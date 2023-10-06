New Pacific Metals Slides As Insider Purchases Lose Another US$119k

Insiders who acquired US$325k worth of New Pacific Metals Corp.'s (TSE:NUAG) stock at an average price of US$3.25 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 16% price decline. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$206k, which is not what they expected.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At New Pacific Metals

The Chief Executive Officer Andrew Williams made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$250k worth of shares at a price of CA$3.33 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$2.06). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid CA$325k for 100.20k shares. But insiders sold 144.77k shares worth CA$454k. All up, insiders sold more shares in New Pacific Metals than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At New Pacific Metals Have Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at New Pacific Metals over the last quarter. Insiders purchased CA$25k worth of shares in that period. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Does New Pacific Metals Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. New Pacific Metals insiders own about CA$26m worth of shares. That equates to 7.5% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The New Pacific Metals Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. Our analysis of New Pacific Metals insider transactions leaves us cautious. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 5 warning signs for New Pacific Metals (3 don't sit too well with us!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

