New Pacific Reports Drill Hole Assay Results and Remains On Schedule to Complete the PEA For the Silver Sand Project
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - New Pacific Metals Corp. ("New Pacific" or the "Company") (TSX: NUAG) (NYSE American: NEWP) is pleased to announce the assay results of the final 53 drill holes from the 2022 resource infill and step-out drilling program completed at the Silver Sand Project. All assays from the 2022 drill program have now been received, and a mineral resource estimate update with all drill hole data is expected to be completed by October 2022. In addition, Silver Sand's maiden Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") report is on track for completion by the end of 2022 as planned (please refer to the Company's new release on February 8, 2022).
The 2022 drill program of 19,323 metres in 86 drill holes, together with those holes drilled in 2021, intended to expand and improve the confidence in the geological model and Mineral Resource Estimate released in April 2020 and to be used for the PEA. Assay results for the first 33 holes were released on April 6, 2022, and May 31, 2002. Assay results for the final 53 drill holes are summarized in Table 1 with drill hole specifications given in Table 2.
HIGHLIGHTS
Step-out Drill hole DSS582501 intersected an interval of 44.77 m grading 214 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") from 30.57 m to 75.34 m, and an interval of 25.04 m grading 143 g/t Ag from 151.46 to 176.50 m.
Step-out Drill hole DSS542505 intersected an interval of 34.25 m grading 121 g/t Ag from 33.90 m to 68.15 m, including 5.57 m grading 428 g/t Ag from 37.85 m to 43.42 m.
Step-out Drill hole DSS325001 intersected an interval of 7.64 m grading 448 g/t Ag from 147.66 m to 155.30 m, and an interval of 19.76 m grading 150 g/t Ag from 163.00 m to 182.76 m.
Step-out Drill hole DSS305002 intersected an interval of 16.00 m grading 315 g/t Ag from 7.83 m to 23.83 m.
Step-out Drill hole DSS687502 intersected an interval of 16.66 m grading 147 g/t Ag from 26.87 m to 43.53 m, and multiple narrow mineralized intervals at depth.
Step-out Drill hole DSS7002 intersected an interval of 15.26 m grading 285 g/t Ag from 25.28 m to 40.54 m, and multiple narrow mineralized intervals at depth.
Infill Drill hole DSS542507 intersected an interval of 20.86 m grading 108 g/t Ag from 9.06 m to 29.92 m.
Infill Drill hole DSS545015 intersected an interval of 30.60 m grading 119 g/t Ag from 94.82 m to 125.42 m.
Infill Drill hole DSS5427 intersected an interval of 36.08 m grading 210 g/t Ag from 131.68 m to 167.76 m This infill hole was drilled in the core area of Silver Sand deposit and confirmed the continuity of high-grade mineralization.
Infill Drill hole DSS702501 intersected an interval of 54.19 m grading 132 g/t Ag from 84.90 m to 139.09 m.
Infill Drill hole DSS547504 intersected an interval of 95.22 m grading 106 g/t Ag from 49.68 m to 144.90 m.
Infill Drill hole DSS685002 intersected an interval of 31.30 m grading 171 g/t Ag from 11.66 m to 42.96 m, including 14.71 m grading 298 g/t Ag from 26.75 m to 41.46 m, and multiple narrow mineralized intervals at depth.
Infill Drill hole DSS487505 intersected an interval of 19.48 m grading 337 g/t Ag from 32.45 m to 51.93 m, including 8.63 m grading 715 g/t Ag from 38.53 m to 47.16 m, and multiple narrow mineralized intervals at depth.
Infill Drill Hole DSS502506 intersected an interval of 17.11 m grading 144 g/t Ag from 22.5 m to 39.61 m, an interval of 19.2 m grading 409 g/t Ag from 60.3 m to 79.5 m, and an interval of 3.5 m grading 224 g/t Ag from 104.5m to 108.0 m.
GEOTECHNICAL DRILLING
A geotechnical drill program commenced in August 2022 and is expected to be completed by the end of September. This 11-hole (2,460 m) program was designed and supervised by an independent specialist consulting firm for optimizing pit slope design in the PEA. Geotechnical logging is carried out on oriented drill cores at drill sites.
Table 1 Summary of Drill Hole Intercepts
Hole_ID
Depth_from
Depth_to
Interval_m
Ag_g/t
Pb_%
Zn_%
DSS542505
23.66
27.75
4.09
65
0.01
33.90
68.15
34.25
121
0.04
0.08
incl.
37.85
43.42
5.57
428
0.02
0.01
86.05
88.59
2.54
138
0.01
0.01
DSS6611
35.64
50.30
14.66
169
0.18
0.11
DSS6610
50.60
65.21
14.61
56
0.01
92.00
96.80
4.80
86
0.15
0.21
118.19
125.75
7.56
23
0.21
0.89
151.46
163.25
11.79
86
0.35
0.14
193.41
201.79
8.38
40
0.23
0.15
262.06
263.21
1.15
251
0.13
0.04
DSS542508
5.55
20.42
14.87
48
0.16
0.87
DSS542506
16.68
30.84
14.16
75
0.03
0.02
DSS305001
95.70
99.23
3.53
40
0.02
DSS687501
86.70
100.70
14.00
147
0.13
0.41
130.01
132.50
2.49
64
1.27
3.25
139.80
140.92
1.12
163
0.63
0.93
196.28
199.87
3.59
42
0.07
0.04
DSS2801
69.00
70.00
1.00
54
0.01
DSS3001
64.90
66.31
1.41
58
0.02
166.50
167.98
1.48
65
0.03
DSS542507
9.06
29.92
20.86
108
0.08
0.22
DSS7401
No Significant Intercept
DSS542509
79.72
82.30
2.58
85
0.02
0.02
107.95
109.00
1.05
1020
0.88
0.02
115.22
118.90
3.68
334
0.18
0.01
134.33
137.70
3.37
88
0.16
0.02
170.40
179.00
8.60
145
0.07
0.01
DSS705001
43.60
44.70
1.10
77
0.07
81.40
82.85
1.45
117
2.06
99.23
106.58
7.35
111
0.09
171.88
177.45
5.57
58
0.03
DSS545015
65.60
75.65
10.05
51
0.04
94.82
125.42
30.60
119
0.06
0.01
DSS325002
96.17
97.67
1.50
86
1.30
0.43
154.91
156.36
1.45
132
0.03
DSS7601
105.32
106.76
1.44
60
0.01
111.08
121.13
10.05
76
0.01
DSS545017
20.05
29.60
9.55
48
0.07
0.47
DSS5427
20.14
22.46
2.32
74
0.11
96.54
100.06
3.52
53
0.05
119.81
123.32
3.51
93
0.07
131.68
167.76
36.08
210
0.04
0.02
incl.
146.70
164.00
17.30
339
0.03
0.03
DSS325004
No Significant Intercept
DSS345002
96.37
97.50
1.13
84
126.89
128.28
1.39
144
0.04
0.01
143.17
147.40
4.23
102
0.01
0.03
DSS545016
18.00
43.41
25.41
82
0.05
0.16
DSS325003
32.38
33.55
1.17
35
0.01
DSS325001
147.66
155.30
7.64
448
0.09
163.00
182.76
19.76
150
0.06
0.10
DSS702501
84.90
139.09
54.19
132
0.38
0.54
178.80
184.00
5.20
46
0.04
DSS547506
23.00
61.62
38.62
68
0.06
0.02
DSS547505
14.85
26.97
12.12
168
incl.
23.45
25.70
2.25
738
67.20
115.22
48.02
57
0.04
0.01
incl.
80.76
84.58
3.82
426
0.12
DSS547510
11.00
24.00
13.00
111
0.02
0.01
DSS547509
17.74
31.44
13.70
88
0.02
0.01
DSS445006
97.90
117.50
19.60
68
0.02
0.01
125.30
126.50
1.20
212
0.07
0.57
DSS305002
7.83
23.83
16.00
315
0.02
132.07
133.50
1.43
102
0.03
0.01
DSS547504
49.68
144.90
95.22
106
0.06
0.04
DSS562506
46.00
70.28
24.28
56
0.08
0.15
DSS685002
11.66
42.96
31.30
171
0.02
incl.
26.75
41.46
14.71
298
0.03
92.38
98.15
5.77
65
0.03
104.87
111.61
6.74
34
0.11
0.18
120.20
148.53
28.33
48
0.09
0.02
181.50
189.21
7.71
27
0.14
0.57
198.80
208.40
9.60
96
0.03
0.06
DSS325005
157.19
160.10
2.91
108
0.01
DSS562507
29.52
35.93
6.41
110
54.65
116.00
61.35
83
0.07
0.01
DSS565010
13.89
18.15
4.26
115
0.01
0.01
44.17
46.22
2.05
80
0.07
0.05
58.40
61.00
2.60
56
0.04
DSS565011
42.57
46.80
4.23
75
0.04
85.90
88.75
2.85
104
0.10
0.01
98.76
100.23
1.47
81
0.04
DSS547507
52.23
60.09
7.86
57
0.05
67.30
84.12
16.82
88
0.03
0.01
104.00
115.07
11.07
56
0.04
DSS6804
16.80
20.30
3.50
98
0.01
161.78
164.25
2.47
57
198.68
199.90
1.22
85
0.06
0.20
301.75
336.50
34.75
31
0.03
0.01
DSS467504
95.90
113.32
17.42
360
0.03
0.01
191.97
198.75
6.78
76
1.80
0.02
DSS547508
46.00
47.00
1.00
199
0.15
0.04
61.65
99.15
37.50
77
0.03
0.04
122.80
126.10
3.30
59
0.07
0.19
DSS705002
21.66
32.06
10.40
279
0.12
90.68
100.20
9.52
324
0.22
DSS482502
79.10
100.37
21.27
60
0.47
0.01
124.38
126.85
2.47
83
0.48
0.01
133.10
134.12
1.02
440
2.19
0.02
149.00
158.87
9.87
32
0.43
0.03
191.96
193.03
1.07
124
3.34
0.02
DSS687502
26.87
43.53
16.66
147
0.03