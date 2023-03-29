U.S. markets close in 1 hour 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,012.53
    +41.26 (+1.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,601.91
    +207.66 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,877.88
    +161.80 (+1.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,764.36
    +11.73 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.98
    -0.22 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.60
    -3.90 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.53
    +0.11 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0845
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5580
    -0.0060 (-0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2305
    -0.0032 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6560
    +1.7810 (+1.36%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,253.00
    +1,371.04 (+5.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    616.28
    +15.31 (+2.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.27
    +80.02 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

Pacific trade deal is a Brexit victory – whatever the doubters say

Shanker Singham
·5 min read
UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor Handout photo issued by UK Parliament of the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (centre), Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab (left) and International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Issue date: Wednesday October 26, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS PMQs. Photo credit should read: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder. - UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor
UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor Handout photo issued by UK Parliament of the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (centre), Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab (left) and International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Issue date: Wednesday October 26, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS PMQs. Photo credit should read: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder. - UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

When it was originally proposed that Britain join some of the world's biggest Pacific nations in a trade partnership, there were howls of derision from the cognoscenti. But it looks like this accession process is now finally in the home stretch.

The UK has been seeking to accede for some time to the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans Pacific Partnership, the trade agreement consisting of eleven countries in the Pacific region, including Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Vietnam, Malaysia, Peru, and Brunei.

UK accession to the partnership (CPTPP) would be a huge event for Brexit Britain and would not have been possible inside the European Union. Accession would mean that the UK would not be able to rejoin the EU customs union.

Since CPTPP requires that the UK has control over its own regulatory system, dynamic alignment of UK regulations with the EU would also not be feasible, except in those areas where EU regulation passes CPTPP muster.

There are areas of EU regulations of many products, for example, that have been challenged by other countries in the World Trade Organisation (WTO) – and where WTO cases have been lost.

Since CPTPP requires more liberalisation in these areas than the WTO (so-called WTO-plus), the UK would not be able to simply follow EU rules as this would bring it into conflict with its CPTPP partners.

Accession would be a huge triumph for UK negotiators, and for the Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Business and International Trade in particular. It would mark the point at which Brexit could not be reversed.

But there are even more important reasons why this is such an important global event that goes well beyond the narrow economic benefits for the UK.

For the first time, a major G7 country has chosen to accede to a regional grouping not because it is part of that region but rather because the agreement represents the most advanced and deeply liberalising agreement based on mutual recognition, equivalence and adequacy.

Increasingly, countries are viewing the CPTPP as the alternative liberalising framework to the WTO, which maximises regulatory competition.  It is also a geo-economic and geo-political grouping which has a major impact on the way global trade agreements work. Now the CPTPP is not just a regional agreement, it becomes a real challenge to the atrophied WTO system – and will, hopefully encourage that system to “wake up”.

The UK has now made a choice about whether it wants a world of regulatory harmonisation or one of regulatory competition.  Competition is the most powerful force known to man to create wealth and increase productivity and economic growth.

The CPTPP is also a bulwark against Chinese market distortions that are damaging the world and provides a platform where novel approaches to these anti-competitive market distortions can be agreed by a large like-minded global group.

CPTPP+UK has equivalent economic weight to the (EU-28)-UK.  If this accelerates the possibility of the US rejoining the CPTPP – after it pulled out under Donald Trump – then it would become a grouping that spans around half of the global economy.

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a joint statement with Russian President Vladimir Putin following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 21, 2023. Sputnik/Vladimir Astapkovich/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. - SPUTNIK/REUTERS
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a joint statement with Russian President Vladimir Putin following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 21, 2023. Sputnik/Vladimir Astapkovich/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. - SPUTNIK/REUTERS

There is a battle for the world’s operating system, and UK accession would make it more likely that those who believe in competition on the merits and systems that inter-operate on the basis of mutual recognition will win it.

No doubt, many will focus narrowly on the static economic modelling regarding the impact of CPTPP accession on the UK’s economy in the short term, or the impact of the UK’s accession on its defensive interests, but this is to miss the wider point about the geo-political significance of this event.

Our allies will certainly pick this up even if we don’t.  They will notice that the UK is able to do lead and execute on a smart global trade strategy. It would show the UK understands its new role in the world and is prepared to act on it.

It has always been the case that trade policy is part of your wider foreign policy, not merely an accretion of narrow commercial interests or whatever businesses tell you they want.

The wider foreign policy dimensions are even more significant now, with a war on the European continent, and with Chinese market manipulation causing severe economic disruptions all over the world.

This is why UK accession is so important, and we are hopeful that the good news will emerge soon.

Shanker A Singham is chief executive of Competere, a former trade advisor to UK Secretary of State for International Trade, and an academic fellow to the Institute of Economic Affairs

Recommended Stories

  • Lawmakers agree Fed wasn't tough enough with SVB. They disagree on fixes.

    Democrats want the Federal Reserve to strengthen capital requirements on smaller lenders after the fall of Silicon Valley Bank, while Republicans say regulators already have the tools to do more.

  • Fisher Investments Moves to Texas Over Taxes

    The firm said it was relocating “immediately” from Washington after the state’s supreme court cleared the way for a capital gains tax on individuals.

  • Group: Oil tanker tied to US-traded firm receiving Iran oil

    An oil tanker owned by a major U.S.-traded transportation company appears to be taking on Iranian crude oil in a key Asian maritime strait in violation of American sanctions, an advocacy group alleges. The firm allegedly involved, Euronav, said Wednesday it will “take appropriate action when necessary." Satellite photos and maritime tracking data analyzed by The Associated Press put the Belgian-flagged crude oil tanker Oceania just next to the Vietnamese-flagged tanker Abyss for a possible ship-to-ship transfer.

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • Russia Says Crop Titan Cargill Will Stop Exporting Its Grain

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia said top agricultural commodities trader Cargill Inc. will stop exporting its grain, adding to uncertainty over the future of Black Sea crop shipments. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverAs the biggest wheat exporter, Russian grain

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • Trump needs to explain his bank deregulation

    When Donald Trump was president, he pushed for bank deregulation that's now a major factor in two failed banks and a shaky financial system.

  • Inflation or the Economy: What Will Fed Rate Hikes Break First?

    When the Federal Reserve starts hiking rates, economicst saying, it keeps going until something breaks. So what’s going to break next?

  • Cemex, Vulcan Reach Temporary Pact for Use of Seized Terminal

    (Bloomberg) -- Cemex SAB reached a temporary deal to use Vulcan Materials Co.’s port facilities at Punta Venado in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, potentially defusing a legal battle that recently became a flashpoint for US-Mexico relations. Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low R

  • Ken Fisher Boosts Wall Street West With $197 Billion Texas Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Ken Fisher made a serious investment when he moved his firm north from California to Washington seeking a friendlier business climate to house its rapid expansion.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysNow, just years after settling into

  • California lawmakers pass country's first penalty for gas price gouging

    Just a week after the legislation was introduced, California lawmakers passed the country's first penalty for price gouging at the pump. Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to sign the bill.

  • Putin looks for positives as Russia's consumer demand, industrial output slide

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday pointed to record low unemployment and marginally higher real wages as evidence of a gradual economic recovery, although data showed that consumer demand and industrial output dropped in February. Russia's export-dependent economy proved unexpectedly resilient in the face of tough Western sanctions last year, but a return to pre-conflict levels of prosperity may be far off as more government spending is directed towards the military. Data from the Rosstat federal statistics service showed that unemployment dropped to 3.5% in February, a record low, while real wages, which are adjusted for inflation, rose 0.6% in January.

  • Hedge fund Standard General sues FCC over delay in Tegna deal

    The third-largest shareholder of Tegna alleged the FCC Media Bureau's decision to hold was "an unprecedented and legally improper maneuver", as in its nearly year-long review it had not expressed any concerns with the transaction. Media Bureau of the FCC, which regulates telecommunications in the country, last month said it would hold a hearing on the planned acquisition of Tegna, which manages 64 stations in 51 U.S. markets.

  • This banking crisis isn’t 2008. That doesn’t make it a good thing: Morning Brief

    We keep hearing that this isn't 2008. It isn't for many important reasons. But there are some unique challenges this time around.

  • Congress to consider new no-fly list for unruly passengers

    U.S. Senate and House members proposed a new no-fly list for unruly passengers on Wednesday, an idea that was pushed by airline unions but failed to gain traction last year. The legislation would let the Transportation Security Administration ban people convicted or fined for assaulting or interfering with airline crew members. The number of incidents involving unruly passengers dropped sharply last year after a judge struck down a federal requirement to wear masks on planes.

  • O’Neill Urges BRICS Bloc to Expand, Challenge Dollar’s Dominance

    (Bloomberg) -- Jim O’Neill, the former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. chief economist who coined the acronym BRIC, said the bloc of nations that later adopted the name should expand and work to counter the dollar’s dominance.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMcKinsey Starts Eliminating 1,400 Roles This Week in a Rare

  • US, Japan sign trade deal on electric vehicle battery minerals

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States and Japan on Tuesday signed a trade deal on electric vehicle battery minerals that is key to strengthening their battery supply chains and granting Japanese automakers wider access to a new $7,500 U.S. EV tax credit. The swiftly negotiated agreement prohibits the two countries from enacting bilateral export restrictions on the minerals most critical for EV batteries, according to senior Biden administration officials.

  • Bill would require clawback of compensation from executives of failed banks

    The legislation from a bipartisan group of senators would require regulators to claw back all or part of the compensation bank executives got in the five years leading up to a bank's failure.

  • Economy Headed for Slowdown As Banks Restrict Lending

    Tighter lending conditions, higher interest rates and scrutiny of the recent bank failures will lead to a slowdown in the economy, said Apollo chief economist Torsten Slok. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in March called attention to the massive outflow of deposits from smaller regional banks to larger banks and money market funds.

  • Italy PM's party presents bill to split retail and investment banks

    ROME (Reuters) -Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's party has presented a bill in parliament to separate retail and investment banks in a move that, if approved, would force a radical overhaul of the country's banking sector. The proposal by the Brothers of Italy (FdI) party comes in the wake of the collapse of U.S. tech lender Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and the emergency takeover of Credit Suisse by banking rival UBS, which raised fears of systemic stress that could lead to more bank failures. The draft law, seen by Reuters on Wednesday, would give banks 12 months to reorganise their operations and choose between commercial and financial investment activities.