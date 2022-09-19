New Pacific Reports Drill Hole Assay Results and Remains On Schedule to Complete the PEA For the Silver Sand Project

New Pacific Metals logo (CNW Group/New Pacific Metals Corp.)

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - New Pacific Metals Corp. ("New Pacific" or the "Company") (TSX: NUAG) (NYSE American: NEWP) is pleased to announce the assay results of the final 53 drill holes from the 2022 resource infill and step-out drilling program completed at the Silver Sand Project. All assays from the 2022 drill program have now been received, and a mineral resource estimate update with all drill hole data is expected to be completed by October 2022. In addition, Silver Sand's maiden Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") report is on track for completion by the end of 2022 as planned (please refer to the Company's new release on February 8, 2022).

The 2022 drill program of 19,323 metres in 86 drill holes, together with those holes drilled in 2021, intended to expand and improve the confidence in the geological model and Mineral Resource Estimate released in April 2020 and to be used for the PEA. Assay results for the first 33 holes were released on April 6, 2022, and May 31, 2002. Assay results for the final 53 drill holes are summarized in Table 1 with drill hole specifications given in Table 2.

HIGHLIGHTS

Step-out Drill hole DSS582501 intersected an interval of 44.77 m grading 214 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") from 30.57 m to 75.34 m, and an interval of 25.04 m grading 143 g/t Ag from 151.46 to 176.50 m.

Step-out Drill hole DSS542505 intersected an interval of 34.25 m grading 121 g/t Ag from 33.90 m to 68.15 m, including 5.57 m grading 428 g/t Ag from 37.85 m to 43.42 m.

Step-out D rill hole DSS325001 intersected an interval of 7.64 m grading 448 g/t Ag from 147.66 m to 155.30 m, and an interval of 19.76 m grading 150 g/t Ag from 163.00 m to 182.76 m.

Step-out D rill hole DSS305002 intersected an interval of 16.00 m grading 315 g/t Ag from 7.83 m to 23.83 m.

Step-out D rill hole DSS687502 intersected an interval of 16.66 m grading 147 g/t Ag from 26.87 m to 43.53 m, and multiple narrow mineralized intervals at depth.

Step-out D rill hole DSS7002 intersected an interval of 15.26 m grading 285 g/t Ag from 25.28 m to 40.54 m, and multiple narrow mineralized intervals at depth.

Infill Drill h o l e DSS542507 intersected an interval of 20.86 m grading 108 g/t Ag from 9.06 m to 29.92 m.

Infill D rill hole DSS545015 intersected an interval of 30.60 m grading 119 g/t Ag from 94.82 m to 125.42 m.

Infill D rill hole DSS5427 intersected an interval of 36.08 m grading 210 g/t Ag from 131.68 m to 167.76 m This infill hole was drilled in the core area of Silver Sand deposit and confirmed the continuity of high-grade mineralization.

Infill D rill hole DSS702501 intersected an interval of 54.19 m grading 132 g/t Ag from 84.90 m to 139.09 m.

Infill D rill hole DSS547504 intersected an interval of 95.22 m grading 106 g/t Ag from 49.68 m to 144.90 m.

Infill D rill hole DSS685002 intersected an interval of 31.30 m grading 171 g/t Ag from 11.66 m to 42.96 m, including 14.71 m grading 298 g/t Ag from 26.75 m to 41.46 m, and multiple narrow mineralized intervals at depth.

Infill D rill hole DSS487505 intersected an interval of 19.48 m grading 337 g/t Ag from 32.45 m to 51.93 m, including 8.63 m grading 715 g/t Ag from 38.53 m to 47.16 m, and multiple narrow mineralized intervals at depth.

Infill Drill Hole DSS502506 intersected an interval of 17.11 m grading 144 g/t Ag from 22.5 m to 39.61 m, an interval of 19.2 m grading 409 g/t Ag from 60.3 m to 79.5 m, and an interval of 3.5 m grading 224 g/t Ag from 104.5m to 108.0 m.

GEOTECHNICAL DRILLING

A geotechnical drill program commenced in August 2022 and is expected to be completed by the end of September. This 11-hole (2,460 m) program was designed and supervised by an independent specialist consulting firm for optimizing pit slope design in the PEA. Geotechnical logging is carried out on oriented drill cores at drill sites.