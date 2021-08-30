Pacific Quest Licenses new Therapeutic Living Program Facility

HILO, Hawaii, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Quest has licensed a new Therapeutic Living Program (TLP) on the Big Island of Hawaii. The Therapeutic Living Program license is issued through the Hawaii Office of Healthcare Assurance, and is facility based licensure--meaning each new facility has a separate licensing process. "While the Pacific Quest Reeds Bay campus has been licensed as a TLP for nearly 5 years, the new facility is an exciting addition to the Pacific Quest experience," reports Chris Kaiser--one of the owners and founders. The stringent and lengthy process for each facility involves a thorough review of policies and procedures, inspections from the Department of Health, Fire Department, and other state and local government agencies.

The new facility is a spacious family style home surrounded by an acre of garden space where students begin and end each day. Eight students share household responsibilities, cook meals, and engage in community activities under the supervision of a 24/7 team of professionals.

During the day, participants explore the Big Island, engage in group and individual therapy with licensed providers, and hone horticultural skills on over 30 acres of Pacific Quest campuses.

Established in 2004 Pacific Quest's stated mission is to provide evidence-based treatment for families of adolescents and young adults by facilitating life-changing experiences on the Big Island of Hawaii in their Licensed Therapeutic Living Programs (TLP). Their individualized approach to mental health treatment is focused on treating anxiety, depression, isolation, low self esteem, and trauma.

