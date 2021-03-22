U.S. markets open in 10 minutes

BMO Global Asset Management Announces Cash Distributions for Certain BMO Exchange Traded Funds and ETF Series

TORONTO, March 22, 2021 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. today announced the March 2021 cash distributions for BMO Exchange Traded Funds (BMO ETFs) and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds (ETF Series) that distribute monthly or quarterly. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series at the close of business on March 30th, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable on April 5th, 2021.

Details of the per-unit cash distribution amount are as follows:

Monthly Distributions

Ticker

Cash
Distribution
per Unit ($)

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF

ZAG

0.040

BMO Discount Bond Index ETF

ZDB

0.030

BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

ZST

0.110

BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZUS.U

0.100

BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFS

0.022

BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFM

0.028

BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFL

0.043

BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF

ZRR

0.032

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZPS

0.032

BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZMP

0.034

BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZPL

0.045

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCS

0.035

BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCM

0.046

BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZLC

0.065

BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZSU

0.035

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZIC

0.058

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZIC.U

0.045

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZMU

0.045

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZHY

0.060

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZJK

0.090

BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF

ZFH

0.055

BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZEF

0.055

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF

ZPR

0.045

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF

ZUP

0.110

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZUP.U

0.110

BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZHP

0.110

BMO Monthly Income ETF

ZMI

0.055

BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWC

0.110

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF

ZWB

0.100

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF

ZWK

0.180

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF

ZWU

0.080

BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWA

0.100

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWH

0.110

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZWH.U

0.115

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWS

0.105

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWP

0.100

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWE

0.110

BMO US Put Write ETF

ZPW

0.095

BMO US Put Write ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZPW.U

0.095

BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF

ZPH

0.100

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF

ZDV

0.065

BMO US Dividend ETF

ZDY

0.075

BMO US Dividend ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZDY.U

0.065

BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF

ZUD

0.060

BMO International Dividend ETF

ZDI

0.065

BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF

ZDH

0.070

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF

ZEB

0.100

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF

ZUT

0.070

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF

ZRE

0.090

BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWG

0.170

BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF

ZMBS

0.040

BMO Premium Yield ETF

ZPAY

0.160

BMO Premium Yield ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZPAY.U

0.160

BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units)

ZPAY.F

0.160

BMO Covered Call Technology ETF

ZWT

0.130

BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF

ESGH

0.120

BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ESGH.F

0.120

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZJK.U

0.090

Quarterly Distributions

Ticker

Cash
Distribution
per Unit ($)

BMO Global Infrastructure Index ETF

ZGI

0.330

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZUB

0.170

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF

ZBK

0.170

BMO Equal Weight Industrials Index ETF

ZIN

0.160

BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF

ZEO

0.380

BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF

ZGQ

0.120

BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZEQ

0.120

BMO Low Volatility International Equity Hedged to CAD ETF

ZLD

0.150

BMO Low Volatility International Equity ETF

ZLI

0.160

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZDM

0.150

BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF

ZEA

0.130

BMO Tactical Dividend ETF Fund – ETF Series

ZZZD

0.300

BMO MSCI USA Value Index ETF

ZVU

0.140

BMO Low Volatility US Equity Hedged to CAD ETF

ZLH

0.150

BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZLU.U

0.160

BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF

ZLU

0.200

BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF

ZUQ

0.130

BMO S&P 500 Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZUE

0.180

BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZSP.U

0.140

BMO S&P 500 Index ETF

ZSP

0.180

BMO Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZDJ

0.210

BMO MSCI Canada Value Index ETF

ZVC

0.150

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF

ZLB

0.240

BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF

ZCN

0.190

BMO Growth ETF

ZGRO

0.220

BMO Balanced ETF

ZBAL

0.220

BMO Conservative ETF

ZCON

0.220

BMO Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCB

0.400

BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZTL.U

0.350

BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF

ZTL

0.350

BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZTM.U

0.260

BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF

ZTM

0.260

BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZTS.U

0.230

BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF

ZTS

0.230

BMO Government Bond Index ETF

ZGB

0.310

BMO Global Strategic Bond Fund – ETF Series

ZGSB

0.300

BMO Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund – ETF Series

ZMSB

0.220

BMO Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series

ZCPB

0.200

BMO Short-Term Bond Index ETF

ZSB

0.300

BMO Global Communications Index ETF

COMM

0.090

BMO Global Consumer Staples Hedged to CAD Index ETF

STPL

0.120

BMO Global Consumer Discretionary Hedged to CAD Index ETF

DISC

0.070

BMO ESG Corporate Bond Index ETF

ESGB

0.220

BMO ESG US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ESGF

0.220

BMO MSCI Canada ESG Leaders Index ETF

ESGA

0.250

BMO MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Index ETF

ESGE

0.210

BMO MSCI Global ESG Leaders Index ETF

ESGG

0.150

BMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index ETF

ESGY

0.120

BMO Balanced ESG ETF

ZESG

0.180

BMO BBB Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZBBB

0.240

BMO High Quality Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZQB

0.190

BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF

ZMID

0.100

BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZMID.U

0.100

BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZMID.F

0.100

BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF

ZSML

0.100

BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZSML.U

0.100

BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZSML.F

0.100

BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZTL.F

0.290

BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZUQ.U

0.090

BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZUQ.F

0.090

BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF

ZTIP

0.030

BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZTIP.U

0.030

BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZTIP.F

0.030

BMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ESGY.F

0.110

Further information about BMO ETFs can be found at www.bmo.com/etfs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged is a product of Dow Jones Opco, LLC ("Dow Jones Opco"), a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use. "Dow Jones®" and "Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged" are service marks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings, LLC ("Dow Jones"), and have been licensed to Dow Jones Opco and sublicensed by BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZWA. ZWA is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Dow Jones Opco, Dow Jones and their respective affiliates, and they make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in ZWA.

S&P®, S&P/TSX Capped Composite®, S&P 500® are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"). "TSX" is a trademark of TSX Inc. These trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed to BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZCN, ZUE, ZSP, ZSP.U, ZMID, ZMID.U, ZMID.F, ZSML, ZSML.U and ZSML.F. These BMO ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones LLC, S&P, TSX, or their respective affiliates and S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, S&P, TSX and their affiliates make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in such BMO ETFs. The BMO ETFs or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such BMO ETFs or securities or any index on which such BMO ETFs or securities are based. The prospectus of the BMO ETFs contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with BMO Asset Management Inc. and any related BMO ETFs.

®/™Registered trademarks/trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name that comprises BMO Asset Management Inc., BMO Investments Inc., BMO Asset Management Corp., BMO Asset Management Limited and BMO's specialized investment management firms.

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

Commissions, management fees and expenses (if applicable) all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs. Please read the ETF Facts or prospectus of the relevant BMO ETF before investing. BMO ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. BMO ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

About BMO Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
BMO Exchange Traded Funds has been a leading ETF provider in Canada for 11 years, with over 100 strategies and approximately 30 per cent market share in Canada1. BMO ETFs are designed to stay ahead of market trends and provide compelling solutions to help advisors and investors. This includes a comprehensive suite of ETFs developed in Canada for Canadians, such as cost effective core equity ETFs following market leading indexes, and a broad range of fixed income ETFs; solution-based ETFs responding to client demand; and innovation with smart beta ETFs, as well as combining active and passive investing with ETF series of active mutual funds.

1Morningstar, December 2020

About BMO Financial Group
Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $973 billion as of January 31, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

  • Amazon Is Betting Billions on Thursday Night Football

    The NFL finalized its latest round of media rights negotiations, and one of the big standouts from the list of deals was Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) bid for exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football. Owning the exclusive rights can benefit Amazon in a few ways -- here's how its bet on the NFL could pay off handsomely. Amazon is getting a lot for its money.

  • Why I Didn't Jump on the Coronavirus Vaccine Stock Bandwagon

    At several points later year, I was tempted to get a piece of the vaccine stock action by buying shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) or Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA). Instead, I like to follow a strategy called buy and hold -- scoop up quality stocks with solid growth potential and hold them for many years with the hope that in time, they'll gain value. At the same time, I like to make sure I'm invested in a diverse mix of stocks.

  • Reckitt Benckiser considers over $2 billion sale of Mead Johnson Greater China: sources

    British consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser Group is considering selling its infant formula business in Greater China, in a deal that could value the business at more than $2 billion, two people with knowledge of the matter said. The group has hired Morgan Stanley to conduct a strategic review of its infant formula unit Mead Johnson in Greater China, the sources said, declining to comment as the information is confidential. They however cautioned no decision has been made and that business valuation could change due to the impact of COVID-19.

  • Global Markets: Stocks and forex ride out Turkey shock

    The fallout from Turkey's latest market drama appeared contained on Monday, as stocks and emerging-market currencies recovered from President Tayyip Erdogan's shock replacing of a hawkish central bank governor with a critic of high interest rates. Indexes tracking Europe's 600 largest stocks, emerging-market shares, and emerging-market currencies all stayed near flat as investors bet contagion would be for now limited. Erdogan's third ousting of a central bank governor since 2019 mostly affected domestic assets.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Has a New Price Target for Tesla: $3,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Management expects Tesla Inc. stock to hit $3,000 by 2025, up from its current price of $655. At that price, the company would be worth almost $3 trillion, based on the number of shares outstanding.Ark expects there’s a 50% chance of Tesla achieving fully autonomous driving within five years, which could allow the company to scale its planned robotaxi service quickly, according to a Friday note on Ark’s website.It also added Tesla’s insurance business into its model, believing the offering could be rolled out to more states in the next few years with better-than-average margins, thanks to “highly detailed driving data” the company collects.Wood has been among Tesla’s most ardent supporters, holding large stakes of the company in her flagship fund. When Tesla shares saw a pullback in February, she bought more.According to Ark’s new model, in the best case scenario, Tesla could reach $4,000 per share in 2025, and in the bear case, $1,500. The company forecasts Tesla’s unit sales to be between 5 million and 10 million vehicles in 2025, assuming increased capital efficiency.The $3,000 target is far higher than any analyst who covers the company, the highest being $1,200 among estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Fueled by zealous supporters, Tesla shares rose more than 740% last year, the best performance on the S&P 500. Elon Musk, its chief executive officer, became the richest person in the world in January, before Jeff Bezos reclaimed the title.Not CloseAnalysts have speculated about the prospect that Tesla will launch a robotaxi service since at least 2015, but there’s little indication its technology is close to making this possible anytime soon. Tesla recently told California authorities that human drivers will still need to constantly supervise a new city streets function within its “full self-driving” suite of features sold as part of its Autopilot package.As for the company’s insurance product, that began in August 2019 and is currently available only in California. The company includes vehicle insurance revenue within its “services and other” category, along with after-sales service, sales of used vehicles and retail merchandise. Last year, all of that business combined was about 7% of total revenue.Ark’s model didn’t incorporate Tesla’s utility energy storage or solar business, nor did it consider future price fluctuations for Tesla’s Bitcoin holdings.Barron’s reported the price target earlier.(Updates with background throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 7 things NOT to buy with your $1,400 stimulus check

    'It would be sad and painful to see people end up losing this money that was designed to prop up the economy and get us out of COVID-induced recession.'

  • These Stocks Are More of a Gamble Than an Investment — and the #1 Is a Reddit Favorite

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG As with seemingly everything in markets these days, it all ties back to the Reddit Wall Street Bets message board. No, we’re not talking about (GME) (ticker: GME). Rather, Castor Maritime (CTRM).

  • Turkish lira plunges after Erdogan sacks hawkish cenbank chief

    Turkey's lira plunged 15% to near its all-time low after markets opened following President Tayyip Erdogan's shock weekend decision to oust a hawkish central bank governor and install a like-minded critic of high interest rates. The appointment of Sahap Kavcioglu, a former banker and ruling party lawmaker, in the early hours on Saturday marked the third time since mid-2019 that Erdogan has abruptly fired a central bank chief. Kavcioglu had sought to ease concerns over a sharp selloff in Turkish assets and a pivot from rate hikes to cuts in a 90-minute call on Sunday, in which he told bank CEOs he planned no immediate policy change, a source told Reuters.

  • Bank of America CEO Says Its Earnings Are Poised to ‘Substantially Increase’ as Rates Rise

    Brian Moynihan also says that bank is eager to buy back more stock pending approval from federal regulators.

  • Here’s more evidence that the next decade for stocks won’t be as good as the last

    Based on a simple regression model built on the historical relationship between stocks, bonds, interest rates, and inflation, investors can expect stocks to perform about 3.3 percentage points better than bonds annually over the coming decade. Currently, for example, the bond market recently signaled that the 10-year Treasury (TY00) will produce an inflation-adjusted loss of 0.7 percentage points annualized over the next decade.

  • Salary hikes at TCS indicate Indian IT is thriving

    Besides TCS, other IT majors like Infosys, Wipro, and HCL Tech have also all announced salary hikes since October 2020.

  • Scion of Billionaire Family Hunts for Cheap Assets in Venezuela

    (Bloomberg) -- The name Cisneros is synonymous with business acumen and opulence in the minds of Venezuelans old enough to remember the pre-Hugo Chavez years.Over generations, the billionaire family brought the Studebaker, Pepsi-Cola and department stores to the oil-rich country. It launched DirecTV in Latin America, ran beauty pageants, produced soap operas and owned banks, TV stations, ice-cream makers and brewers.Now, decades after having moved most of the family and its assets to the U.S. as Chavez was ramping up his socialist revolution, a new generation of Cisneros is scouring the ravaged economy for assets to buy on the cheap.Eduardo Cisneros, the grandson of patriarch Diego Cisneros, co-founded a private-equity fund in Florida that has raised over $200 million from investors, according to a filing with the SEC. The fund, called 3B1 Guacamaya Fund LP, has already used about $60 million of that cash to snap up Venezuelan businesses, including a paint maker, over the past year, according to several people with knowledge of the deals who asked not to be named because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly about the matter.In making the plunge, Eduardo and his partner -- Rodrigo Bitar, the head of a boutique New York-based M&A shop -- are positioning themselves as early arrivals in what could prove to be a scramble to acquire choice assets in the once-wealthy nation at deeply discounted prices. After years of mismanagement that triggered a 70% decline in the size of the economy and drove millions of Venezuelans to flee, Chavez’s hand-picked successor, Nicolas Maduro, is slowly embracing free-market reforms to alleviate the crisis and consolidate his hold on power.Some local analysts are actually predicting the economy will grow in 2021 as Maduro loosens Covid restrictions. An expansion, no matter how tepid, would halt a string of seven straight years of economic contraction.“The opportunities for profit are immensely high in the first phase of economic recovery,” said Peter West, an economic adviser at London’s EM Funding. “But you also have to be an investor with high appetite for risk, willing to dip your toes in the water.”The 3B1 Guacamaya fund operates in the same Coral Gables, Florida, headquarters as Cisneros Corporation, a consulting service with “young, modern and creative professional leadership” founded by brothers Eduardo, Andres and Henrique, according to its website.The fund acquired a majority stake in publicly-listed paint maker Corimon CA. The company hasn’t reported results since 2015. Back then, it had 1,300 employees working in 190 stores in Venezuela and several other countries in Latin America.Calls and messages seeking comment from Eduardo Cisneros, Cisneros Corp. General Counsel Mark Lopez and Bitar weren’t returned. Corimon’s chief executive officer Esteban Szekely also didn’t respond to calls and messages seeking comment.As limited as the deals have been so far -- names of the other businesses acquired besides Corimon weren’t ascertainable -- Cisneros and Bitar have quickly become the talk of the small, tight-knit community of dealmakers and financiers in leafy eastern Caracas. Two-hundred million dollars may not go far in most financial capitals in the world, but in Venezuela’s atrophied M&A market, it makes the duo an immediate force.And their arrival has some of the locals speculating that the proverbial bottom to the economy and market that they’ve been waiting on for decades -- spanning all the way back to the collapse that followed the oil boom of the 1970s -- may finally be approaching.Hemmed in by U.S. sanctions, Maduro is overseeing a reform push that includes an ad-hoc dollarization of the economy following years of hyperinflation and stifling government controls. His regime has also begun to offload dozens of key state enterprises to private investors in exchange for a share of the revenue or products.While Chavez seized thousands of private companies, the Cisneros family managed to retain control of the businesses they kept in the country. Today, Venezuelans still drink the family’s Regional beer, use phone and data plans from its wireless provider Digitel and watch its TV station Venevision.Diego Cisneros, a Cuban immigrant who settled in Venezuela, started the business empire in the 1930s.His sons Gustavo and Ricardo -- who’s Eduardo’s father -- took control of the organization in 1970, and in the 1980s, the clan began an expansion outside of its home market, buying up U.S.-based sports equipment and baby product maker Spalding & Evenflo and a stake in the Spanish-language broadcaster Univision.In 2000, the family made Florida its base for the Cisneros Group and kept expanding across the Americas, first under the leadership of Gustavo and then his daughter Adriana Cisneros. There is no link between Cisneros Group and Cisneros Corp. or 3B1 Guacamaya, Miguel Dvorak, the COO of Cisneros Group, said in a statement.Back in Caracas, a newly-formed local association for private capital named Venecapital held an event earlier this month entitled: “Venezuela, back on the radar of international investors.”In it, speakers heralded Venezuela as the frontier market with the greatest potential, saying those who seize opportunities in the nation aren’t sitting around waiting for the regime change that never seems to come. They pointed to telecom, real estate and the gas and oil service sectors as attractive targets for foreign investors.Maduro’s government approved a so-called anti-blockade law in October, opening a path to increased foreign investment in the energy industry, which was nationalized in the 1970s.Last year, Scale Capital, a Chilean investment and management firm, reached a deal to acquire DirecTV’s operations in Venezuela for an undisclosed amount.Last year an international fund called Phoenix Global Investment bought food-producer Cargill’s assets in Venezuela, where it had operated for 34 years. In August 2019, a Chilean investor group bought the local branch of U.S.-based insurer Liberty Mutual Holding Co.“The main risk is to enter too early, before the right conditions are set,” EM Funding’s West said. “It’s not hard to imagine a scenario in which things get worse, at least in the short term.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • My ex-boyfriend and I contributed to our household based on our salaries. I’m now owed $23K in back pay. Do I pay him back?

    ‘He and I don’t really talk anymore, but we ended on relatively good terms, and I want to do the right thing.’

  • Lucid Motors Shares New Plans For Growth In Battery Business, And Images Of Its Gravity SUV Leak In Europe

    Lucid Motors — focus of one of the most anticipated SPAC mergers of 2021 — is out with some news on its battery plans and images for a new SUV. What Happened: Lucid Motors, which is going public with Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV), has unveiled plans to put its batteries to use in the energy storage market. TechCrunch reported that Lucid Motors sees a second life for its electric vehicle batteries in the energy storage space. Lucid Motors is experimenting with energy storage systems for both commercial and residential customers. Batteries typically retain a charging capacity of 70% after being removed from an electric vehicle. Lucid Motors wants ways to repurpose the batteries going forward. New images also circulated online showing the Lucid Motors Gravity SUV. Electrek shared images that were filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office. The images differ from pictures the company had previously shared, including during its investor presentation. Changes include ore glass to the roof and a longer back. Related Link: 9 Key Takeaways From The Lucid Motors SPAC Merger Why It’s Important: Lucid Motors is set to deliver its Lucid Air electric vehicle in the second half of 2021. The company is also working to complete its SPAC merger with Churchill Capital Corp IV. The new battery plans and leaked images for the Gravity could help boost investor confidence in the long-term plans for Lucid Motors. The Gravity SUV is scheduled to be released in 2023. Plans are underway to complete Phase II of the company’s Arizona production facility that could make space for Gravity production. Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson told Jim Cramer on “Mad Money” last week that the company’s order book was filling up. The CEO said the company plans to ramp up production in the third quarter of 2023 to 85,000 vehicles annually from the Arizona factory. The planned expansion for the facility could bring capacity to 365,000 units annually. Price Action: Shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV closed at $26.88 on Friday. Shares have traded between $9.60 and $64.86 over the last 52 weeks. Disclosure: Author is long shares of CCIV. Photo courtesy Lucid Motors. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaSPACs Attack Weekly Recap: Looking Back On 7 Deals, Rumors And Headline NewsWhy Tesla's Charging Stations Are A Key Advantage For Its Future© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • I’m 52, won’t live past 80 and have $1.6 million. ‘I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics.’ Should I retire?

    HELP ME RETIRE Hi, I started working when I was 19 and have been saving half of my salary since my mid-20s. Now at 52, I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics. With the virus, it feels even worse.

  • What Killing Off the Penny Would Mean for Commodities

    First, a penny costs more to make—about a cent—than what it’s worth, which is roughly 0.7 of a cent in metal, Bernstein analyst Bob Brackett wrote in a Friday report. Stock in copper miner (FCX) (FCX) is up about 125%, far better than comparable returns of the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average.

  • Cathie Wood’s New Tesla Price Target Is Out. And It’s a Doozy.

    STOCK ALERT ARK Invest founder and (TSLA) bull Cathie Wood has published a new Tesla target price. It’s a doozy. Wood expects Tesla to hit $3,000 a share in 2025. That means Wood expects to earn about 50% a year on average between now and 2025 based on Tesla’s (ticker: TSLA) Friday closing price of $654.

  • Pressure mounts on auto insurers to give you a COVID 'stimulus check'

    California commissioner says insurers have been unfairly profiting from pandemic.

  • He began buying Tesla at just $7.50, and now he’s retiring at 39 years old with $12 million worth — he still refuses to sell a single share

    While just about every financial planner out there continues to espouse the "diversify" mantra, Jason DeBolt, a former Google and current Amazon employee, has taken a decidedly different approach.

  • Nigeria’s Central Bank: We Didn’t Ban Crypto Trading

    Deputy governor Adamu Lamtek said the CBN is not discouraging people from trading in cryptocurrency.