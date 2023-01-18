U.S. markets close in 2 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,951.19
    -39.78 (-1.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,495.01
    -415.84 (-1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,012.24
    -82.88 (-0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,865.85
    -18.44 (-0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.18
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,906.50
    -3.40 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.62
    -0.44 (-1.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0794
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3930
    -0.1420 (-4.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2335
    +0.0047 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7390
    +0.5310 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,949.97
    -377.18 (-1.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.34
    -10.33 (-2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,830.70
    -20.33 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,791.12
    +652.44 (+2.50%)
     

Pacific Western Bank names Alan DeTata EVP, HOA Services

·2 min read

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Western Bank announced the appointment of Alan DeTata as EVP, HOA Services where he will be responsible for overseeing strategic direction and day to day operations. Pacific Western Bank has had a presence in the HOA Services space for many years, but increased its commitment to this sector in 2021 with its acquisition of a robust HOA portfolio, digital platform and services team. With the addition of Mr. DeTata's expertise to their leadership team, the bank is planning to further enhance its capabilities and digital platform while expanding overall product and service offerings to management companies and community associations nationwide.

Mr. DeTata was most recently affiliated with CIT, a division of First Citizen's Bank where he served as President, Community Association Bank. For over 12 years he led and managed a robust team of professionals in all aspects of HOA account management, loan originations, accounts receivables and asset management. Mr. DeTata has been part of the HOA industry for over 22 years and has been affiliated with multiple successful banks over the course of his career.
 
"We are committed to enhancing our offerings and expanding our footprint in the HOA Services business," said Paul Taylor, President and CEO. "I am confident that Alan's proven track record of success in this space and commitment to innovation that benefits the HOA Services industry will serve our current and future clients well today and in the future," he concluded.

Mr. DeTata is on the Board of Directors of the Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Phoenix area. In his free time he is an avid golfer and enjoys spending time with his family.

About Pacific Western Bank

Pacific Western Bank is a commercial bank with over $41 billion in assets. The Bank is focused on relationship-based business banking and treasury management services to small, middle-market, and venture-backed businesses nationwide. Pacific Western Bank offers a broad range of loan and lease and deposit products and services through full-service branches throughout California and in Durham, North Carolina and Denver, Colorado, and loan production offices around the country. For more information about Pacific Western Bank, visit www.pacwest.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pacific-western-bank-names-alan-detata-evp-hoa-services-301724959.html

SOURCE Pacific Western Bank

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Reveals His 'Fear' After Microsoft's Massive Layoffs

    The software giant announced Wednesday that it's eliminating 10,000 jobs, about 5% of its workforce.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Remarkable Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023

    The growing popularity of e-commerce and cloud computing should be tailwinds for these growth stocks.

  • 3 of the Cheapest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet to Buy Right Now

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 5.2% to 9.7%, are exceptionally inexpensive and ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.

  • Why Investors Hung Up on Verizon Today

    On a generally down Tuesday for the stock market, Verizon Communications' (NYSE: VZ) shares did worse than those of many other companies. The telecom giant saw its stock price erode by nearly 2.5%, amid a general slump in tech stocks and related titles, combined with a discouraging price cut from a prominent bank. Before market open, analyst Bryan Craft of Deutsche Bank enacted a 10% cut to his level on Verizon stock.

  • 2 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If you are looking for an energy stock, now is the time to err on the side of caution. Here are two stocks to consider.

  • 2 Unlikely Nasdaq Stocks Crushing the Market to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Technology stocks weren't an abundant hunting ground for investors over the past year as the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance, a global economic slowdown, and fears of an impending recession sent companies in this once high-flying sector packing. Shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) and Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ: CHKP) gained impressive momentum over the past three months. Let's look at the reasons these two Nasdaq stocks are worth buying right now.

  • Investors Heavily Search Energy Transfer LP (ET): Here is What You Need to Know

    Energy Transfer LP (ET) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Party City files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, stock bounces

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith reports that Party City has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

  • If You Invested $5,000 in Medical Properties Trust in 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    As you may have heard, Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) buys and develops hospital space, then leases it out to hospital operators, collecting a tidy rent check for years thereafter -- or selling it at a profit to generate cash for more acquisitions. The real estate investment trust (REIT) is one of the healthcare sector's largest, so it's no surprise that investors are curious about how much money an investment from a decade ago might have made. Let's do a few quick calculations to see how this business performed before examining whether it can be a good investment moving forward.

  • ‘It feels like way too much to lose.’ We had $550K invested and told our adviser we wanted a ‘conservative approach.’ Since then we’ve lost $88K. Should we fire him?

    Question: Two years ago my husband took an early retirement when offered by his company. At that time we had a 401(k) with about $550,000 that we gave to a big financial services firm rep to handle. Answer: There are a few questions to ask here: First, is your withdrawal rate reasonable; second did your adviser do you wrong with those big losses; and third, what do you do about the adviser situation?

  • 3 Reasons Tesla Stock Is a No-Brainer Buy in 2023

    A couple of years ago, many would have laughed if you'd called Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock a good value investment. Like many companies, Tesla faces significant near-term challenges like inflation and rising rates, which increase the cost of capital and hurt growth stock valuations. In 2022, the billionaire sold a whopping $23 billion worth of Tesla stock to help fund the acquisition.

  • Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Honeywell International Inc. (HON) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • 1 Magnificent Opportunity That Could Supercharge Kinder Morgan's Growth

    Kinder Morgan's (NYSE: KMI) growth engine has been running low on fuel in recent years. While the company has started transitioning to lower-carbon fuels, like producing renewable natural gas and handling renewable diesel, they're minor growth drivers. It already has expertise in transporting and utilizing carbon dioxide, making it an ideal extension of its existing capabilities.

  • Why Carvana Stock Is Accelerating Again Today

    A day after Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) shares got a pop from the company adopting a "poison pill" to ward off unwanted suitors, the stock continues in the fast lane. Shares of Carvana are up more than 7% on Wednesday morning on growing investor hope that the used car retailer will be able to navigate through a rough patch that has pushed the business off course. It's been a difficult 12 months for Carvana holders.

  • Better Buy in 2023: Apple Stock vs. Amazon Stock

    These tech titans had a challenging 2022, but one company's performance under economic strain suggests it is the more reliable investment.

  • Moderna Gets Good News, but Another Biotech Stock Is Falling Again

    Just as the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) led markets lower in 2022, the index is working hard to lead a rebound early in 2023. After being the only one of the three major U.S. stock market indexes to finish higher on Tuesday, the Nasdaq once again looked good early Wednesday morning, with futures on the index rising nearly half a percent. One winner leading the Nasdaq higher Wednesday morning was vaccine stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), which announced positive news that showed investors the company is more than just a one-trick pony.

  • This Stock Is a Screaming Bargain That You Won't Regret Buying Hand Over Fist for the Long Run

    Semiconductor stocks have taken a beating in the market this past year, which is evident from the 28% decline in the PHLX Semiconductor Sector index. Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) is among those that have borne the brunt of the sell-off in semiconductor stocks. Qualcomm issued tepid guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, calling for $9.6 billion in revenue at the midpoint of its range.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The conventional wisdom outlook for 2023 is mixed – most market watchers and economists would say that a recession is likely during the first half of the year, with disagreements centered more on the duration and depth of a downturn than its likelihood, and a rebound will come in the second half, leading to stock markets finishing this year about where they began. Weighing in from Morgan Stanley, chief Us equity strategist Mike Wilson notes the conventional wisdom, saying: “Both the sell and buy

  • Top Reasons to Invest in Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)

    Old West Management, an investment management company, released its 2022 fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. 2022 was one of the most difficult years for investors. However, the fund performed better than the market. Even though its long-only separate accounts delivered negative returns for the year, they beat their respective […]

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Innovative Growth Stocks That Can Quadruple Your Money by 2033

    A 33% decline in the Nasdaq Composite is the ideal time to grab shares of these game-changing companies, which offer 300% upside over the next decade.