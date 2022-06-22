U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,748.00
    -19.75 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,374.00
    -151.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,514.50
    -62.75 (-0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,685.20
    -8.20 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.58
    -0.07 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.40
    -8.40 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    21.49
    -0.28 (-1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0508
    -0.0031 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    +0.0680 (+2.10%)
     

  • Vix

    30.19
    -0.84 (-2.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2244
    -0.0035 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1700
    -0.4870 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,640.65
    +97.84 (+0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.42
    +0.35 (+0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,152.05
    +30.24 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,306.91
    +60.60 (+0.23%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

Pace-O-Matic of Kentucky Congratulates Lottery on Record Sales

Pace-O-Matic
·3 min read

Growth of both Lottery and legal skill games benefits the Commonwealth

Lexington, Kentucky, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Barrel, which operates skill games powered by Pace-O-Matic, congratulated the Kentucky Lottery today on continuing to achieve record revenues for the Commonwealth. This growth took place at the same time Pace-O-Matic has expanded its reach.

"Kentucky’s lottery is generating more revenue, with increased sales of scratch-offs and I-Lottery,” said Mike Barley, spokesman for Pace-O-Matic, which has also experienced increased growth in the state. “We have been clear that our economic forecast numbers show legal games of skill have no negative impact on the Lottery. This is confirmed by the continuing growth of Lottery revenues.”

Last week, the Kentucky Lottery reported fiscal year-to-date sales (July 2021-May 2022) totaled $1.54 billion, which is $85.6 million (or 5.9%) more than the same period the prior year, and $82 million (or 5.6%) more than budgeted. Click here to read more.

Barley explained that state residents, small businesses, fraternal organizations, veterans’ groups, seniors, and charities all benefit from the Lottery and skill games doing well. Skill games could assist the state even more financially if proposed legislation passes that further regulates skill games and imposes additional taxes on the games.

“At a reasonable tax rate, skill games could provide over $100 million in recurring revenue to the Commonwealth annually while providing critical supplemental income to Kentucky small businesses and fraternal clubs, like our American Legions, VFWs, and Fraternal Order of Police groups,” said Barley. “A properly regulated and fairly taxed skill game industry will greatly support Kentucky.”

Pace-O-Matic of Kentucky, which has been operating legal games of skill across the state for nearly two years, could be assisting the Lottery. An independent economic study conducted by Dr. Peter Zaleski, an economics professor in Pennsylvania, showed that in a mature skill game market, Lottery sales may increase if those machines are coupled with skill machines in an establishment. 

Supporters of legal skill games, including Kentucky small businesses and fraternal clubs, are asking state lawmakers to pass legislation, so the games are further regulated and provide additional tax revenue for the state.

Unfortunately, the lottery led an unsuccessful effort to make legal skill games illegal in order to create a monopoly to protect their record earnings in Kentucky.

The foundation of capitalism is competition, but the Lottery does not want to compete, said Barley, adding that it is easy to understand why. Skill games give 40% of the revenue earned to the owner of the small business where they are located. Lottery retailers earn only 6.25% of the revenue generated. Online Lottery/iLottery, cuts out retailers altogether. There is a big difference between 40% and 6.25%, and an even bigger difference between 40% and 0%, he said.

"One of the lottery’s main arguments against us is that we didn’t seek permission before coming to the market," said Barley. "However, those who live in glass houses should not throw stones."

Barley said that in 2013, when Kentucky Lottery President & CEO Mary Harville served as Lottery General Counsel, she attempted and failed to get approval from the legislature for KENO.

After failing, Harville and the Lottery consulted the attorney general at the time and came away with an opinion that gave them the approval to allow the Lottery Board to enact KENO and iLottery. The Senate President stated that he did not believe the Lottery had the authority to take such action.

As part of ongoing efforts to ensure compliance, Pace-O-Matic employs a team of former law enforcement officers to enforce all terms of contracts and codes of conduct. These contracted terms limit the number of machines and where they are placed in a location and have protections in place to prevent anyone underage from playing the devices.

# # #

CONTACT: 1-877-448-4263 Pace-O-Matic 717-576-6733 michael.barley@paceomatic.com


Recommended Stories

  • Police searching for missing 13-year-old Newton girl

    Police searching for missing 13-year-old Newton girl

  • Chewy Won’t Go to the Dogs, Says Analyst. He’s More Upbeat.

    Wedbush analyst Seth Basham raised his rating on the pet-products retailer to Outperform from Neutral, lifting his target for the stock price.

  • A Las Vegas Strip Icon (and an Iconic Casino) Near Their Final Days

    Sin City is about to literally see its skyline change as two icons fall and a potential new one arises.

  • Gap's Old Navy brand is heading to the metaverse, and Athleta expands in Canada

    Gap Inc. made dual announcements about its Old Navy and Athleta brands on Tuesday. Old Navy is heading to the metaverse and bringing its mascot, Magic the Dog, and its annual Flag Tee collection, which has been sold since the brand's launch in 1994. Starting Wednesday, June 29, the brand will sell 1,993 common NFTs featuring Magic wearing a Flag Tee for 94 cents apiece, and have a special auction of a Magic the Dog NFT. The auction will run for 24 hours with the proceeds going to the Boys & Girl

  • Wheel Of Fortune Casino To Debut In New Jersey This Year: All You Need To Know

    BetMGM has signed an agreement with Sony Group Corp's (NYSE: SONY) Sony Pictures Television and International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) to launch Wheel of Fortune Casino. Sports betting and iGaming operator BetMGM was born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (OTC: GMVHY). The Wheel of Fortune Casino is set to become the first full brand-led online casino in North America. More than 250 versions of Wheel of Fortune slot games have been introduce

  • TV show inspires man to try lottery ‘experiment.’ It paid off big in South Carolina

    “I didn’t even know how to play Powerball.”

  • Churchill Downs sells $291M worth of land — here's what it's doing with the money

    The land being sold is located near a casino that the Louisville-based company owns. The proceeds of the sale will be used to fund a previously announced casino deal.

  • Is a chupacabra on the loose in Grapevine?

    A Grapevine man spotted a “chupacabra” in his backyard. Is it a xoloitzcuintle, a coyote with mange, or could it really be a chupacabra sighting?

  • Myrtle Beach woman arrested after her dog was found in a trash compactor

    The dog was unharmed and is in the care of Horry County Animal Care Center, HCPD said

  • Walmart Just Issued This Urgent Warning for Shoppers at Over 100 Stores

    When you think about shopping at Walmart, odds are low prices and a wide selection of products come to mind. These stores are crucial hubs for those in search of weekly groceries, as well as bargain hunters looking to score the best deal. But if you frequent Walmart or even just stop in for necessities, you'll want to pay attention to a new warning from the retailer. Read on to find out what Walmart is urging customers to look out for—and what product you should ditch immediately.READ THIS NEXT:

  • Organize your closet affordably with these TikTok inspired products

    Ever want to try out those trending TikTok organization hacks? Now you can get those best-selling closet organization must-haves for less on Amazon.

  • 10 Things To Buy at the Dollar Store That Look Way More Expensive

    If you've ever made a dollar store haul, you know you can get much more bang for your buck on certain items as compared to shopping at Walmart or the grocery store. But what's even better than saving...

  • 10 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Target

    When it comes to getting the best prices on most goods, retailers like Walmart and Costco often win for lowest prices. However, surprisingly, Target has been showing up as a price leader in certain...

  • 16 Ways To Save Money on Food Now That Prices Are Rising

    If you want to get the best grocery deals, you have to do a little work, but that'll turn into a lot of savings. Read on for tips on scoring these deals.

  • Dog show 101: What's what at the Westminster Kennel Club

    Thousands of dogs started competing Monday toward the best in show prize at the illustrious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. More than 3,000 canines, as wee as Chihuahuas and as massive as mastiffs, signed up to vie for best in show. The contestants represent 209 breeds and varieties (a variety is a subset of a breed; think toy poodle vs. standard poodle).

  • Macau legislators pass landmark casino reform bill

    Legislators in Macau approved a landmark casino bill on Tuesday, the biggest reforms in more than two decades, ahead of an expected casino licence bidding process in the world's biggest gambling hub. The changes - marking the first major reforms since casinos were first liberalised in 2002 - mean far greater oversight and control by the government into casino operations in Macau. A hotel and casino resort on Macau's main peninsula was locked down by authorities on Tuesday due to a coronavirus infection, with some 700 people forced to quarantine.

  • Tennessee State Trooper Uses Umbrella to Shade Injured Dog Amidst Scorching Heat

    He sat with the struggling pup until he earned her trust.

  • Beat Prime Day prices with these Best Buy deals on Apple, Samsung, Whirlpool and LG

    Prime Day isn't the only place to find savings on tech. Shop these Best Buy deals on Apple laptops, Samsung TVs, Whirlpool appliances and more.

  • JAB to Pay $1.4 Billion for Fairfax Stakes in PetHealth, Crum & Forster

    (Bloomberg) -- JAB has agreed to acquire stakes in a pair of animal-insurance companies from Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeRuble Soars to 7-Year High Prompting Debate Over Targeting RateJAB, which owns stakes in businesses like Keu

  • This Pet Food Is Being Pulled From Walmart and Target Shelves Amid a Shortage

    Things like Sriracha hot sauce and baby formula have been hard to find on grocery store shelves recently—a situation pet owners know all too well. Dog food and cat food have been facing shortages since early Spring this year after an increase in demand started in 2020 when lockdowns found many people adopting a furry family member. In the last few months, it's been hard to find certain pet foods, though, with one major grocery chain even discontinuing several options after supply shortages.Unfor