U.S. markets close in 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,011.15
    -12.74 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,240.59
    +43.93 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,673.76
    -131.24 (-1.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,787.53
    -5.14 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.68
    +3.19 (+2.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.40
    +16.20 (+0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    21.66
    +0.65 (+3.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0438
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    -0.0580 (-1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2317
    +0.0054 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.0710
    -0.1140 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,742.21
    -544.68 (-1.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    666.75
    +424.07 (+174.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.80
    +46.65 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

Pacific Clinic's Scott Fairhurst & Laura Pancake To Present On The Future Of Person-Centered Care At May 26 OPEN MINDS Circle Elite Virtual Executive Roundtable

·4 min read

GETTYSBURG, Pa., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Clinic's Scott Fairhurst, Ph.D., Vice President of Outcomes and Evaluation, Analytics and Training for Pacific Clinics and Laura Pancake, Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations, Los Angeles / South Coast Regions, will present The Future Of Person-Centered Care In California – The Pacific Clinics Case Study at the May 26 OPEN MINDS Circle Elite Virtual Executive Roundtable. The session will present lessons learned by Pacific Clinics in implementing a person-centered approach to care including identifying data, building dashboards, and developing a data-driven culture to provide a roadmap for organizational strategy.

(PRNewsfoto/OPEN MINDS)
(PRNewsfoto/OPEN MINDS)

Pacific Clinics is a leading non-profit behavioral health organization, in the state of California, their population health management and clinical services approach to providing person-centered care for adults and youth in Los Angeles County led them to adopting a culture of utilization and using data dashboards—including social determinants of health data—to determine funding and patient allocation. Pacific Clinics engages in data-driven conversations with their clients and treatment team and evaluate consumer progress to improve consumer outcomes. Dr. Fairhurst and Ms. Pancake will discuss how dashboards are used in tracking client progress, treatment, and overall coordination of client care; what data to include in dashboards within a model of Collaborative Plan Development and clinical supervision; clinical analytics that drive patient-centered care; and using evidence-based Health Navigation to improve access and coordination of person-centered care and community supports. They will also outline how incorporating social determinants of health services improves outcomes and reduces the need and cost of intensive health services.

"Data is emerging as a clear-cut and evidence-based way to make transparent decisions." Noted Monica E. Oss, chief executive officer of OPEN MINDS. "Nowhere is this more necessitated than in the world of health care. Allowing data to drive conversations and decisions ensures that you are moving towards an evidence-based improvement model that accurately analyzes and manages problems that may arise."

Scott Fairhurst, Ph.D., is the current vice president of outcomes and evaluation, analytics, and training for Pacific Clinics. Mr. Fairhurst works to improve clinical outcomes by focusing on training in evidence-based practice, measuring clinical progress, and promoting a mission-driven culture of improvement. Dr. Fairhurst joined Pacific Clinics in 1998 and has held several various roles working with children and adolescents whose behavior was considered intensive. Dr. Fairhurst has co-authored scholarly articles and presented research at conferences across the country. Dr. Fairhurst earned his doctorate in clinical psychology from the University of Houston.

Laura Pancake is the senior vice president of clinical operations for the Los Angeles/ South Coast Regions, and is responsible for the oversight of all programs, including health navigation, employment training and placement, substance use treatment, and housing. Ms. Pancake has over thirty years of career driven experience. Ms. Pancake has co-authored research reports, including a study to reduce the early mortality of individuals with serious mental illnesses published in the journal Psychiatric Services. Ms. Pancake served as the co-co-principal investigator in partnership with the University of Southern California to identify factors and roadblocks preventing rehabilitation for consumers living with schizophrenia. Ms. Pancake was named one of Los Angeles Business Journal's Top Women Leaders in Healthcare, in 2019. Ms. Pancake is a licensed Clinical Social Worker and earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from West Virginia University and a master's degree in Social Work from California State University, Long Beach.

As OPEN MINDS Vice President, Western Region, Richard Louis, III has extensive experience as a behavioral health care administrator, business development specialist and innovator of new service lines. Mr. Louis has served as a Psychiatric Hospital Administrator, Charter Medical Corporation & Assistant Director of Behavioral Health at San Bernardino County Department of Behavioral Health in California. Mr. Louis graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Whittier College.

To register for the May 26 event, visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5721486198515245580.

The May 26 Circle Elite Executive Roundtable is offered as part of a weekly series designed to help executive teams navigate the business, organizational, operational, and culture changes of a market in turbulence during (and after) the COVID-19 crisis. Each one-hour briefing outlines a field-tested approach for recovering from the crisis and developing a plan for organizational sustainability. Once an exclusive benefit to Elite members of the OPEN MINDS Circle, these impactful sessions are now available to all OPEN MINDS subscribers and available on demand.

About OPEN MINDS
OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence, management consulting, and marketing services firm specializing exclusively in the markets of the health and human service field that serve consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. OPEN MINDS' mission is to provide payers, service provider organizations, and technology and scientific firms that serve these consumers with the market and management knowledge needed to improve their organizational efficiency and effectiveness.

For more information on the program, sponsorship opportunities, or media inquiries, contact the Executive Education & Events team, at 877-350-6463 or events@openminds.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pacific-clinics-scott-fairhurst--laura-pancake-to-present-on-the-future-of-person-centered-care-at-may-26-open-minds-circle-elite-virtual-executive-roundtable-301548247.html

SOURCE OPEN MINDS

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    Biotech stocks have taken a beating to start the year, with the S&P Biotech Industry Index down more than 49% so far. There are several reasons a biotech stock could go parabolic -- that is, have its shares see a sharp rise in a short period. The company could be the buyout target of a merger deal with a larger pharmaceutical company.

  • Why Eli Lilly Stock Climbed Today

    Shares of Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) rose on Monday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the pharmaceutical giant's new diabetes treatment, tirzepatide. As of 1:50 p.m. ET, Eli Lilly's stock price was up more than 3%. A phase 3 clinical trial showed tirzepatide to reduce A1C -- a key measure of average blood sugar levels -- better than existing treatment options.

  • MindMed Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Highlights

    Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (the "Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

  • Top-Rated Eli Lilly Nears Breakout After FDA Approves Its Next Potential Blockbuster

    The Food and Drug Administration approved an Eli Lilly diabetes drug it described as "novel," prodding LLY stock closer to a breakout.

  • Mizuho: Lilly's newly approved diabetes drug expected to bring in $14 billion in sales by 2030

    The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Eli Lilly & Co.'s Mounjaro, a once-weekly injection for adults with type 2 diabetes. Patients enrolled in the Phase 3 clinical trial reported that the therapy reduced hemoglobin A1C between 1.8% and 2.4%, depending on the dose. Lilly also said it helped people lose between 12 and 25 pounds, though weight loss is not included on the FDA label. Approximately 30 million people in the U.S. have type 2 diabetes. "We find it noteworthy that the FDA s

  • Detroit Three automakers reinstate mask mandate at some Michigan facilities

    General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Chrysler parent Stellantis NV said on Sunday they are reinstating a requirement that employees wear masks in southeastern Michigan where there are high levels of COVID-19. That month, the automakers said they would adopt revised guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) allowing workers at U.S. facilities to not wear masks regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, if those facilities were not in high-risk counties. Six counties in southeastern Michigan - including Wayne, Oakland, Macomb and Washtenaw - are again listed by the CDC as having high COVID-19 levels.

  • The Quest To Stop Cancer From Coming Back

    How physicians, researchers and advocates are working towards this goal for patients

  • The #1 Worst Milk That Makes Your Brain Age Faster, Says New Study

    Plenty of people make sure to drink milk on a regular basis thinking that it will help to keep their bones stronger. However, it turns out that one kind of milk might instead be making your brain age faster, according to a new study.In the research that was recently published in the Molecular Nutrition&Food Research journal, 4,668 participants who were all between the ages of 55 and 75 years old first provided information about their existing diet while also going through neuropsychological test

  • If You Have These 5 Symptoms, You May Be Getting Dementia

    According to the World Health Organization, 55 million people worldwide live with dementia—a condition that affects memory, language and a decline in cognitive abilities that interferes with daily life. It's important to note that dementia is, "not a single disease; it's an overall term — like heart disease — that covers a wide range of specific medical conditions, including Alzheimer's disease. Disorders grouped under the general term "dementia" are caused by abnormal brain changes," the Alzhei

  • Travere Therapeutics Pops After Snagging Priority Review For A New Kidney Drug

    The FDA accepted Travere Therapeutics' application for a kidney disease treatment on Monday, leading TVTX stock to surge higher.

  • Abortion in the Founders' era: Violent, chaotic and unregulated

    Justice Samuel Alito Jr. calls himself an originalist, someone who thinks the Constitution should be interpreted only by how it would have been understood by the Founders when they wrote it. So it's no surprise that his draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade is full of history. At least seven times, Alito cited Sir Matthew Hale, a 17th-century jurist who didn't think marital rape was possible because wives were the property of their husbands, and who sentenced at least two women to die for witchc

  • This Symptom Shows Up 5 Years Before a Parkinson's Diagnosis, New Study Says

    Parkinson's disease (PD) is a progressive movement disorder that affects the nervous system. Right now, nearly one million Americans are living with the condition, and 60,000 new cases are diagnosed each year. The symptoms of this disorder tend to begin subtly, gradually worsening over time, and are often overlooked until more severe signs develop. Read on to learn about one symptom that new research shows can appear up to five years before diagnosis, and what you should do if it happens to you.

  • Starbucks says it will to cover abortion travel costs for employees, joining Amazon, Tesla

    Starbucks (SBUX) is one of the latest companies to offer reimbursement to their employees for travel costs when they seek reproductive care in other states, including abortion. Several other major companies, including Citigroup, Yelp, Lyft, Levi’s, and Amazon, have also announced that they would cover travel expenses for workers with limited access to safe abortion procedures in their home states.

  • Should You Mix And Match COVID Boosters For Your Fourth Dose?

    Here's what to know if you're eligible for another coronavirus shot — and why you shouldn't wait for an updated vaccine.

  • Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated — and two early signs you might have it

    Fainting and fatigue may signal onset of Omicron, experts say

  • Stechschulte: No, pro-life people are not just ‘pro-birth’

    If we truly want to rid our society of a horror like abortion, a great first step would be to support organizations doing everything in their power to affirm this.

  • With COVID cases rising, how close is California to new mask rules, restrictions?

    L.A. County remains far from meeting its own metrics for a new mask order, but a moderate increase in coronavirus case rates has officials concerned.

  • Doing This at Night Makes You 30 Percent More Likely to Develop Dementia

    We tend to think of forgetfulness as going hand-in-hand with old age, but experts say that memory loss is actually not considered a normal function of aging. Significant memory loss is usually a sign of dementia, a group of symptoms that can also impact social skills and cognitive ability. While there is currently no cure for dementia, there are several ways that you can reduce your risk, or even reverse some of its early symptoms.One particular risk factor for dementia is something you may not

  • Galera shares surge on news it will seek OK for lead drug candidate by year's end

    The experimental therapy is designed to treat a side effect of radiation therapy in cancer patients.

  • U.S. COVID cases at highest levels since November, while Northeast and Midwest are above delta peak

    COVID cases continued to rise across the U.S. on Monday and were trending at the highest levels seen since late November around the time that South African scientists first identified the highly transmissible omicron variant which quickly became dominant around the world.