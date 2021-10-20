U.S. markets open in 8 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,509.50
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,332.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,381.75
    -16.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,272.30
    -0.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.46
    -0.50 (-0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.60
    +3.10 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    -0.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1652
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.70
    -0.61 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3810
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5400
    +0.1800 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,971.09
    +1,510.71 (+2.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,482.07
    +18.72 (+1.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,217.53
    +13.70 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,308.12
    +92.60 (+0.32%)
     

Pace Announces Third Quarter Updates - July to September 2021

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pace, a Singapore-based payment solution provider that allows customers to Buy Now, Pay Later ("BNPL"), today announced its business updates for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 ("Q3 FY21"). Pace's BNPL operations, where shoppers can split their purchase bills into three equal interest-free payments, continue to grow across all markets. Moving beyond Singapore, impressive growths for both users and merchants were evident in Hong Kong, where its user base increased the highest, and the city gaining the most points-of-sale in Q3 FY21.

logo
logo

The growth momentum was partly aided by a debt financing round, which Pace secured at the end of June, as it forges ahead in scaling regional operations, and the addition of more merchant partners.

Selected highlights:

  • GMV increased by over 200 percent "QoQ", driven by highly encouraging growth across markets with a more than 3x increase in Pace user base.

  • With a growth multiple of nearly 4x, user base in Hong Kong saw the highest jump. This sits alongside a 3x increase in the total number of points-of-sale across the city.

  • A continued strong growth in user base for Singapore and Malaysia, with QoQ growth rates for both countries exceeding 200 percent.

  • Pace continues to help merchants increase the number of transactions by engaging with Gen-Z and Millennial shoppers. This includes active in-market campaigns such as one held over National Day in Singapore, where it saw the number of transactions going up by 17 percent among participating merchants.

  • With shoppers increasingly accustomed to using Pace as a BNPL payment option, especially during the pandemic where contactless payments are preferred, Pace is constantly working with merchants in rolling out bespoke marketing campaigns to funnel shoppers to their stores to achieve higher sales - a computer gaming merchant in Malaysia achieved a QoQ growth of 55 percent in GMV when Pace ran a promotional campaign from June to September.

  • Merchant growth was partly due to an exclusive partnership that Pace inked with Valiram in the region, with Pace added as a payment option to over 20 international brands represented by Valiram. This allowed Pace to add over 200 points-of-sale across the region including stores such as Michael Kors, TUMI, Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, Steve Madden and Pedro in Malaysia.

  • Pace is also working with additional payment service providers across the region for them to incorporate Pace as a payment option for their merchants. The first partnership is being finalized and will be implemented by the end of this year.

  • Pace is forging ahead to launch in new markets in Q4 FY21, with plans on track for Pace to go 'live' in additional markets across Asia.

  • Pace continues to support customers with financing tools and budget trackers on the Pace app for users so that they can spend sustainably and track how they are spending.

About Pace

Pace is a fast-growing fintech solutions provider with a mission to provide financial inclusion across Asia. It aims to build a banking engine that can operate across countries easily to help merchants create sales efficiencies and provide consumers with an option to spend sustainably. Its "Buy Now Pay Later'' (BNPL) solution for offline and online merchants matches customers with appropriate spend limits and allows them to split their purchases over three equal interest-free payments. Pace currently operates in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. For more information about Pace and how it is driving financial inclusion across Asia, visit https://pacenow.co/.

Media contact:

Gerald Toh

gerald@pacenow.co


SOURCE Pace Enterprise

Recommended Stories

  • Why Tilray Stock Climbed More Than 14% Tuesday

    The Canadian cannabis retailer made a big leadership move and saw its stock rise the most in one day since mid-July.

  • What to expect from Tesla's Q3 earnings

    Ross Gerber, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss what to expect from Tesla's Q3 earnings.

  • Netflix rides 'Squid Game' success in earnings

    Santosh Rao, head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners, talks why the streaming giant found success with the South Korean thriller series.

  • Democrats raise proposed IRS bank reporting threshold to $10,000 from $600

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Senior Democrats in Congress have agreed to raise their proposed tax reporting threshold for bank account inflows and outflows to $10,000 a year, with exemptions for wage income, from an earlier proposal of $600 that drew criticism for being too intrusive. U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden on Tuesday said the new $10,000 Internal Revenue Service reporting threshold, to be included in Democrats' sweeping "reconciliation" social spending and tax hike legislation, was chosen after consultations with the U.S. Treasury because it is a level frequently used in other bank reporting requirements.

  • BofA warns of 0% returns over the next 10 years — but here's the 1 key strategy to fight it

    The next decade could be a lost one — unless you do this.

  • 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. Whether you are a veteran dividend investor, or […]

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

    And what does it means for the future of the housing market?

  • United Airlines climbs on earnings

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferré covers the airline as it annouces its Q3 2021 results.

  • Why Asana Stock Jumped 11.5% on Tuesday

    The maker of cloud-based collaboration tools for business teams enjoyed tailwinds from two separate events today. First, Asana's chief product officer, Alex Hood, was featured on the popular Inspired Execution podcast. Hood used this platform to highlight the disruptive potential of Asana's voice recognition and natural language processing systems.

  • Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss top 10 stocks in Goldman Sachs portfolio . If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the firm’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Stocks. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is one of the world’s leading investment banking and […]

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell 2.7% through 10:35 a.m. EDT trading Tuesday after the cruise company announced, after close of trading yesterday, that it has closed on a "previously announced incremental first-priority senior secured term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $2.3 billion." Investors are presumably reacting to the reminder that Carnival Corporation carries a lot of debt -- nearly $25 billion more than it has cash on hand -- and now seems to be taking on $2.3 billion more. As Carnival explained yesterday, the entire proceeds of its new loan will be used to redeem a batch of "11.500% First-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2023."

  • Why Peabody Energy Crashed 16% a Day After Skyrocketing

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) crashed 16% by noon EDT on Tuesday, tanking on a day the coal stock received an analyst upgrade and one day after skyrocketing. This morning, B. Riley raised its price target on Peabody Energy by $1 to $23 a share, stating it saw the company's preliminary results as a "positive step forward." Peabody Energy reported its preliminary numbers for the third quarter yesterday, announcing its coal sales had topped $900 million to levels not seen in nearly seven quarters.

  • Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

    Shares of the crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) had fallen roughly 10% as of 11:25 a.m. EDT after the company reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year. The bank has built a payments platform called the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN), which allows two parties on the network to clear transactions instantaneously. This is particularly attractive for institutional traders and cryptocurrency exchanges because cryptocurrencies trade nonstop.

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • New Bitcoin futures ETF could trigger rally to $168K: Analyst

    Sean Farrell, Fundstrat Head of Digital Asset Strategy, discusses the potential effects of the first Bitcoin-linked ETF on the NYSE from ProShares.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, including one that has fallen nearly 56% since peaking in February.

  • Why Johnson & Johnson Shares Trounced the Market Today

    The healthcare giant recorded healthy growth in all three of its business segments and raised its guidance.

  • Biden administration revises controversial proposal to have IRS monitor bank accounts more closely. Here’s how it would work.

    After uproar over a proposal to have banks tell the Internal Revenue Service about their customers’ annual cash-flow information, the Biden administration and congressional Democrats unveiled a new, pared-down proposal on Tuesday. Now the question is whether this version of the proposed reporting requirement, which would kick in at the $10,000 mark instead of covering transactions above a $600 threshold, will, if it passes, win over critics and help the IRS catch tax cheats. In the Biden administration’s bid to ensure rich households pay their full tax bill, they proposed months ago that bank, loan and investment accounts report to the IRS on their customers’ aggregate “inflow” and “outflow” above the $600 point on a yearly basis.

  • Market Might be Too Impatient With Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    As the fears of the memory chip price declines start to materialize, the latest slump of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) completely erased the yearly gains. While short-term headwinds shouldn't be a reason to "panic-sell, "prospective buyers should carefully evaluate upsides vs. downsides in their investment time frame.