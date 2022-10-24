U.S. markets close in 4 hours 59 minutes

PacerPro Solidifies Commitment to Law Firm Security With SOC 2 Compliance and SSO Integrations

PacerPro
·2 min read

The leading provider of court data workflow automation in the U.S. elevates security in the midst of state court expansion.

PacerPro SOC 2 Compliant

PacerPro SOC 2 Compliant
PacerPro SOC 2 Compliant

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacerPro announced today that it had achieved SOC 2 Type I compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations also known as SSAE 18. Achieving this standard serves as third-party industry validation that PacerPro provides enterprise-level security for customers' data secured in the PacerPro System.

A SOC 2 Type I audit report demonstrates to PacerPro's current and future customers that they manage their data with the highest security standard and compliance with enterprise-grade security for clients of all types and sizes.

"From the very beginning, we have been focused on our customers' needs, which means a laser focus on security and reliability. We have handled our customers' data as if their clients were our own. Bringing our new CTO, Dhana Bala, on board last year with a background in security was a major part of our effort. Not only has she managed our growth trajectory and expanding product roadmap, but she has exceptional attention to detail and passion for building secure and reliable products," said Anna McGrane.

PacerPro, the leading provider of court data workflow automation, has grown in 2022 to service the majority of the largest law firms in the nation. Since 2014, PacerPro has processed millions of court filings through tens of thousands of professional accounts.

"While we have continued to grow and expand our state court offerings, security has always been at the forefront of our design and customer commitment. I'm proud of our team's continued success in expanding our product this year while elevating our commitment to a security-first environment for our customers," said Dhana Bala.

As PacerPro continues to expand offerings, new SSO integrations and enterprise-grade security are now available to customers of all sizes, which is an advantage and offers peace of mind to firms that lack in-house IT teams of their own.

About PacerPro

PacerPro is the provider of court workflow automation and experience capture solutions. Their solution suite seamlessly integrates case data into firm workflows, document management and other IT systems. Known for best-in-class deployments and service, PacerPro products enable individuals, teams and firms to do more.

Contact Information:
Gregory Gerik
Director of Marketing
greg@pacerpro.com
415-855-0015

