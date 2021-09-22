U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,389.25
    +5.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,180.00
    +51.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,183.75
    +20.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,217.80
    +2.90 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.93
    -0.30 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.90
    -10.90 (-0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    22.69
    -0.22 (-0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1690
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    +0.0120 (+0.91%)
     

  • Vix

    20.87
    -3.49 (-14.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8210
    +0.0430 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,584.82
    +3,028.50 (+7.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,089.55
    +49.07 (+4.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,083.37
    +102.39 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Pacifico Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Over-Allotment Option in Connection With Its Initial Public Offering

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pacifico Acquisition Corp.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacifico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PAFOU, the "Company") announced today that an additional 750,000 units were issued pursuant to the underwriters' exercise of its over-allotment option in connection with the Company’s initial public offering. The offering was priced at $10.00 per unit, generating additional gross proceeds of $7,500,000 and bringing the total gross proceeds of the initial public offering to $57.5 million.

The Company's units commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "PAFOU" on September 14, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one right to receive one-tenth of one share of common stock upon the consummation of the Company's initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock and rights are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols "PAFO" and "PAFOR" respectively.

Chardan acted as the sole book-running manager in the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 13, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Chardan, 17 State Street, 21st floor, New York, New York 10004. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Pacifico Acquisition Corp.

Pacifico Acquisition Corp. is a Delaware corporation incorporated as a blank check company for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company’s efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although the Company intends to focus on operating businesses in and around the new energy, biotech, and education industries in Asia (excluding China).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the successful consummation of the Company's initial public offering, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Edward Cong Wang

Pacifico Acquisition Corp.

(646) 886 8892


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • Why Peloton Interactive Is Tumbling While the Market Is Soaring

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were falling 6% in midday trading Wednesday on no specific news related to the connected fitness equipment maker, but following a weeks-long slide in its stock. Peloton stock is now down 45% from its 52-week high and off more than 33% year to date. Doubts persist about the ability of Peloton to continue growing in a post-pandemic world.

  • FedEx just painted a disturbing picture of the job market

    FedEx sends shockwaves to bullish investors with its commentary on the jobs market.

  • Facebook falls on Apple ad changes, Workhorse suspends deliveries, Netflix gains on bullish call

    Ines Ferre breaks down some of Wednesday’s early stock movers, including: Facebook lower after warning Apple’s privacy changes could impact Q3 results, Workhorse under pressure after halting electric van deliveries, and Netflix gaining after a price target boost at Stifel.

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    Nio shares have taken a hit from macro news recently, but some company-specific developments may be pushing it higher today.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Popped

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for video gaming, cryptocurrency mining, artificial intelligence, and other markets -- had jumped a solid 3.3% in Wednesday trading after CNBC reported last night that Goldman Sachs is bullish on U.S. semiconductor stocks. Tech market intelligence source International Data Corporation has just released its forecast for the semiconductor industry over the next two years. Mobile phones, notebooks, servers, automotive, smart-home devices, gaming, wearables, and Wi-Fi access are all growth markets for semiconductors, IDC says.

  • September Sell-Off: Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Most of what gets published in the financial media separates investors and companies into two camps: Value and growth. But that doesn't make any sense. It was Warren Buffett who said, "Price is what you pay.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • ‘It’s really easy to navigate’ this stock market, says a BofA star strategist. Here’s what she says to do

    Head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America, Savita Subramanian offers her best strategy for navigating topsy-turvy financial markets as the U.S. economy attempts to claim a sustained recovery from COVID-19.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    When stocks hit bottom, investors should take note. Stock prices fall for a reason, but those reasons don’t always mean that the stock is unsound. In fact, some fundamentally strong equities can fall to rock bottom prices – and when that happens, it’s a buying opportunity. Wall Street’s analysts are frequently on the alert for these cases, as they generally offer investors some of the best upside potentials in the market. Using TipRanks’ database, we pinpointed three stocks whose price has falle

  • Should I Avoid Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 873 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in […]

  • 2 Robinhood Stocks That Millionaires Are Buying

    In some circles, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) has become associated with risky investment strategies and gamified trading. Elsewhere, Robinhood is lauded for pioneering commission-free trades and fractional shares, making the stock market more accessible to younger generations. On the money manager side, CEO Mortimer Buckley recently added Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock to Vanguard's portfolio, which now owns roughly 7.9 million shares.

  • Why FedEx's stock price fell after Q1 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick provides the key points to know about FedEx's Q1 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Why WiMi Hologram Cloud Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    This augmented reality company generated more revenue in the first half of 2021 than in all of 2019.

  • 5 Stocks to Buy in the September Sell-Off

    History has shown that a market sell-off is a great time to add quality companies to your portfolio. At a market capitalization of $300 billion, Adobe is one of the largest software companies in the world. The company breaks its results into three categories.

  • 3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double

    These companies have delivered handsome dividend growth and can continue doing so in the years to come.

  • SoFi: Breaking Down Jefferies’ New Bullish Call

    The neobank segment is growing at a fast clip, with many companies looking to dominate the space. Surveying this landscape, Jefferies' John Hecht thinks SoFi Technologies (SOFI) is well-positioned to take share. The 5-star analyst lists several reasons for his bullish outlook. For one, the company’s synergistic business model, what it terms the “Flywheel,” will continue to drive “significant user growth, product adoption, and margin expansion.” The Flywheel’s purpose is to help cross-sell its wi

  • Stitch Fix surges after earnings beat, FedEx’s warning, Adobe growth slows

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick break down the latest earnings from Stitch Fix, FedEx, and Adobe.

  • Are Any Marijuana Stocks On U.S. Exchanges Good Buys Right Now After Aurora Lays Off More Staff?

    Canadian marijuana stocks have fallen from their February highs. But one player in the industry got a lot bigger after a merger deal.