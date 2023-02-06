U.S. markets close in 1 hour 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,113.95
    -22.53 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,905.26
    -20.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,908.13
    -98.82 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,961.17
    -24.36 (-1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.09
    +0.70 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,883.70
    +7.10 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.32
    -0.09 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0734
    -0.0063 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6230
    +0.0910 (+2.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2033
    -0.0024 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5100
    +1.3600 (+1.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,056.92
    +169.40 (+0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.95
    +4.81 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,836.71
    -65.09 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,693.65
    +184.19 (+0.67%)
     

Pacific Science Center Announces New Summer Camp Location in South Seattle

·3 min read

Award-Winning Camps Now Offered at Salish Sea Elementary School in Othello Square

SEATTLE, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Science Center (PacSci) will offer summer camps in a new location in South Seattle this year. The new site, located at Salish Sea Elementary School in South Seattle's Othello Square, includes PreK programming, PM extended care for busy parents and guardians, and 33 scholarship spots. Summer campers will engage in a variety of topics such as "Under the Sea", "What's Up Doc?", "To the Moon", "Mission to Mars", "Cooking Up Science", and more.

(PRNewsfoto/Pacific Science Center)
(PRNewsfoto/Pacific Science Center)

"We are delighted to expand inclusive and accessible STEM programming to the South Seattle community, which has a rich history and diversity," said Will Daugherty, PacSci's CEO. "Summer camps are an invaluable resource that provide students with opportunities to engage with STEM outside of the classroom, and the PacSci team is incredibly excited to bring those opportunities to students in South Seattle. We also hope to learn and partner with South Seattle communities to inspire new STEM learning for students."

"I am excited to see more high-quality STEM opportunities for youth and families in South Seattle during the summer," said Erin Okuno, PacSci board member and South Seattle resident. "Out-of-school time exploration, wonder, and connecting to people and communities help children learn and see themselves as part of a larger world."

PacSci's award-winning summer camps offer more than 100 exciting opportunities for exploration and experimentation. In addition to the new location in South Seattle, PacSci will continue to offer summer camps at five other locations across the Puget Sound, including Mercer Slough in Bellevue; Explorer West Middle School in West Seattle; St. Thomas Middle School in Medina; Kirkland Seventh-Day Adventist School; and the PacSci campus itself. Over 300 scholarship spots are available across all locations. PacSci also offers girls-focused and sensory-friendly summer camp options.

Camp registration opens on Monday, February 6 for PacSci members and on Monday, February 13 to the public. To learn more and register, visit PacSci.org.

About Pacific Science Center

Pacific Science Center is an independent, not-for-profit institution in Seattle, Washington and has been a gateway to access science education and innovation for over 60 years. The institution's mission is to ignite curiosity in every child and fuel a passion for discovery, experimentation, and critical thinking in all of us. Pacific Science Center innovated during the pandemic to expand its digital and virtual programming and increase its reach across Washington, employing technology to bring experiential STEM education directly to homes and classrooms. In 2021—2022, its interactive online programs reached nearly half a million people and Virtual Field Trips reached more than 28,000 students across the state. PacSci imagines a future in which it serves every grade in every preK-8 Title I school in the state with programming in schools, digital and virtual programming, and in-person field trips–all at no cost to schools, educators, or families.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pacific-science-center-announces-new-summer-camp-location-in-south-seattle-301739713.html

SOURCE Pacific Science Center

Recommended Stories

  • School food vendor apologizes — again — for 'inexcusable' Black History Month menu

    A vendor that provides food service to schools apologized for the "unintentional insensitivity" of its Black History Month menu, echoing similar apologies it has made for more than a decade amid backlash over racially insensitive menus.

  • For Single Mothers, Quitting Can Bring Extra Challenges, but Also Balance

    In 2022, Lizzie Saltsman, 43, quit her job, and took her children on a summer trip across Europe. She rented a car and for two months she and her four children, all younger than 13, drove across the continent, beginning in Paris, with stops in places such as Switzerland, Austria and Italy. Although she had enjoyed her work as a manager of business technologies at a consumer products company, the death of her husband in 2019 had prompted Saltsman to re-evaluate how she spent her days. Sign up for

  • KC Christian school lost donations after supporting LGBTQ rights. Now it’s closing

    “We are bombarded by hate,” the private school’s leader said.

  • A Durham group wants Duke students out of neighborhoods. That’s missing the point | Opinion

    Durham has a well-documented housing crisis due to quantity and affordability. Forcing the college’s seniors back onto campus is not the solution.

  • Fresno Costco locked down momentarily following shooting threat to law enforcement

    At one point, Fresno Costco customers were allowed to leave the store but no customers could enter.

  • Appeal denied for fired principal caught on video dragging student

    Former Walter Hill Principal Helen Campbell lost her appeal to the Rutherford County Board of Education in a 4-2 vote on Tuesday evening, with one abstention.

  • Rights of transgender students and their parents are a challenge for schools, courts

    The rights of transgender people are often in dispute, including in schools. AP Photo/Rick BowmerAs an increasing number of elementary, middle and high school students in the U.S. have begun to identify as transgender, school leaders have struggled to figure out how to respond, and how – and whether – to communicate about their actions to parents. In Maryland, for instance, three sets of parents filed a federal lawsuit in 2020 that challenged school guidelines allowing students to express their

  • Will high school athletes have to disclose their menstrual history? Where it stands now

    The issue is now in the hands of Florida’s high school athletic board.

  • 171 Republican lawmakers join effort to stop student loan forgiveness program

    One hundred and twenty-eight House Republicans and nearly all Republican senators on Friday filed amicus briefs with the Supreme Court opposing the Biden administration's federal student debt cancellation plan, which has been halted as tens of millions of Americans await the justices' ruling on its legality. While White House officials have been adamant that the president is within his authority to wipe out hundreds of billions in government-backed loans to provide "breathing room to tens of millions of working families," Republicans challenging it take the opposite view. The forgiveness plan that could relieve up to $20,000 for eligible loan recipients is an unconstitutional breach of the separation of powers and a violation of the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act of 2003 (HEROES Act), according to the House GOP brief.

  • Snap Stock Snaps Back: 1 Big Reason to Buy It Right Now

    Investors' initial reaction to Snap's 2022 financial results might have been too pessimistic.

  • Jim Cramer’s Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks

    In this article, we will discuss the favorite energy and bank stock picks of Jim Cramer. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can go to Jim Cramer’s 5 Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks. Jim Cramer is an American television personality, former hedge fund manager, and best-selling author. He is the host of […]

  • Best Stock to Buy: Palantir Stock vs. C3.ai Stock

    Growth stocks are in favor again to start 2023. Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) are certainly interesting choices. This video will answer which growth stock is the best one to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb.

  • Why EV Maker Canoo's Shares Plunged Monday

    Investors crushed the shares of electric vehicle (EV) start-up Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) Monday after details emerged of its latest round of raising capital. As of 10:43 a.m. ET, Canoo shares were still down by 11.7%. Today's drop comes after the company said it would raise more than $50 million by selling new shares to institutional investors at a discounted price.

  • India's Adani crisis spills over into street protests as losses top $110 billion

    The crisis engulfing the Adani Group intensified on Monday as hundreds of members of India's opposition parties took to the streets to press for a probe into allegations by a U.S. short-seller against the conglomerate which triggered its market rout. Shares in billionaire Gautam Adani's companies have been in free-fall since a Jan. 24 critical report by Hindenberg Research, with group cumulative market losses now topping $110 billion, sparking fears of wider financial contagion. Opposition parties, who last week called for a parliamentary panel to investigate the saga and disrupted proceedings, have questioned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's closeness with Adani.

  • Here’s Why Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Disappointed the Investors in Q4

    Longleaf Partners, managed by Southeastern Asset Management, released its “Small-Cap Fund” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund delivered 4.74% in the fourth quarter compared to a 6.23% return for the Russell 2000 Index, while the fund declined -19.27% in the year 2022. Multiple companies across sectors delivered strong […]

  • Tesla Stock Rallies 54% YTD, Top Analyst Says Don't Sell Yet

    Tesla has gained 86% since Jan. 6 bear-market lows, but this Tesla bull just hiked his stock price target.

  • Major stock indices fall ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Rachelle Akuffo joins the Live show to discuss how stocks are trading ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech on Tuesday.

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Is Falling Today

    Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) were falling 4% in morning trading Monday at 10:37 a.m. on no company-specific news, but the stock has been on a tear so far this year, up 22% year to date. In a notable mention last week, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook told analysts during the tech giant's fiscal first quarter earnings conference call that the company was "all in" on being Taiwan Semiconductor's largest customer at its new Arizona facilities. Although Taiwan Semiconductor has been able to sidestep many of the supply chain snags that have embroiled other leading chipmakers, its own latest earnings report had the world's leading pure-play foundry saying weakening consumer demand could result in first-quarter revenue dropping as much as 5%, leading to cuts in this year's capital expenditures compared to a year ago.

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever

    The defensiveness and stability of these stocks may be underrated but could be more valuable than many investors think.

  • Life Storage, Newmont, Danaher stocks move on reports of M&A activity

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss how Life Storage, Newmont, and Danaher stocks are moving following reports of M&A activity.