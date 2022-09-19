U.S. markets open in 4 hours

New Pacific Reports Drill Hole Assay Results and Remains On Schedule to Complete the PEA For the Silver Sand Project

·10 min read
New Pacific Metals logo (CNW Group/New Pacific Metals Corp.)
New Pacific Metals logo (CNW Group/New Pacific Metals Corp.)

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - New Pacific Metals Corp. ("New Pacific" or the "Company") (TSX: NUAG) (NYSE American: NEWP) is pleased to announce the assay results of the final 53 drill holes from the 2022 resource infill and step-out drilling program completed at the Silver Sand Project.  All assays from the 2022 drill program have now been received, and a mineral resource estimate update with all drill hole data is expected to be completed by October 2022.  In addition, Silver Sand's maiden Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") report is on track for completion by the end of 2022 as planned (please refer to the Company's new release on February 8, 2022).

The 2022 drill program of 19,323 metres in 86 drill holes, together with those holes drilled in 2021, intended to expand and improve the confidence in the geological model and Mineral Resource Estimate released in April 2020 and to be used for the PEA.  Assay results for the first 33 holes were released on April 6, 2022, and May 31, 2002. Assay results for the final 53 drill holes are summarized in Table 1 with drill hole specifications given in Table 2.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Step-out Drill hole DSS582501 intersected an interval of 44.77 m grading 214 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") from 30.57 m to 75.34 m, and an interval of 25.04 m grading 143 g/t Ag from 151.46 to 176.50 m.

  • Step-out Drill hole DSS542505 intersected an interval of 34.25 m grading 121 g/t Ag from 33.90 m to 68.15 m, including 5.57 m grading 428 g/t Ag from 37.85 m to 43.42 m.

  • Step-out Drill hole DSS325001 intersected an interval of 7.64 m grading 448 g/t Ag from 147.66 m to 155.30 m, and an interval of 19.76 m grading 150 g/t Ag from 163.00 m to 182.76 m.

  • Step-out Drill hole DSS305002 intersected an interval of 16.00 m grading 315 g/t Ag from 7.83 m to 23.83 m.

  • Step-out Drill hole DSS687502 intersected an interval of 16.66 m grading 147 g/t Ag from 26.87 m to 43.53 m, and multiple narrow mineralized intervals at depth.

  • Step-out Drill hole DSS7002 intersected an interval of 15.26 m grading 285 g/t Ag from 25.28 m to 40.54 m, and multiple narrow mineralized intervals at depth.

  • Infill Drill hole DSS542507 intersected an interval of 20.86 m grading 108 g/t Ag from 9.06 m to 29.92 m.

  • Infill Drill hole DSS545015 intersected an interval of 30.60 m grading 119 g/t Ag from 94.82 m to 125.42 m.

  • Infill Drill hole DSS5427 intersected an interval of 36.08 m grading 210 g/t Ag from 131.68 m to 167.76 m This infill hole was drilled in the core area of Silver Sand deposit and confirmed the continuity of high-grade mineralization.

  • Infill Drill hole DSS702501 intersected an interval of 54.19 m grading 132 g/t Ag from 84.90 m to 139.09 m.

  • Infill Drill hole DSS547504 intersected an interval of 95.22 m grading 106 g/t Ag from 49.68 m to 144.90 m.

  • Infill Drill hole DSS685002 intersected an interval of 31.30 m grading 171 g/t Ag from 11.66 m to 42.96 m, including 14.71 m grading 298 g/t Ag from 26.75 m to 41.46 m, and multiple narrow mineralized intervals at depth.

  • Infill Drill hole DSS487505 intersected an interval of 19.48 m grading 337 g/t Ag from 32.45 m to 51.93 m, including 8.63 m grading 715 g/t Ag from 38.53 m to 47.16 m, and multiple narrow mineralized intervals at depth.

  • Infill Drill Hole DSS502506 intersected an interval of 17.11 m grading 144 g/t Ag from 22.5 m to 39.61 m, an interval of 19.2 m grading 409 g/t Ag from 60.3 m to 79.5 m, and an interval of 3.5 m grading 224 g/t Ag from 104.5m to 108.0 m.

GEOTECHNICAL DRILLING

A geotechnical drill program commenced in August 2022 and is expected to be completed by the end of September. This 11-hole (2,460 m) program was designed and supervised by an independent specialist consulting firm for optimizing pit slope design in the PEA.  Geotechnical logging is carried out on oriented drill cores at drill sites.

Table 1    Summary of Drill Hole Intercepts

Hole_ID


Depth_from

Depth_to

Interval_m

Ag_g/t

Pb_%

Zn_%

DSS542505


23.66

27.75

4.09

65

0.01




33.90

68.15

34.25

121

0.04

0.08


incl.

37.85

43.42

5.57

428

0.02

0.01



86.05

88.59

2.54

138

0.01

0.01

DSS6611


35.64

50.30

14.66

169

0.18

0.11

DSS6610


50.60

65.21

14.61

56

0.01




92.00

96.80

4.80

86

0.15

0.21



118.19

125.75

7.56

23

0.21

0.89



151.46

163.25

11.79

86

0.35

0.14



193.41

201.79

8.38

40

0.23

0.15



262.06

263.21

1.15

251

0.13

0.04

DSS542508


5.55

20.42

14.87

48

0.16

0.87

DSS542506


16.68

30.84

14.16

75

0.03

0.02

DSS305001


95.70

99.23

3.53

40

0.02


DSS687501


86.70

100.70

14.00

147

0.13

0.41



130.01

132.50

2.49

64

1.27

3.25



139.80

140.92

1.12

163

0.63

0.93



196.28

199.87

3.59

42

0.07

0.04

DSS2801


69.00

70.00

1.00

54

0.01


DSS3001


64.90

66.31

1.41

58


0.02



166.50

167.98

1.48

65

0.03


DSS542507


9.06

29.92

20.86

108

0.08

0.22

DSS7401


No Significant Intercept

DSS542509


79.72

82.30

2.58

85

0.02

0.02



107.95

109.00

1.05

1020

0.88

0.02



115.22

118.90

3.68

334

0.18

0.01



134.33

137.70

3.37

88

0.16

0.02



170.40

179.00

8.60

145

0.07

0.01

DSS705001


43.60

44.70

1.10

77

0.07




81.40

82.85

1.45

117

2.06




99.23

106.58

7.35

111

0.09




171.88

177.45

5.57

58

0.03


DSS545015


65.60

75.65

10.05

51

0.04




94.82

125.42

30.60

119

0.06

0.01

DSS325002


96.17

97.67

1.50

86

1.30

0.43



154.91

156.36

1.45

132

0.03


DSS7601


105.32

106.76

1.44

60

0.01




111.08

121.13

10.05

76

0.01


DSS545017


20.05

29.60

9.55

48

0.07

0.47

DSS5427


20.14

22.46

2.32

74

0.11




96.54

100.06

3.52

53

0.05




119.81

123.32

3.51

93

0.07




131.68

167.76

36.08

210

0.04

0.02


incl.

146.70

164.00

17.30

339

0.03

0.03

DSS325004


No Significant Intercept

DSS345002


96.37

97.50

1.13

84





126.89

128.28

1.39

144

0.04

0.01



143.17

147.40

4.23

102

0.01

0.03

DSS545016


18.00

43.41

25.41

82

0.05

0.16

DSS325003


32.38

33.55

1.17

35

0.01


DSS325001


147.66

155.30

7.64

448

0.09




163.00

182.76

19.76

150

0.06

0.10

DSS702501


84.90

139.09

54.19

132

0.38

0.54



178.80

184.00

5.20

46

0.04


DSS547506


23.00

61.62

38.62

68

0.06

0.02

DSS547505


14.85

26.97

12.12

168




incl.

23.45

25.70

2.25

738





67.20

115.22

48.02

57

0.04

0.01


incl.

80.76

84.58

3.82

426

0.12


DSS547510


11.00

24.00

13.00

111

0.02

0.01

DSS547509


17.74

31.44

13.70

88

0.02

0.01

DSS445006


97.90

117.50

19.60

68

0.02

0.01



125.30

126.50

1.20

212

0.07

0.57

DSS305002


7.83

23.83

16.00

315

0.02




132.07

133.50

1.43

102

0.03

0.01

DSS547504


49.68

144.90

95.22

106

0.06

0.04

DSS562506


46.00

70.28

24.28

56

0.08

0.15

DSS685002


11.66

42.96

31.30

171

0.02



incl.

26.75

41.46

14.71

298

0.03




92.38

98.15

5.77

65

0.03




104.87

111.61

6.74

34

0.11

0.18



120.20

148.53

28.33

48

0.09

0.02



181.50

189.21

7.71

27

0.14

0.57



198.80

208.40

9.60

96

0.03

0.06

DSS5427


20.14

22.46

2.32

74

0.11




96.54

100.06

3.52

53

0.05




119.81

123.32

3.51

93

0.07




131.68

167.76

36.08

210

0.04

0.02


incl.

146.70

164.00

17.30

339

0.03

0.03

DSS325005


157.19

160.10

2.91

108

0.01


DSS562507


29.52

35.93

6.41

110





54.65

116.00

61.35

83

0.07

0.01

DSS565010


13.89

18.15

4.26

115

0.01

0.01



44.17

46.22

2.05

80

0.07

0.05



58.40

61.00

2.60

56

0.04


DSS565011


42.57

46.80

4.23

75

0.04




85.90

88.75

2.85

104

0.10

0.01



98.76

100.23

1.47

81

0.04


DSS547507


52.23

60.09

7.86

57

0.05




67.30

84.12

16.82

88

0.03

0.01



104.00

115.07

11.07

56

0.04


DSS6804


16.80

20.30

3.50

98

0.01




161.78

164.25

2.47

57





198.68

199.90

1.22

85

0.06

0.20



301.75

336.50

34.75

31

0.03

0.01

DSS467504


95.90

113.32

17.42

360

0.03

0.01



191.97

198.75

6.78

76

1.80

0.02

DSS547508


46.00

47.00

1.00

199

0.15

0.04



61.65

99.15

37.50

77

0.03

0.04



122.80

126.10

3.30

59

0.07

0.19

DSS705002


21.66

32.06

10.40

279

0.12




90.68

100.20

9.52

324

0.22


DSS482502


79.10

100.37

21.27

60

0.47

0.01



124.38

126.85

2.47

83

0.48

0.01



133.10

134.12

1.02

440

2.19

0.02



149.00

158.87

9.87

32

0.43

0.03



191.96

193.03

1.07

124

3.34

0.02

DSS687502


26.87

43.53

16.66

147

0.03

