versatile, high-speed Rollbag machines, the combination makes for a formidable solution for fast, environmentally-conscious, E-commerce order fulfillment packaging. info

ABOUT PAC MACHINERY        
As a leader in the flexible packaging industry for over 60 years, PAC Machinery is a trusted partner for businesses desiring more from their packaging capabilities. From global companies, pharmaceutical and medical industry manufacturers to online retailers, PAC Machinery can transform packaging operations with customized solutions that immediately improve ROI. Products include: versatile poly bagging, shrink wrapping, bag sealing and flow wrapping systems. PAC’s solutions increase productivity through automation, reduce return rates with superior package integrity, minimize package volume to save shipping costs, and extend product shelf life for maximum freshness. With better choices and more experience, PAC Machinery creates the ideal solution for any packaging requirement.

PAC Machinery’s globally recognized machine brands include: Packaging Aids, Vertrod, Clamco, and Rollbag, Headquartered in San Rafael, California with an additional manufacturing facilities in Berea, OH and Milwaukee, WI. PAC Machinery at 25 Tiburon Street, San Rafael, CA 94901.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Shannon Winans | PAC Machinery Marketing Director
1 (800) 985-9570 x261 | Shannonw@pacmachinery.com

An infographic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae5f4784-6b29-4027-b662-33ff369de2fc

A video accompanying this announcement is available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1c4855a-12e8-4000-8e62-c6e725d84adb


