PACE announces headquarters in Alberta, scaling up cleantech and solar development and investment

Calgary, Alberta, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PACE Canada, a global developer and investor in clean energy, announced today that its Canadian head office will be moving to Alberta from British Columbia as the company scales up new operations in the province.

The relocation of the Canadian office comes on the heels of a recent announcement that the company has received approval for two solar projects in Alberta by the Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC). The Joffre Solar Power Project will be located near the Joffre Petrochemical Complex in Lacombe County, while the smaller Youngstown Solar Power Project will be located in Special Areas No. 3. PACE anticipates both projects will enter the construction phase in 2022. PACE has also announced a strategic partnership in Canada with Goldbeck Solar who has over 20 years of experience in building solar power plants.

Through its International Team in the UK, Invest Alberta worked with PACE to provide the company with information and analysis on federal and provincial policies, potential incentives, and connected PACE with local partners to assist with relocation of its operations.

“We are thrilled to be relocating our corporate headquarters to Alberta as the region will provide the foundation for our new initiatives going forward. Alberta is one of the top business growth areas for cleantech making it an ideal location for PACE Canada’s future as we scale up our involvement in the clean energy sector through solar and increasingly moving into energy storage and green hydrogen. Being in Alberta gives us the opportunity to further expand our ability to service current and future market needs."

Rob Denman, Managing Director of PACE Group and President of PACE Canada LP

“Alberta’s reputation for innovation is growing and, paired with our energy leadership, our province is the ideal place for PACE Canada to have its headquarters. We have the talent, the resources, and the business environment to attract international companies like PACE. This is one more example of how Alberta is attracting private-sector investment and diversifying our economy.”

Story continues

Honourable Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation

“Alberta is home to the fastest growing, low-cost renewable energy sector in Canada, making our province the best location in the country for PACE Canada. With their upcoming solar facilities in Joffre and Youngstown, PACE will play an important role as our province continues to work towards a more sustainable and affordable energy future.”

Honourable Dale Nally, Associate Minister for Natural Gas and Electricity

“Alberta’s clean energy sector has experienced exceptional growth over the past decade, fueled by high levels of capital investment. Alberta’s high-quality talent, competitive regulatory environment and low corporate taxes ensure companies like PACE can set up fast and succeed without limits in Alberta.”

Rick Christiaanse, CEO, Invest Alberta

Invest Alberta is playing a vital role in positioning Alberta for success in a low-carbon future, and cleantech has the potential to deliver $61 billion GDP and 170,000 jobs by 2050 in Alberta.





About Invest Alberta

Invest Alberta Corporation is dedicated to investment attraction, with a mandate to engage the world and provide high-end tailored support to companies, investors, and major new projects. Alberta, Canada has the lowest corporate payroll and sales taxes; the youngest and highly educated workforce in Canada, and the most livable and affordable cities. Invest Alberta works to break down barriers so investors and businesses can start up, scale up, and succeed without limits.

About PACE

PACE was established in 2017 as a global developer and investor in clean energy and brings together over 35 years of experience from across the technical and financial supply chain.

Its global team can bring talent and expertise to any market or project - keeping down project specific costs and providing cost effective and efficient route for capital to the benefit of the project, the capital and each local energy market. PACE is headquartered in the United Kingdom.

CONTACT: Communications Invest Alberta Corporation communications@investalberta.ca Paul Taylor (Communications related to this announcement and Pathfinder Clean Energy) Taylor Keogh Communications +44 (0)7966 782611 paul@taylorkeogh.com Ben Chippendale (General Inquiries) Pathfinder Clean Energy +44 (0)20 7127 4542 press@pathfinderce.com



