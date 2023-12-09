New Pacific Metals Corp.'s (TSE:NUAG) stock price dropped 10.0% last week; retail investors would not be happy

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in New Pacific Metals indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 5 shareholders own 51% of the company

Insiders have bought recently

Every investor in New Pacific Metals Corp. (TSE:NUAG) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are retail investors with 41% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

As a result, retail investors as a group endured the highest losses last week after market cap fell by CA$46m.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of New Pacific Metals.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About New Pacific Metals?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in New Pacific Metals. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of New Pacific Metals, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

New Pacific Metals is not owned by hedge funds. Silvercorp Metals Inc. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 26% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 12% and 6.2% of the stock.

On looking further, we found that 51% of the shares are owned by the top 5 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of New Pacific Metals

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can see that insiders own shares in New Pacific Metals Corp.. In their own names, insiders own CA$30m worth of stock in the CA$419m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 41% stake in New Pacific Metals. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 38% of New Pacific Metals. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

Next Steps:

