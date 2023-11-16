Pacific Radiance Ltd. (SGX:RXS) Looks Inexpensive After Falling 29% But Perhaps Not Attractive Enough

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Pacific Radiance Ltd. (SGX:RXS) share price has dived 29% in the last thirty days, prolonging recent pain. Instead of being rewarded, shareholders who have already held through the last twelve months are now sitting on a 17% share price drop.

Since its price has dipped substantially, given about half the companies operating in Singapore's Energy Services industry have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 0.8x, you may consider Pacific Radiance as an attractive investment with its 0.3x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

What Does Pacific Radiance's Recent Performance Look Like?

With revenue growth that's exceedingly strong of late, Pacific Radiance has been doing very well. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to dwindle, which has kept the P/S suppressed. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on Pacific Radiance's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Is Pacific Radiance's Revenue Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Pacific Radiance would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 37%. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen the company endure a nasty 54% drop in revenue in aggregate. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing revenues over that time.

In contrast to the company, the rest of the industry is expected to grow by 18% over the next year, which really puts the company's recent medium-term revenue decline into perspective.

With this in mind, we understand why Pacific Radiance's P/S is lower than most of its industry peers. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/S has reached a floor yet with revenue going in reverse. There's potential for the P/S to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its top-line growth.

The Key Takeaway

Pacific Radiance's P/S has taken a dip along with its share price. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of Pacific Radiance revealed its shrinking revenue over the medium-term is contributing to its low P/S, given the industry is set to grow. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises either. Given the current circumstances, it seems unlikely that the share price will experience any significant movement in either direction in the near future if recent medium-term revenue trends persist.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Pacific Radiance you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

If companies with solid past earnings growth is up your alley, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies with strong earnings growth and low P/E ratios.

