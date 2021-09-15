U.S. markets close in 3 hours 51 minutes

Pacific Western Bank Announces Credit Facility to Truvian Sciences

·2 min read

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Western Bank today announced it has provided a $25 million debt facility to existing client, Truvian Sciences ("Truvian"), a healthcare company paving the way in the blood testing industry with its automated diagnostic system that provides lab-accurate results at point-of care. The company will utilize the facility to accelerate growth initiatives and to further advance the development of its automated benchtop blood testing system.

Based in San Diego, California, Truvian is dedicated to improving healthcare by offering convenient and affordable routine health testing that requires one small blood sample and delivers results in minutes. With the company's automated blood testing system, patients receive accurate health insights, allowing for informed healthcare decisions. Truvian's technology is on track to change the way blood testing is conducted, lowering patient cost and democratizing patient's healthcare data. The company was founded in 2015 and is backed by Domain Associates, GreatPoint Ventures and several other venture funds.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with Pacific Western Bank. They have been an important partner to Truvian from the very early stages of our development and have always understood the long-term potential of the product and business we are building," said Jeff Hawkins, President and CEO of Truvian.

"Pacific Western Bank is fortunate to continue our strong relationship with Truvian by providing additional debt capital on the heels of their $105 million Series C financing round," added Scott Foote, head of Pacific Western Bank's west life sciences practice. "Truvian's revolutionary blood testing system will make routine blood tests convenient, affordable and actionable for patients addressing a very large market."

About Pacific Western Bank
Pacific Western Bank is a commercial bank with over $34 billion in assets headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with an executive office in Denver, Colorado. The Bank has 70 full-service branches located in California, with one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and one branch located in Denver, Colorado. We offer venture banking including a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial and venture-backed businesses and their capital and private equity investors. We also offer Community Banking and National Lending services. To learn more about Pacific Western Bank, visit www.pacwest.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Truvian Sciences
Truvian is a healthcare company at the intersection of diagnostics and consumer technology. Its automated benchtop system is being developed to produce lab-accurate results for a full-suite of health tests using a small sample of blood. Powered by patented technologies and intelligent integration, Truvian's system delivers a convenient and affordable alternative to off-site labs, providing immediate insights to inform healthcare decisions. Truvian was founded by individuals with deep domain experience in healthcare, diagnostics and consumer technology. Today, the team has expanded to include top scientists, engineers, and healthcare business leaders —each bringing specialized expertise to drive Truvian's mission of making routine health testing convenient, affordable and actionable. For more information, visit www.truvianhealth.com.

Media Contact
Kristen Mboijana | Pacific Western Bank | kmboijana@pacwest.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pacific-western-bank-announces-credit-facility-to-truvian-sciences-301377840.html

SOURCE Pacific Western Bank

