Pacific Science Center Announces New Summer Camp Location in South Seattle

SEATTLE, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Science Center (PacSci) will offer summer camps in a new location in South Seattle this year. The new site, located at Salish Sea Elementary School in South Seattle's Othello Square, includes PreK programming, PM extended care for busy parents and guardians, and 33 scholarship spots. Summer campers will engage in a variety of topics such as "Under the Sea", "What's Up Doc?", "To the Moon", "Mission to Mars", "Cooking Up Science", and more.

"We are delighted to expand inclusive and accessible STEM programming to the South Seattle community, which has a rich history and diversity," said Will Daugherty, PacSci's CEO. "Summer camps are an invaluable resource that provide students with opportunities to engage with STEM outside of the classroom, and the PacSci team is incredibly excited to bring those opportunities to students in South Seattle. We also hope to learn and partner with South Seattle communities to inspire new STEM learning for students."

"I am excited to see more high-quality STEM opportunities for youth and families in South Seattle during the summer," said Erin Okuno, PacSci board member and South Seattle resident. "Out-of-school time exploration, wonder, and connecting to people and communities help children learn and see themselves as part of a larger world."

PacSci's award-winning summer camps offer more than 100 exciting opportunities for exploration and experimentation. In addition to the new location in South Seattle, PacSci will continue to offer summer camps at five other locations across the Puget Sound, including Mercer Slough in Bellevue; Explorer West Middle School in West Seattle; St. Thomas Middle School in Medina; Kirkland Seventh-Day Adventist School; and the PacSci campus itself. Over 300 scholarship spots are available across all locations. PacSci also offers girls-focused and sensory-friendly summer camp options.

Camp registration opens on Monday, February 6 for PacSci members and on Monday, February 13 to the public. To learn more and register, visit PacSci.org.

About Pacific Science Center

Pacific Science Center is an independent, not-for-profit institution in Seattle, Washington and has been a gateway to access science education and innovation for over 60 years. The institution's mission is to ignite curiosity in every child and fuel a passion for discovery, experimentation, and critical thinking in all of us. Pacific Science Center innovated during the pandemic to expand its digital and virtual programming and increase its reach across Washington, employing technology to bring experiential STEM education directly to homes and classrooms. In 2021—2022, its interactive online programs reached nearly half a million people and Virtual Field Trips reached more than 28,000 students across the state. PacSci imagines a future in which it serves every grade in every preK-8 Title I school in the state with programming in schools, digital and virtual programming, and in-person field trips–all at no cost to schools, educators, or families.

