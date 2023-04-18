MENLO PARK, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) announced today that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 4:30 pm Eastern Time.

(PRNewsfoto/Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.)

The call will be webcast and may be accessed at PacBio's website at: https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com/.

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 4:30 pm ET (1:30 pm PT)

Listen live via internet or replay: https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com/

Toll-free: 1-888-349-0136

International: 1-412-317-6011

If using the dial-in option, please dial into the call five to ten minutes prior to start time using the appropriate number above and ask to join the "PacBio Q1 Earnings Call."

About PacBio

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. is a premier life science technology company that is designing, developing and manufacturing advanced sequencing solutions to help scientists and clinical researchers resolve genetically complex problems. Our products and technology under development stem from two highly differentiated core technologies focused on accuracy, quality and completeness which include our existing HiFi long read sequencing and our emerging SBB® short read sequencing technologies. Our products address solutions across a broad set of research applications including human germline sequencing, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology, and other emerging applications. For more information please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

Contacts

Investors:

Todd Friedman

650.521.8450

ir@pacb.com

Media:

Lizelda Lopez

pr@pacb.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pacbio-to-report-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-may-2-2023-301800880.html

SOURCE Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.