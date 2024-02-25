Pacific Marine marks anniversary with donation for preschool classrooms

Feb. 25—Spearheaded by Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, Ready Keiki aims to expand public and private preschool option, increase childcare subsidies and support the early childhood workforce.

Honolulu-based Pacific Marine & Supply Co. celebrated its 80th anniversary last week with an $80, 000 donation to Palama Settlement to help build preschool classrooms as part of the state's Ready Keiki initiative.

Spearheaded by Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, Ready Keiki aims to expand public and private preschool options, increase childcare subsidies and support the early childhood workforce.

"These collaborative partnerships bring us closer to reaching our goal of universal access to preschool for Hawaii's keiki, " Luke said in a news release. "The support from partners like Pacific Marine and Palama Settlement speaks to the multi-faceted approach of Ready Keiki, embracing community collaboration to serve more of our youngest learners."

Founded in 1944 by Fred and Alyce Loui, Pacific Marine & Supply specialized in defense, maritime transportation, construction, tourism, and technology research and development, according to the company.

"Our company was built over the last eight decades on the foundation of dedicated service and a philo ­sophy of building and supporting the local community, " said Steven Loui, Pacific Marine's chairman and president. "It all begins with our keiki and we are so happy to be able to partner with Palama Settlement to build preschools right in the heart of Kalihi."

The company said there are more than 8, 000 unserved preschool-aged children in Hawaii.

Earlier this month, Luke announced that families who earn too much to qualify for subsidized child care are now eligible for a program that has expanded from 4-year-olds to also include 3-year-olds, with increased subsidies. An estimated 2, 000 more preschool children across the state are expected to receive early childhood education through subsidies made possible after the state Legislature in 2023 increased funding to $50 million from $12 million to expand the "Preschool Open Doors " program as part of the Ready Keiki initiative, she said.