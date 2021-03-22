BMO Global Asset Management Announces Cash Distributions for Certain BMO Exchange Traded Funds and ETF Series
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
TORONTO, March 22, 2021 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. today announced the March 2021 cash distributions for BMO Exchange Traded Funds (BMO ETFs) and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds (ETF Series) that distribute monthly or quarterly. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series at the close of business on March 30th, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable on April 5th, 2021.
Details of the per-unit cash distribution amount are as follows:
Monthly Distributions
Ticker
Cash
BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF
ZAG
0.040
BMO Discount Bond Index ETF
ZDB
0.030
BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
ZST
0.110
BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZUS.U
0.100
BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF
ZFS
0.022
BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF
ZFM
0.028
BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF
ZFL
0.043
BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF
ZRR
0.032
BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF
ZPS
0.032
BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF
ZMP
0.034
BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF
ZPL
0.045
BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF
ZCS
0.035
BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF
ZCM
0.046
BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF
ZLC
0.065
BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZSU
0.035
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
ZIC
0.058
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZIC.U
0.045
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZMU
0.045
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZHY
0.060
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF
ZJK
0.090
BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF
ZFH
0.055
BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZEF
0.055
BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF
ZPR
0.045
BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF
ZUP
0.110
BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZUP.U
0.110
BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZHP
0.110
BMO Monthly Income ETF
ZMI
0.055
BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF
ZWC
0.110
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF
ZWB
0.100
BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF
ZWK
0.180
BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF
ZWU
0.080
BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF
ZWA
0.100
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF
ZWH
0.110
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZWH.U
0.115
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF
ZWS
0.105
BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF
ZWP
0.100
BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF
ZWE
0.110
BMO US Put Write ETF
ZPW
0.095
BMO US Put Write ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZPW.U
0.095
BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF
ZPH
0.100
BMO Canadian Dividend ETF
ZDV
0.065
BMO US Dividend ETF
ZDY
0.075
BMO US Dividend ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZDY.U
0.065
BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF
ZUD
0.060
BMO International Dividend ETF
ZDI
0.065
BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF
ZDH
0.070
BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF
ZEB
0.100
BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF
ZUT
0.070
BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF
ZRE
0.090
BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF
ZWG
0.170
BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF
ZMBS
0.040
BMO Premium Yield ETF
ZPAY
0.160
BMO Premium Yield ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZPAY.U
0.160
BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units)
ZPAY.F
0.160
BMO Covered Call Technology ETF
ZWT
0.130
BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF
ESGH
0.120
BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)
ESGH.F
0.120
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZJK.U
0.090
Quarterly Distributions
Ticker
Cash
BMO Global Infrastructure Index ETF
ZGI
0.330
BMO Equal Weight US Banks Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZUB
0.170
BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF
ZBK
0.170
BMO Equal Weight Industrials Index ETF
ZIN
0.160
BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF
ZEO
0.380
BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF
ZGQ
0.120
BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZEQ
0.120
BMO Low Volatility International Equity Hedged to CAD ETF
ZLD
0.150
BMO Low Volatility International Equity ETF
ZLI
0.160
BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZDM
0.150
BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF
ZEA
0.130
BMO Tactical Dividend ETF Fund – ETF Series
ZZZD
0.300
BMO MSCI USA Value Index ETF
ZVU
0.140
BMO Low Volatility US Equity Hedged to CAD ETF
ZLH
0.150
BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZLU.U
0.160
BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF
ZLU
0.200
BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF
ZUQ
0.130
BMO S&P 500 Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZUE
0.180
BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZSP.U
0.140
BMO S&P 500 Index ETF
ZSP
0.180
BMO Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZDJ
0.210
BMO MSCI Canada Value Index ETF
ZVC
0.150
BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF
ZLB
0.240
BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF
ZCN
0.190
BMO Growth ETF
ZGRO
0.220
BMO Balanced ETF
ZBAL
0.220
BMO Conservative ETF
ZCON
0.220
BMO Corporate Bond Index ETF
ZCB
0.400
BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZTL.U
0.350
BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF
ZTL
0.350
BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZTM.U
0.260
BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF
ZTM
0.260
BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZTS.U
0.230
BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF
ZTS
0.230
BMO Government Bond Index ETF
ZGB
0.310
BMO Global Strategic Bond Fund – ETF Series
ZGSB
0.300
BMO Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund – ETF Series
ZMSB
0.220
BMO Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series
ZCPB
0.200
BMO Short-Term Bond Index ETF
ZSB
0.300
BMO Global Communications Index ETF
COMM
0.090
BMO Global Consumer Staples Hedged to CAD Index ETF
STPL
0.120
BMO Global Consumer Discretionary Hedged to CAD Index ETF
DISC
0.070
BMO ESG Corporate Bond Index ETF
ESGB
0.220
BMO ESG US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ESGF
0.220
BMO MSCI Canada ESG Leaders Index ETF
ESGA
0.250
BMO MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Index ETF
ESGE
0.210
BMO MSCI Global ESG Leaders Index ETF
ESGG
0.150
BMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index ETF
ESGY
0.120
BMO Balanced ESG ETF
ZESG
0.180
BMO BBB Corporate Bond Index ETF
ZBBB
0.240
BMO High Quality Corporate Bond Index ETF
ZQB
0.190
BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF
ZMID
0.100
BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZMID.U
0.100
BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units)
ZMID.F
0.100
BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF
ZSML
0.100
BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZSML.U
0.100
BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units)
ZSML.F
0.100
BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)
ZTL.F
0.290
BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZUQ.U
0.090
BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (Hedged Units)
ZUQ.F
0.090
BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF
ZTIP
0.030
BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZTIP.U
0.030
BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (Hedged Units)
ZTIP.F
0.030
BMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index ETF (Hedged Units)
ESGY.F
0.110
Further information about BMO ETFs can be found at www.bmo.com/etfs.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged is a product of Dow Jones Opco, LLC ("Dow Jones Opco"), a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use. "Dow Jones®" and "Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged" are service marks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings, LLC ("Dow Jones"), and have been licensed to Dow Jones Opco and sublicensed by BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZWA. ZWA is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Dow Jones Opco, Dow Jones and their respective affiliates, and they make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in ZWA.
S&P®, S&P/TSX Capped Composite®, S&P 500® are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"). "TSX" is a trademark of TSX Inc. These trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed to BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZCN, ZUE, ZSP, ZSP.U, ZMID, ZMID.U, ZMID.F, ZSML, ZSML.U and ZSML.F. These BMO ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones LLC, S&P, TSX, or their respective affiliates and S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, S&P, TSX and their affiliates make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in such BMO ETFs. The BMO ETFs or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such BMO ETFs or securities or any index on which such BMO ETFs or securities are based. The prospectus of the BMO ETFs contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with BMO Asset Management Inc. and any related BMO ETFs.
®/™Registered trademarks/trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.
BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name that comprises BMO Asset Management Inc., BMO Investments Inc., BMO Asset Management Corp., BMO Asset Management Limited and BMO's specialized investment management firms.
BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.
Commissions, management fees and expenses (if applicable) all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs. Please read the ETF Facts or prospectus of the relevant BMO ETF before investing. BMO ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. BMO ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.
About BMO Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
BMO Exchange Traded Funds has been a leading ETF provider in Canada for 11 years, with over 100 strategies and approximately 30 per cent market share in Canada1. BMO ETFs are designed to stay ahead of market trends and provide compelling solutions to help advisors and investors. This includes a comprehensive suite of ETFs developed in Canada for Canadians, such as cost effective core equity ETFs following market leading indexes, and a broad range of fixed income ETFs; solution-based ETFs responding to client demand; and innovation with smart beta ETFs, as well as combining active and passive investing with ETF series of active mutual funds.
1Morningstar, December 2020
About BMO Financial Group
Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $973 billion as of January 31, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.
SOURCE BMO Financial Group
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2021/22/c4421.html