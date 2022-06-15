U.S. markets open in 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,774.50
    +37.75 (+1.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,591.00
    +216.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,460.75
    +146.50 (+1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,725.00
    +16.70 (+0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.37
    -0.56 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.70
    +20.20 (+1.11%)
     

  • Silver

    21.62
    +0.67 (+3.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0416
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3830
    -0.1000 (-2.87%)
     

  • Vix

    32.19
    -1.83 (-5.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2062
    +0.0064 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7370
    -0.7430 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,406.35
    -1,081.15 (-4.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    450.65
    -17.60 (-3.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,285.08
    +97.62 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

Pace® Receives DOD Accreditation for PFAS Testing Using EPA Draft Method 1633

Pace Analytical
·2 min read

PFAS testing by isotope dilution, a Pace® technique, is also cited in draft method.

Pace Logo

Pace Logo
Pace Logo

MINNEAPOLIS, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace® Analytical Services, a division of Pace® Science and Technology Company and the preferred provider of in-lab, mobile, emergency onsite specialty-contaminant, and regulatory testing and analysis services, announced today they have received accreditation for EPA Draft Method 1633 for the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) Accreditation. The accreditation includes 40 PFAS compounds found in water, solids, and tissue.

The U.S. DOD has required that all requests for PFAS analysis issued after January 1, 2022, be carried out using EPA Draft Method 1633. "As the leader in PFAS testing and one of the early adopters of the DOD quality control systems, we are pleased to be one of the first labs to be accredited by the DOD. We're looking forward to supporting our federal and commercial clients' testing requirements with this method at multiple Pace® facilities," stated Mike McFadden, Federal Program Manager at Pace®.

EPA Draft Method 1633 provides a standardized approach for measuring up to 40 PFAS in a diverse range of environmental matrices including: wastewater, surface water, groundwater, soil, biosolids, sediment, landfill leachate, and biological tissue. This draft method incorporates PFAS testing by isotope dilution, a technique used by Pace® that quantitates PFAS compounds. In addition to DOD facilities, EPA Draft Method 1633 will be used by many Pace® customers for commercial and industrial testing and reporting.

Pace® offers PFAS testing and analysis services at six laboratory locations. For more information on PFAS or Pace® testing and analysis services, please visit PFAS.com.

Pace® is a portfolio company of Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners and Leonard Green & Partners.

About Pace®

Pace® makes the world a safer, healthier place. For decades, Pace® people have been committed to advancing the science of businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, and more by providing local-level service backed by a national laboratory network. For customers with in-house labs, Pace® provides a range of professional services to keep their operations moving forward. Pace® people work in partnership with customers by providing the service, science, and the data they need to make critical decisions that benefit us all. Learn how Pace® people are working to advance science through sustainable practices and continuous innovation at Pace®.

###

Media Contact: Pam Bednar | pam.bednar@pacelabs.com

Related Images






Image 1: Pace Logo


Pace Logo



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • How Long Does the Average Bear Market Last?

    S&P 500 entered bear market country on June 13, down 21% from its high on Jan. 3, while Nasdaq has been in a bear market since March 2022.

  • BP buys into Australian wind, solar, hydrogen mega-project

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -BP plc has agreed to buy a 40.5% stake and become operator of an Australian renewable energy project that could become one of the world's biggest producers of green hydrogen, the global oil major said, without disclosing how much it paid. The Asian Renewable Energy Hub (AREH) in outback Western Australia would develop up to 26 gigawatts (GW) of wind and solar power capacity which could be used to produce 1.6 million tonnes of green hydrogen - hydrogen produced from renewable energy - or 9 million tonnes a year of ammonia into which hydrogen is super chilled to allow its transport by ship.

  • Plug Power To Build Large-Scale Hydrogen Plant In Europe; Is PLUG Stock A Buy?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Southwestern Energy signs key RSG deal with German company

    Responsibly sourced gas is the term for natural gas that is produced with lower methane emissions and an elaborate and constant system of monitoring.

  • Investors Are Toning Down Their Climate Demands. Big Oil Is Why.

    Fewer shareholder resolutions focused on the environment are having success this year, but that isn't necessarily a bad thing.

  • BP to Lead Giant Green Hydrogen Project in Western Australia

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc acquired a stake in and will lead one of the world’s largest clean energy projects, which aims to supply green hydrogen from Australia to key markets including South Korea and Japan.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bul

  • Elephant kills woman - then tramples her corpse at funeral

    An elephant trampled a woman to death in India, only to return during her funeral to pull her body off a pyre and trample over her corpse again.

  • BP's $36 Billion Project Highlights Massive Green Hydrogen Hubs

    (Bloomberg) -- BP’s acquisition of a stake and lead role in a $36 billion green hydrogen development in Western Australia is casting a spotlight on a slew of ambitious projects around the world that are promising to deliver massive amounts of the clean fuel.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optim

  • Joan Jett Blasts SeaWorld for Alleged Sexual Abuse of Animals

    The punk legend appeared virtually during the company's annual shareholders meeting on Monday. Joan Jett Blasts SeaWorld for Alleged Sexual Abuse of Animals Bryan Kress

  • Cars Are Going Electric—No Matter What, GM and Ford Show

    GM will unveil its all-electric Chevy Blazer in July. Meanwhile, Ford is declining to partake in litigation against the California Air Resource Board.

  • The ultimate wildlife hotel – where crocodiles join you for breakfast

    It was breakfast at Vil Uyana Eco-resort and my “Traditional Sri Lankan” had thrown me. While my wife tucked into her fruit platter, I contemplated with some disquiet the six steaming earthenware pots that had just arrived. Don’t get me wrong: this feast of curries, rotis and sambals was the most sumptuous spread I had ever seen called “breakfast”. But it was the quantity that made me struggle: there was enough to feed a hungry crocodile.

  • People In Florida Have To Turn Off Lights And Close Blinds By 9 PM, Here's Why

    It’s sea turtle season, which means that residents in Florida towns have to turn off their lights and close their blinds.

  • Sustainability Is a Team Sport: Good for People, Planet, and Profits

    By Judith Magyar

  • 3M Receives Energy Efficiency Award at U.S. Department of Energy's Better Buildings, Better Plants Summit

    The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has presented 3M with a Better Practice award for the company’s energy saving efforts. 3M received the award during the DOE’s Better Buildings, Better Plants Sum...

  • Maharashtra: 'We spend hours at sea, but there's no fish'

    Fishing communities living along India's western coast say their once abundant catch is declining fast.

  • WESTERN ENERGY SERVICES CORP. ANNOUNCES CLIMATE SMART CERTIFICATION

    Western Energy Services Corp. (the "Company" or "Western") (TSX: WRG) is pleased to announce that Western is the first drilling and well servicing contractor to become Climate Smart certified by the emissions reduction evaluation firm Radicle Group Inc. As part of Western's journey through Radicle's Climate Smart intensive greenhouse gas ("GHG") inventory training and certification process, the Company has taken on the challenge of documenting, reporting, and creating an action plan to reduce ou

  • U.N. chief says the dash for new fossil fuels is 'delusional'

    Rich countries have made a dangerous dash for fossil fuels in response to the Ukraine war, the U.N. secretary-general said on Tuesday, warning that new investments being made in coal, oil and gas were "delusional" given their impact on climate change. "The energy crisis exacerbated by the war in Ukraine has seen a perilous doubling down on fossil fuels by the major economies," Antonio Guterres said in a video address to the Austrian World Summit, a climate conference. Since Russia's February invasion of Ukraine, some countries have turned to buying more non-Russian fossil fuels or investing in new oil and gas fields to shore up their energy supplies.

  • Solar developer appeals zoning board's denial of special permit in Johnston

    The developer says the proponents presented more than enough evidence to prove their case & the board’s decision was “unreasoned and unsubstantiated."

  • The S&P 500 just confirmed a bear market: What investors need to know

    The S&P 500 is on track to confirm a bear market Monday. Here's how the index has performed in the past.

  • This Texas heat can spell death to plants. How do you keep them alive?

    Drought conditions in Texas can wreak havoc on plants. Here are some advice on how to keep your plants alive as the summer heat sets in.