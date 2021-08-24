Pint-sized 'Pac-Man' and 'PAW Patrol' arcade machines for kids are on the way

You're never really too young to start gaming, but some kids might struggle to get to grips with standard arcade machines. With that in mind, Arcade1Up is hoping to bring the joy of arcades to a new generation with its latest lineup of cabinets.

The first two machines in the Arcade1Up Jr. line are centered around the Pac-Man and PAW Patrol franchises. The former includes a trio of arcade classics: Pac-Man, Galaga and Dig Dug. The PAW Patrol system also features three games: Chase is in a Race, PAW Patrol Off Duty and PAW Patrol Pups on the Go!

The cabinets are aimed at kids aged four to eight. They're three feet tall and have oversized buttons to make things easier for youngsters. The games include a way to slow down the action and other features (such as unlimited lives) to help burgeoning gamers learn the ropes. Each machine has an eight-inch monitor and it's ready to play right out of the box.

Arcade1Up has been around for few years. It aims to bring the arcade experience to gamers' homes by re-releasing classic cabinets such as NBA Jam , The Simpsons and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The Pac-Man system will be available starting on October 15th and the PAW Patrol version will go on sale on November 15th. You'll be able to buy the arcade machines, which start at $280, from a variety of retailers.