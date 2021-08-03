U.S. markets close in 2 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,413.48
    +26.32 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,018.86
    +180.70 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,739.38
    +58.31 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,210.82
    -4.67 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.56
    -0.70 (-0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.50
    -8.70 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    25.58
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1872
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3918
    +0.0035 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0700
    -0.2390 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,533.07
    -1,356.95 (-3.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.30
    -4.14 (-0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.72
    +24.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

Pacific Dental Services Launches One-of-a-Kind Dental-Medical Practice in Support of Whole-Body Health

·5 min read

Three Healthcare Practices in One Convenient Location Allows Patients To Get Complete Picture of Their Health.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to the whole-body health of patients, leading dental support organization Pacific Dental Services® (PDS®) announces three healthcare practices in one convenient location with the opening of Union Village Modern Dentistry, Union Village Kid's Dentistry, and Union Village Medical Group. This healthcare collaboration is an innovative new concept that increases access to care and enables patients to be seen by medical and dental professionals who understand the critical link between oral health and whole-body health. Sarah Oweis, DMD, and physician Elena Garcia, M.D. have partnered to offer patients an integrated, holistic approach to their healthcare.

The new dental-medical concept practice seeks to treat the whole person, not just specialized treatment related to teeth or medical, as is generally the case in health care. There is overwhelming evidence to show that bacteria and inflammation in the mouth can indicate and even cause systemic conditions throughout the body. At PDS, we call this the Mouth-Body Connection®. These conditions of the mouth, including gum disease, have been linked with other medical conditions such as oral cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, Alzheimer's disease, rheumatoid arthritis and more. The reverse is also true: Certain diseases or medical ailments can spur or even exacerbate oral problems.

"For years, dental providers have known that the oral cavity is the 'gateway' to a patient's overall health," said Dr. Garcia. "When infection and disease go untreated, including cavities and periodontal disease, the inflammatory response in the mouth creates an overflow effect – chronic inflammation – which can lead to systemic conditions. This is why it is essential for medical and dental professionals to better communicate on behalf of patients. I am thrilled to be a leader in bridging that connection and increasing the collaboration between dental and medical professionals to help ensure better systemic health outcomes for patients."

Furthermore, PDS was the first DSO in the world to implement Epic®, the most widely-used comprehensive health records system, into supported practices. Using Epic, these three healthcare practices can easily exchange patient data for improved patient care, with integrated health records painting a complete picture of a patient's health, allowing health care providers to better map out a lifestyle plan designed to help them achieve and maintain optimal well-being. Patients also experience incredible benefits to being able to see their acute, primary, and dental health history all in one place. This powerful tool helps connect what is happening in their mouth with the rest of their body, leading to better overall health for the patient and allowing them to take control of their well-being.

"Imagine a patient being able to get their teeth checked by a dentist, and based on gum inflammation noted in their records, their doctor can order tests to check their heart," said Dr. Oweis. "With these new healthcare practices and their integrated technology, that is now a reality for patients to receive unprecedented care. Technology is key to dental-medical integration and whole-body health. This is the future. And Pacific Dental Services is at the forefront of it."

The collaboration offers a variety of health care services, including primary medical care, oral health care for adult and pediatric patients, salivary testing, preventative medicine and arterial health, pulmonary treatments and testing, chronic disease management, sleep studies, ultrasounds, standard and comprehensive blood testing, medical and surgery clearance, hormone and testosterone therapies, Botox and Juvederm services, and more. Together, these practices fulfill the vision of bringing modern, integrated healthcare to local neighborhoods.

PDS-supported practices are committed to clinical excellence and providing the Perfect Patient Experience® through modern dentistry with advanced, proven technology. These clinical treatment tools are at the forefront of oral and whole-body health care and include CEREC® CAD/CAM same-day crowns, cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) and digital X-rays, soft tissue diode lasers, salivary diagnostics, and the VELscope® oral cancer screening system.

This new concept practice is located at 1135 Vitality Dr, Henderson, NV 89011 off the 95 freeway and W Galleria Dr., in the Union Village Plaza. For more information please visit:

Union Village Modern Dentistry: https://www.unionvillagemoderndentistry.com
Union Village Kid's Dentistry: https://www.unionvillagekidsdentistry.com
Union Village Healthcare Group: https://www.unionvillagemedicalgroup.com

About Pacific Dental Services®

Founded in 1994, Pacific Dental Services (PDS) is one of the country's leading dental support organizations, providing supported autonomy that enables dentists to concentrate on clinical excellence and the highest levels of cost-effective comprehensive patient care. PDS originated the Private Practice+® model to enable dentists to focus on their passion: serving patients. PDS also pioneered the concept of Modern Dentistry so that dentists are equipped to combine advances in the latest technology with the best operational practices and procedures, highly skilled support staff and a commitment to ongoing training and education. PDS continues to grow, with more than 800 supported dental offices across the United States. PDS has been on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America 14 times. PDS supported dentists aim to be the provider of choice in all the markets they serve and to develop Patients for Life™.

For more information, visit us at pacificdentalservices.com
Facebook: @pacificdentalservices
Instagram: @pacific.dental

LinkedIn: @pacific-dental-services
Twitter: @pacificdental
YouTube: @pacificdentaltv

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pacific-dental-services-launches-one-of-a-kind-dental-medical-practice-in-support-of-whole-body-health-301347343.html

SOURCE Pacific Dental Services

Recommended Stories

  • Why Vaxart Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Vaxart (Nasdaq: VXRT) rose on Monday after the biotech said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its oral coronavirus vaccine. As of 2:20 p.m. EDT, Vaxart's stock price was up more than 12%. Vaxart's S-only vaccine construct produced higher serum antibodies than its other vaccine candidate, which expresses both S and N proteins, in a non-human primate study.

  • This Could Be Pfizer's Next COVID Blockbuster -- and It Isn't a Vaccine

    In 2019 and 2020, Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) top-selling product was pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13. The COVID-19 vaccine BNT162b2, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), generated sales of $7.8 billion in the first half of 2021 alone. Pfizer expects the vaccine will rake in $33.5 billion over the entire year.

  • Costco, Kroger, Target, Walmart and Apple change mask policies, as CDC warns about rise in delta variant

    The agency now recommends that people, regardless of vaccination status, wear face masks indoors again in certain situations.

  • Here's Why TG Therapeutics Stock Is Getting Hammered Today

    A second-quarter earnings report reminded investors how difficult it is for independent companies to launch new cancer drugs.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Steep Discounts

    How do you define a stock market opportunity? Is it a windfall, a piece of luck, or the result of careful planning, a strategy to make the most of any opening? The savvy investor seeks out the latter, looking for stocks that offer inducements to entry, be it a high upside or a depressed share price or a recent positive analyst review – or better yet, a combination of all three. So there’s a profile. We’ve used the TipRanks database to look up three stocks that fit it – stocks with Strong Buy con

  • 15 Words From Vertex's CEO That Signal Major Growth Ahead

    Here's the one big worry a lot of investors have about Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) these days: revenue prospects beyond its main cystic fibrosis (CF) business. Vertex is moving candidates through the pipeline in other areas such as blood disorders, pain, and a rare lung and liver disorder called alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Of course, as a shareholder I'd like to see Vertex bring one or more of those potential products to market.

  • Pfizer Expects $33.5 Billion In Full-Year Covid Vaccine Sales — Is PFE Stock A Buy?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy as the company expects $33.5 billion in full-year sales of its Covid vaccine? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • DeSantis won't move on masks as Florida COVID wards swell

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis refused to back down from his stance against mask mandates on Tuesday, even as the state broke its record again for COVID-19 hospitalizations. With the much more contagious delta variant now spreading exponentially, Florida hit 11,515 hospitalized patients Tuesday, breaking last year's record for the third straight day. Hospitalizations have increased 11 times over the 1,000 COVID patients hospitalized in mid-June.

  • Here's Why Autolus Therapeutics Is Surging Today

    Shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, are on the move after the company announced a new deal with Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA). Investors excited about Autolus Therapeutics' potential role in Moderna's commercialization of RNA-based therapeutics drove the stock more than 25% higher when the market opened, but the gains have subsided as investors pick apart the details. Autolus Therapeutics' stock price was 13% higher as of 11:18 a.m. EDT on Monday.

  • Florida Hospital Use Hits Record; Tyson’s Mandate: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Tyson Foods Inc., America’s biggest meat company, is requiring workers at U.S. offices to be fully inoculated by Nov. 1. New York City will require anyone dining indoors at restaurants or exercising at gyms to show proof of their inoculation.A large part of Sweden’s population is likely to be offered a third vaccine dose in 2022, while Greece’s health minister said the country may start giving boosters for vulnerable groups in September.China’s outbreak continued to spread with ad

  • GlaxoSmithKline Files US Application For Approval Of Its MMR Vaccine

    GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE: GSK) has submitted a marketing application to the FDA seeking approval for PRIORIX for use in active immunization against infection by measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR). GSK MMR vaccine is available in Europe since 1997. The safety of PRIORIX was evaluated in six clinical studies. Total of 17,393 subjects received at least one dose of either PRIORIX or Measles, Mumps, and Rubella Virus Vaccine, Live (M-M-RII) from Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK). The efficacy of PRIORIX was

  • The World’s First Booster Jab Rollout Is Here. This Is What Happened.

    Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty ImagesTEL AVIV, Israel—Over the long course of the COVID-19 pandemic, Israel has consistently been a pioneer, almost always running a few weeks ahead of the United States: in shutting its borders, instituting a nationwide lockdown, vaccinating the population, and then fully reopening its economy.Now, amid spiking infection rates due to the Delta variant and studies indicating a drop in vaccine effectiveness over time, Israel on Sunday became the first country to laun

  • Professor explains how to convince unvaccinated people to get the vaccine

    Professor of Health Behavior and Health Education at the University of Michigan School of Public Health, Ken Resnicow, appeared on The Weekend With Joshua Johnson Sunday, where he explained how to convince unvaccinated people to get the COVID-19 vaccine with a technique called motivational interviewing. “Let them express their anger, their mistrust, their doubts, and then reflect it back with ‘you statements,’” Resnicow said. “‘You’re worried that the government is trying to force this on people. You don’t trust the public health system. You’re not convinced that the disease is as scary as people say.’ Those ‘you statements’ without judgement, without trying to persuade, send a meta-message that I’m trying to understand you, I’m not gonna judge you and I’m not gonna push you.” Resnicow said the important first step is to listen to whatever grievances and concerns a person has, and let them know they’ve been heard. He also said it’s important to keep whatever anger or frustration you may be feeling toward the unvaccinated to yourself. “We know from hundreds of randomized trials that that type of communication, guilt and shame or pressure, are not gonna move the unpersuaded. We have to do things like affirm. Things like, ‘You really care about understanding this vaccine. You’ve really tried to figure it out. You value your independence. God is important to you.’ It’s important to establish that bridge between you two before you try to persuade or in any way inform,” Resnicow said. “And we understand it takes some psychological discipline because human nature is aligned with what you (Johnson) just said, where some people are getting frustrated with the unvaccinated. It’s not gonna help.”

  • If You're Over 65, Never Eat These 4 Foods, CDC Warns

    As you get older, you might find yourself worrying less about what you eat. Changing your eatings habits after so many years can feel like an unnecessary burden, and you might also believe it's too late to affect your health in any major way. But with our aging bodies at higher risk for certain illnesses and and infections, it may actually be even more important to watch what you eat as you get older. In fact, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says there are four types of

  • Germany set to begin vaccinating teens 12 and over and offering COVID booster shots to older and at-risk people

    Germany will start offering coronavirus vaccinations for all children and teenagers aged 12 and older, top health officials said Monday, while, according to a Deutsche Welle report, health ministers have unanimously backed a plan to begin administering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to elderly and at-risk citizens next month.

  • How can Fort Worth close its COVID vaccine gap? Start by talking to doctors about it

    Conversations with personal doctors have helped thousands of people decide to get the COVID-19 vaccine. But that solution won’t work for everyone.

  • Psyched: Field Trip Uplists To Nasdaq, MindMed To Study DMT, Atai Launches New Subsidiary, AOC's Psychedelics Amendment Rejected

    Last week in Psychedelics: Field Trip Begins Trading On The Nasdaq MindMed Launches Phase 1 Trials On DMT Atai Launches New "Nose-To-Brain" Drug Delivery Company Braxia Scientific Receives Funding From Canadian Government To Study Ketamine Therapy AOC's Amendment To Allow Federal Research Into Benefits Of Psychedelics Rejected By House Again Australia Launches Psychedelics Research Institute With $29 Million In Funding From Undisclosed North American Company Entheon Biomedical Corp. Closes Acqui

  • Florida’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are worse now than at 2020 peak

    A day after it recorded the most new daily cases since the start of the pandemic, Florida on Sunday broke a previous record for current hospitalizations, as the number of patients in hospitals because of COVID-19 once again broke through the 10,000-person threshold.

  • These 5 Simple Shoe Hacks Take the Pain Out of Wearing High Heels

    These handy solutions start at just $6.

  • Eli Lilly bets on Alzheimer's disease drug data as it chases Biogen

    (Reuters) -Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday it plans to seek U.S. approval for its experimental Alzheimer's disease drug by year end and believes the treatment could be favored by doctors once it becomes available to patients. A landmark U.S. approval of Biogen Inc's Alzheimer's drug in June has boosted the chances for other medicines that clear plaques from the brain. Several companies including Lilly have been hoping to bring similar drugs to market.