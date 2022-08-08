U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,140.06
    -5.13 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,832.54
    +29.07 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,644.46
    -13.10 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,942.67
    +20.84 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.54
    +1.53 (+1.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.80
    +13.60 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    20.64
    +0.79 (+4.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0195
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7650
    -0.0750 (-2.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2078
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0320
    +0.0620 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,929.74
    +758.81 (+3.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    558.70
    +15.82 (+2.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,482.37
    +42.63 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,249.24
    +73.37 (+0.26%)
     

Bandai Namco is reportedly making a live-action Pac-Man movie

Igor Bonifacic
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read
ilbusca via Getty Images

Bandai Namco is developing a live-action Pac-Man film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Japanese publisher has reportedly tapped Wayfarer Studios, best known for its work on 2019’s Five Feet Apart, to produce the project. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film was pitched by Sonic the Hedgehog producer Chuck Williams.

The movie does not have a release date yet and Bandai Namco could decide not to move forward with the project. That said, the involvement of Williams says a lot about the company’s aspirations. In 2020, Sonic the Hedgehog broke the record for a US video game movie debut after earning $57 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend. Despite the pandemic, the film went on to earn $319 million. Two years later, Sonic 2 beat the previous high watermark set by its predecessor with a $71 million US debut. Clearly, Bandai Namco wants a similar outcome. Here’s hoping Pac-Man doesn’t have to go through an ugly CGI phase to get there.

Recommended Stories