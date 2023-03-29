Pacific trade deal is a Brexit victory – whatever the doubters say

UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor Handout photo issued by UK Parliament of the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (centre), Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab (left) and International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Issue date: Wednesday October 26, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS PMQs. Photo credit should read: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder. - UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

When it was originally proposed that Britain join some of the world's biggest Pacific nations in a trade partnership, there were howls of derision from the cognoscenti. But it looks like this accession process is now finally in the home stretch.

The UK has been seeking to accede for some time to the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans Pacific Partnership, the trade agreement consisting of eleven countries in the Pacific region, including Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Vietnam, Malaysia, Peru, and Brunei.

UK accession to the partnership (CPTPP) would be a huge event for Brexit Britain and would not have been possible inside the European Union. Accession would mean that the UK would not be able to rejoin the EU customs union.

Since CPTPP requires that the UK has control over its own regulatory system, dynamic alignment of UK regulations with the EU would also not be feasible, except in those areas where EU regulation passes CPTPP muster.

There are areas of EU regulations of many products, for example, that have been challenged by other countries in the World Trade Organisation (WTO) – and where WTO cases have been lost.

Since CPTPP requires more liberalisation in these areas than the WTO (so-called WTO-plus), the UK would not be able to simply follow EU rules as this would bring it into conflict with its CPTPP partners.

Accession would be a huge triumph for UK negotiators, and for the Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Business and International Trade in particular. It would mark the point at which Brexit could not be reversed.

But there are even more important reasons why this is such an important global event that goes well beyond the narrow economic benefits for the UK.

For the first time, a major G7 country has chosen to accede to a regional grouping not because it is part of that region but rather because the agreement represents the most advanced and deeply liberalising agreement based on mutual recognition, equivalence and adequacy.

Increasingly, countries are viewing the CPTPP as the alternative liberalising framework to the WTO, which maximises regulatory competition. It is also a geo-economic and geo-political grouping which has a major impact on the way global trade agreements work. Now the CPTPP is not just a regional agreement, it becomes a real challenge to the atrophied WTO system – and will, hopefully encourage that system to “wake up”.

The UK has now made a choice about whether it wants a world of regulatory harmonisation or one of regulatory competition. Competition is the most powerful force known to man to create wealth and increase productivity and economic growth.

The CPTPP is also a bulwark against Chinese market distortions that are damaging the world and provides a platform where novel approaches to these anti-competitive market distortions can be agreed by a large like-minded global group.

CPTPP+UK has equivalent economic weight to the (EU-28)-UK. If this accelerates the possibility of the US rejoining the CPTPP – after it pulled out under Donald Trump – then it would become a grouping that spans around half of the global economy.

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a joint statement with Russian President Vladimir Putin following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 21, 2023. Sputnik/Vladimir Astapkovich/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. - SPUTNIK/REUTERS

There is a battle for the world’s operating system, and UK accession would make it more likely that those who believe in competition on the merits and systems that inter-operate on the basis of mutual recognition will win it.

No doubt, many will focus narrowly on the static economic modelling regarding the impact of CPTPP accession on the UK’s economy in the short term, or the impact of the UK’s accession on its defensive interests, but this is to miss the wider point about the geo-political significance of this event.

Our allies will certainly pick this up even if we don’t. They will notice that the UK is able to do lead and execute on a smart global trade strategy. It would show the UK understands its new role in the world and is prepared to act on it.

It has always been the case that trade policy is part of your wider foreign policy, not merely an accretion of narrow commercial interests or whatever businesses tell you they want.

The wider foreign policy dimensions are even more significant now, with a war on the European continent, and with Chinese market manipulation causing severe economic disruptions all over the world.

This is why UK accession is so important, and we are hopeful that the good news will emerge soon.

Shanker A Singham is chief executive of Competere, a former trade advisor to UK Secretary of State for International Trade, and an academic fellow to the Institute of Economic Affairs