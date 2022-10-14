Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. to Webcast Live at Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference October 18th

Virtual Investor Conferences

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (“Pacific Ridge or the “Company”) (PEX: TSXV; PEXZF: OTCQB), a B.C. based copper-gold exploration, today announced that Blaine Monaghan, President and CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 18th, 2022.



DATE: October 18, 2022

TIME: 4:30 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3q1Z3Ka



This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

On September 27, 2022, Pacific Ridge announced that it had completed 7,014 m of drilling in 12 holes, the largest ever drill program at the Kliyul copper-gold project (“Kliyul”), and successfully expanded the known Kliyul porphyry copper-gold footprint.





On September 1, 2022, the Company announced that it had completed 1,861 m of drilling at the RDP copper-gold project (“RDP”) in six drill holes and that one hole encountered zoned copper sulphide mineralization to the end of the hole, including a central bornite-chalcopyrite mineralized zone over 166 m (from 78 m to 244 m).





Pacific Ridge expects initial drill results from both Kliyul and RDP this fall.



About Pacific Ridge

Our goal is to become British Columbia’s leading copper-gold exploration company. Pacific Ridge’s flagship project is the Kliyul copper-gold project, located in the prolific Quesnel Trough, approximately 50 km southeast of Centerra Gold Inc.’s Kemess mine. In addition to Kliyul, the Company’s project portfolio includes the RDP copper-gold project (optioned to Antofagasta Minerals S.A.), the Chuchi copper-gold project, the Onjo copper-gold project, and the Redton copper-gold project, all located in British Columbia.

Story continues

CONTACTS:

Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.

Blaine Monaghan

President & CEO

604-687-4951

ir@pacificridgeexploration.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com



