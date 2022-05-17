U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,088.93
    +80.92 (+2.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,655.05
    +431.63 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,984.52
    +321.73 (+2.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,835.59
    +52.17 (+2.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.00
    -2.20 (-1.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.20
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    21.61
    +0.06 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0547
    +0.0109 (+1.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9680
    +0.0910 (+3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2482
    +0.0158 (+1.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3730
    +0.3200 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,080.53
    +480.57 (+1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    675.69
    +433.01 (+178.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.35
    +53.55 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     
Pacific Valley Bank Welcomes Sun Shine Hohman as Vice President, Relationship Manager

·2 min read
In this article:
  • PVBK

SALINAS, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Valley Bank (PVB) is pleased to announce the addition of Sun Shine Hohman to the lending team. She will primarily work from the downtown Monterey location as Vice President and Relationship Manager.

Pacific Valley Bank Welcomes Sun Shine Hohman as Vice President, Relationship Manager

Hohman earned her bachelor's degree in liberal arts locally from California State University, Monterey Bay, and has fondly called Monterey County home for nearly three decades.

Her career in banking began in 1993 with Bank of America and continued with various roles in relationship banking at several of the area's key financial institutions to become a respected career banker with over 20 years of experience in Monterey, Santa Cruz, and San Benito Counties. She most recently served as Business Relationship Manager for Chase Bank, Santa Clara Valley Coastal Market, with responsibility for clients from Carmel to Scotts Valley.

"Sun Shine brings extensive knowledge of the communities we serve and the businesses driving our local economy. Equally important is her enthusiasm and dedication to the level of customer service we are committed to providing our clients for long term success through the challenges that arise," shared Sandi Eason, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

"I am thrilled to join Pacific Valley Bank and I look forward to making a meaningful difference for each of my banking clients," stated Hohman.

Her commitment to community involvement includes having held positions on the board of directors for Junior League of Monterey County and Carmel Youth Baseball, in addition to her involvement with Stevenson School in Carmel (Parent Ambassador past); Monterey Youth Museum (Fashion Show Committee past); and Carmel Middle School (incoming PTO President).

About Pacific Valley Bank:

Pacific Valley Bank is a full service business bank that commenced operations in September 2004 to provide exceptional service to customers in Monterey County. Pacific Valley Bank operates business at four locations; administrative headquarters in Salinas and branch offices in Salinas, King City, and Monterey, California. The Bank offers a broad range of banking products and services, including credit and deposit services to small and medium sized businesses, agriculture related businesses, non-profit organizations, professional service providers, and individuals.

For more information, visit www.pacificvalleybank.com.

Contact: Anker Fanoe
Pacific Valley Bank
Phone: 831.422.5300
Fax: 831.422.5392

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pacific-valley-bank-welcomes-sun-shine-hohman-as-vice-president-relationship-manager-301549545.html

SOURCE Pacific Valley Bank

