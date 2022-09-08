U.S. markets close in 4 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,998.14
    +18.27 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,684.79
    +103.51 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,851.59
    +59.69 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,842.40
    +10.39 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.54
    +1.60 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,718.10
    -9.70 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    18.39
    +0.13 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9955
    -0.0056 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2770
    +0.0120 (+0.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1487
    -0.0051 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0060
    +0.2680 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,273.02
    +398.32 (+2.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    470.56
    +0.76 (+0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,263.10
    +25.27 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,065.28
    +634.98 (+2.31%)
     

Pacheedaht First Nation and Teal Jones sign Memorandum of Understanding

Teal-Jones Group
·2 min read

First Nation, forestry firm adopt framework to facilitate dialogue, identify joint economic opportunities, and implement world class stewardship planning

Port Renfrew, BC, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pacheedaht First Nation and Teal Jones have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) creating a framework for engaging in dialogue to identify areas of joint opportunity for economic activities in balance with continued stewardship of and safeguard for the land and water.

The parties aim to identify specific forestry, business, commercial, and employment opportunities within the Nation’s traditional territories and pursue them through Joint Working Agreements. They will also develop a world class Integrated Resource Management Plan (IRMP) to ensure responsible stewardship of at-risk species and ecosystems within the Nation’s traditional territories now and for future generations.

“Since taking responsibility for managing Tree Farm Licence 46 in our territory in 2004 Teal Jones has consistently demonstrated respect for our rights and values,” says Pacheedaht First Nation Chief Jeff Jones. “The MOU will build upon our existing relationship and commits us to working together to identify and pursue business endeavors, create new employment and training opportunities for our community members, and to ensure our way of life and environment are protected for future generations through an IRMP.”

The MOU further affirms the parties’ commitment to continue collaborating on Teal Jones’ forest management plans on Tree Farm License 46; to pursue the creation of good jobs and training opportunities in forestry with Pacheedaht First Nation members; to recognize the integrity of forest resources, cultural heritage value, and the environment; and to jointly contribute to the long-term stability of the regional and local economy, particularly through forestry.

“This agreement makes us both stronger,” says Dick Jones, Teal Jones president and co-owner. “We have long believed businesses have a critical role to play in reconciliation with First Nations on whose traditional territories they work. This agreement reflects our commitment to the Pacheedaht people, and to working side-by-side with them to create lasting prosperity through responsible forestry.”

About Teal Jones:

Teal Jones is BC’s largest privately-owned coastal forestry company. A family-owned value-added manufacturer, the company employs more than 1,000 people directly in woods and sawmill operations across B.C., plus numerous contractors and service providers – many in remote communities where few other employment options exist. The company’s Surrey mill site and headquarters supports more than 500 jobs across eight specialized milling operations, giving the company the flexibility to ensure every log arriving at the site is directed to its highest-value potential. Teal Jones has invested and committed to investing $60-million in its primary Surrey site since 2019 to strengthen its value-added manufacturing in British Columbia. The company ensures 100 per cent of every log it mills is used, with sawdust and chips directed to partners in pulp, paper, and biofuel production.

For more information visit tealjones.com

CONTACT: Robert Rodvik, Chief Executive Officer Pacheedaht First Nation 250-647-5521 referrals@pacheedaht.ca Shawn Hall Teal-Jones Group 604-619-7913 media@tealjones.com


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla delivers 77,000 vehicles from China factory

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss Tesla's near-record deliveries from its China factory.

  • Natural Gas Buyers Hoarding Fuel at Sea to Prepare for Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy traders and power utilities are storing more liquefied natural gas at sea, an unusual move to hoard supply for winter as the market faces a severe shortage.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageIndia Is Running Out of Weapons to Deter China Due to Modi OrderE

  • AT&T sues T-Mobile over 'dishonest and completely false' senior discount ad campaign

    On Tuesday, AT&T filed a complaint with a federal court in the Eastern District of Texas, accusing its rival of false advertising.

  • BlackRock CEO Larry Fink thinks he has a solution to inflation: Bring people back to the office

    The BlackRock CEO made the comments on Fox Business the same day his company asked workers to start coming into the office three days a week.

  • Cineworld files for bankruptcy, AMC CEO praises retail investors

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the latest news in the movie theater industry after Regal Cinemas parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy in the U.S.

  • Oil Boom Falls Flat in Region With a Fifth of World’s Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- From Saudi Arabia to West Texas, drillers are pumping more oil to cash in on a scorching price rally. But a region that’s home to a fifth of the world’s crude reserves is mostly missing out. Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries H

  • Vale Looks to Leave Nickel Setbacks Behind With Growth Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- Vale SA raised its nickel output guidance as one of the top miners of the battery metal looks past recent operational setbacks to projects aimed at tapping growing demand.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionGoldman Strategists Warn Stocks Yet to Make ‘Decisive’

  • Oil price falls to lowest since Ukraine invasion in blow to Putin

    Oil prices have tumbled back to levels last seen before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a blow to Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia as the heavyweight producers try to prop up prices.

  • Nio Joins Geely And Other Peers In Expressing Indifference To Nvidia's Export Ban

    Chinese electric car maker Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) joined others in the industry denying any impact from U.S. restrictions on Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) chip sales to China, CNBC reports. Now the U.S. requires Nvidia to get a license for future export to China for certain products, citing national security concerns. The new U.S. restrictions target Nvidia's A100 and H100 products, whose sales are part of its more significant data center business. Nvidia expects to lose $400 million or 10.6% of its d

  • Elon Musk Dogecoin lawsuit heats up with new parties joining

    The US$258 billion lawsuit filed against Tesla CEO Elon Musk by an American Dogecoin investor accusing him of running a Dogecoin cryptocurrency pyramid scheme is heating up as new players are summoned in the case. See related article: Markets: Dogecoin still in the dog house; Bitcoin, Ether make up some ground Fast facts First filed […]

  • Oil Prices Tick Higher After Putin Threatens to Let Europe ‘Freeze’

    Crude prices rise slightly after Russian President Vladimir Putin discusses cutting off all energy supplies to Europe.

  • Tesla Deliveries From China Factory Jump, but BYD Races Ahead in Country

    Tesla deliveries from its Gigafactory in Shanghai soared in August after upgrading its assembly lines, but the American EV maker continues to fall behind Chinese rival BYD in the world’s biggest auto market.

  • China Snaps Up Half-Price Russian LNG as Europe Shuns Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- China is lapping up liquefied natural gas shipments from Russia on the cheap.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsIndia Is Running Out of Weapons to Deter China Due to Modi OrderThe Sakhalin-2 LNG export plant in Russia’s Far East sold several shipments to Chi

  • Inside Bed Bath & Beyond, Concerns Over Mounting Stress for CFO

    The retailer’s leaders thought finance chief Gustavo Arnal was overwhelmed; Arnal had discussed taking a break before he died by suicide.

  • Congressional Bill Could Bring RMD Age Hikes & Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers

    The House of Representatives has passed the SECURE Act 2.0, otherwise known as the Securing a Strong Retirement Act. This bill tweaks the laws around tax-advantaged retirement accounts in several different ways, but it's particularly good news for two groups: … Continue reading → The post Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Uber partners with Nuro in push for autonomous food, grocery delivery

    Tests with Nuro will begin this fall in Houston, Texas, and Mountain View, California, under a 10-year partnership and the company plans to expand the service to the greater Bay Area. Uber, which aims to have only electric vehicles on its platform in the United States, Canada and Europe by 2030, has also been running tests for autonomous delivery with Serve Robotics that provides sidewalk machines for delivery, and self-driving start-up Motional. Nuro, founded by former lead engineers from Google's self-driving car project, already has partnerships with U.S. retailers such as Kroger and Walmart, as well as restaurant chains including Domino's Pizza Inc and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

  • Amazon could buy ‘anybody in health care’ if they want to, expert says

    Columbia University Healthcare Policy Professor and Author of “Ascending Davos" Meghan Fitzgerald joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the CVS outbidding Amazon and UnitedHealth for the acquisition of Signify Health.

  • Seniors Can Make This Much Retirement Money Without Paying Taxes

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Many Americans want to work longer than they actually do

    Americans envision working well into their 60s before retiring, but reality can look much different.

  • Elon Musk $258 billion Dogecoin lawsuit expands

    The $258 billion racketeering lawsuit accusing Elon Musk of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency Dogecoin has expanded, adding seven new investor plaintiffs and six new defendants including his tunnel construction business Boring Co. According to an amended complaint filed on Tuesday night in Manhattan federal court, Musk, his electric car company Tesla Inc, his space tourism company SpaceX, Boring and others intentionally drove up the price of Dogecoin more than 36,000% over two years and then let it crash.