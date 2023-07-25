Pacific Premier says vendor hit by MOVEit data breach

(Reuters) - Pacific Premier Bancorp said on Tuesday that a cybersecurity incident at a third-party vendor has led to data leak of its bank's clients, becoming the latest victim of the MOVEit hack.

The vendor confirmed that personal data had been compromised in the incident, which involved popular file transfer tool MOVEit, Pacific Premier said in a regulatory filing.

The client data compromised contained social security numbers, account numbers and other personally identifiable information, the company added.

It did not disclose the scale of the data breach, but said it is working with the vendor to notify the potentially affected parties and regulatory agencies.

Firms, institutions and government departments using file sharing software MOVEit have recently been hit by data breaches.

On Monday, consumer and commercial bank 1st Source Corp said a security breach that involved MOVEit has impacted about 450,000 records.

MOVEit, made by Massachusetts-based Progress, allows organizations to securely transfer files and data between business partners and customers.

"There is no indication the vendor incident involved the company's internal network or IT systems, and there has been no material interruption to the company's business operations," the bank said in a filing.

The bank uses vendor for certain tax and compliance operational support services, it said.

