U.S. markets open in 1 hour 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,327.25
    -16.50 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,060.00
    -107.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,686.25
    -75.50 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,228.20
    -7.40 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.91
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.80
    -4.60 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.41
    -0.13 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1637
    +0.0042 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.86
    -0.28 (-1.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3606
    +0.0054 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1000
    +0.0920 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,626.21
    -336.04 (-0.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,181.96
    +99.88 (+9.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,019.75
    -7.32 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

Pacira BioSciences Notified of Abbreviated New Drug Application Filing for EXPAREL®

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX), the industry leader in its commitment to non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions, has received a Paragraph IV Certification Notice Letter advising that eVenus Pharmaceutical Laboratories, Inc. of Princeton, New Jersey, submitted an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking authorization for the manufacturing and marketing of a generic version of EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) in the United States.

In the Notice Letter, eVenus alleges that the claims of an FDA Orange Book-listed patent (U.S. Patent No. 11,033,495) are invalid, unenforceable and/or will not be infringed by eVenus’s manufacture, use, or sale of the product described in eVenus’s ANDA submission. The ‘495 patent marks the first deliverable from the company’s comprehensive patent strategy. This Paragraph IV challenge does not account for several additional patents that are forthcoming that include three allowed patents, two of which Pacira will file for Orange Book listing, and additional patents pending. These new patents will establish multiple layers of patent protection and extend the company’s proprietary position for EXPAREL into the 2040s.

In February 2018, the FDA published rigorous criteria for proving bioequivalence to multivesicular liposomal bupivacaine. Matching comparative characteristics must be conducted on at least three batches of an ANDA product with at least one batch manufactured at commercial scale and include liposome composition, internal aqueous environment of the liposome, and in vitro drug release rates.

Pacira is currently assessing the Notice Letter and has 45 days from the date of receipt to commence a patent infringement lawsuit against eVenus. Pacira intends to vigorously defend its intellectual property rights relating to EXPAREL®.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX) is the industry leader in its commitment to non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. The company’s long-acting local analgesic, EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) was commercially launched in the United States in April 2012. EXPAREL utilizes DepoFoam®, a unique and proprietary product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure and releases them over a desired period of time. In April 2019, Pacira acquired the iovera° system, a handheld cryoanalgesia device used to deliver precise, controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves. To learn more about Pacira, including the corporate mission to reduce overreliance on opioids, visit www.pacira.com.

About EXPAREL®

EXPAREL (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) is indicated in patients 6 years of age and older for single-dose infiltration to produce postsurgical local analgesia, and in adults as an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block to produce postsurgical regional analgesia. Safety and efficacy have not been established in other nerve blocks. Since its launch, EXPAREL has been used in over nine million patients. The product combines bupivacaine with DepoFoam®, a proven product delivery technology that delivers medication over a desired time period. EXPAREL represents the first and only multivesicular liposome local anesthetic that can be utilized in the peri- or postsurgical setting. By utilizing the DepoFoam platform, a single dose of EXPAREL delivers bupivacaine over time, providing significant reductions in cumulative pain scores with up to a 78 percent decrease in opioid consumption; the clinical benefit of the opioid reduction was not demonstrated. Additional information is available at www.EXPAREL.com.

Important Safety Information for Patients

EXPAREL should not be used in obstetrical paracervical block anesthesia. In studies in adults where EXPAREL was injected into a wound, the most common side effects were nausea, constipation, and vomiting. In studies in adults where EXPAREL was injected near a nerve, the most common side effects were nausea, fever, and constipation. In the study where EXPAREL was given to children, the most common side effects were nausea, vomiting, constipation, low blood pressure, low number of red blood cells, muscle twitching, blurred vision, itching, and rapid heartbeat. EXPAREL can cause a temporary loss of feeling and/or loss of muscle movement. How much and how long the loss of feeling and/or muscle movement depends on where and how much of EXPAREL was injected and may last for up to 5 days. EXPAREL is not recommended to be used in patients younger than 6 years old for injection into the wound, for patients younger than 18 years old for injection near a nerve, and/or in pregnant women. Tell your health care provider if you or your child has liver disease, since this may affect how the active ingredient (bupivacaine) in EXPAREL is eliminated from the body. EXPAREL should not be injected into the spine, joints, or veins. The active ingredient in EXPAREL can affect the nervous system and the cardiovascular system; may cause an allergic reaction; may cause damage if injected into the joints; and can cause a rare blood disorder.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about the company’s future expectations, plans, trends, outlook, projections and prospects, and other statements containing the words “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “can” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including risks relating to: the impact of the worldwide COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic and related global economic conditions on our business and results of operations; the success of the company’s sales and manufacturing efforts in support of the commercialization of EXPAREL and iovera°; the rate and degree of market acceptance of EXPAREL and iovera°; the size and growth of the potential markets for EXPAREL and iovera° and the company’s ability to serve those markets; the company’s plans to expand the use of EXPAREL and iovera° to additional indications and opportunities, and the timing and success of any related clinical trials for EXPAREL and iovera°; the ability to successfully integrate any future acquisitions into the company’s existing business and the recoverability of our deferred tax assets and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” of the company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings that the company periodically makes with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the company’s views as of the date of this press release. Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements, and as such the company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while the company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

CONTACT: Company Contact: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. Susan Mesco, (973) 451-4030 susan.mesco@pacira.com Media Contact: Coyne Public Relations Kristin Capone (973) 588-2108 kcapone@coynepr.com


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks That Might Soar With Pills for COVID

    Are we seeing a major shift into oral medications for COVID? Our Foolish roundtable picks three of the strongest stocks in this rising subsector.

  • After COVID-19, Could This Be the Next Billion-Dollar Vaccine Market?

    For vaccine leaders Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), the coronavirus vaccine market represents more than $50 billion this year. Moderna expects $20 billion in vaccine sales. And Pfizer and its partner BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) will split profits after taking in $33.

  • Merck’s Covid Pill Progress Sparks Asian Vaccine Stock Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Makers of vaccines and other coronavirus treatments dropped in Asia after Merck & Co. said its experimental pill cuts the risk of hospitalization and death from Covid-19 in half. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia Billio

  • BioNTech CEO reportedly says a different COVID vaccine may be needed by next year

    BioNTech's chief executive officer, Ugur Sahin, warns that COVID-19 will keep mutating and a new vaccine may be needed as soon as mid next year.

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks With Big Catalysts in October

    Healthcare stocks have a reputation of keeping investors on their toes. The possibility of surging price action, or conversely, earth shattering drops is very real, but these movements can come and go in the blink of an eye. As a result, these stocks need constant monitoring ahead of key catalysts, as they can affect the price dramatically. Additionally, the price movement is usually dependent on one of the following: either a regulatory approval or trial data. Once either is announced to the pu

  • Investing in Pharma Stocks? Watch for These 2 Red Flags

    Building an intuitive understanding of these warning signs is critical for success with pharma stocks.

  • She Was Training for a Marathon. Suddenly, She Could Barely Walk.

    WHAT COULD CAUSE SO SUDDEN A DECLINE? The 47-year-old woman lay in bed, exhausted and in pain. Her longtime partner lay next to her, anxious to do anything to help her feel better. Suddenly her right leg jerked and jumped as if possessed by some demon spirit — the movement was fast and erratic and lasted less than five seconds. “What was that?” her partner asked, amazed and worried. Then it happened again. And again. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The previous two wee

  • If You Got Pfizer, You May Not Have Antibodies Against Delta After This Long

    Throughout this past summer, as time marched further and further on from when some of the most vulnerable people in the U.S. got their initial COVID-19 vaccine doses, we saw an increasing number of infections among the vaccinated, AKA breakthrough cases. Though still rare, reports of breakthrough infections had many vaccinated people wondering if their protection against COVID-19 was dwindling, particularly as the more transmissible Delta variant became dominant. The good news is that not only i

  • 3 years of Tinactin and Lotrimin sprays recalled for a cancer-causing contamination

    Recall alert: Read before you take.

  • A few skeptical U.S. hospital workers choose dismissal over vaccine

    Jennifer Bridges loved her job as a nurse at Houston Methodist Hospital, where she worked for eight years, but she chose to get fired rather than inoculated against COVID-19, believing that the vaccine was more of a threat than the deadly virus. Bridges was among about 150 employees who were fired or resigned rather than comply with the requirement at Methodist, which was the country's first large health system to mandate vaccinations. "I have never felt so strong about anything," said Bridges, 39, who lives in Houston.

  • Pharmacy chains face first trial over U.S. opioid epidemic

    The first trial of four large pharmacy chains over the deadly U.S. opioid epidemic was set to begin on Monday, as two Ohio counties seek to convince jurors the companies are responsible for flooding their communities with addictive pain pills. The Ohio counties of Lake and Trumbull allege that oversight failures at pharmacies run by Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, CVS Health Corp, Walmart Inc and Giant Eagle Inc led to excessive amounts of opioid pills flooding their communities.

  • New COVID vaccine mandates go into effect as the U.S. crosses grim milestone

    The United States has recorded 700,000 COVID-19 deaths, as the weekly numbers of cases fall nationwide. More Americans are getting vaccinated due to new vaccine mandates going into effect. Michael George reports.

  • Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence joins Amy Schumer at Rally for Abortion Justice: 'We out here'

    A pregnant Jennifer Lawrence and fiend Amy Schumer were among the thousands attending the Women's March in Washington D.C. Saturday.

  • U.S. administers nearly 396 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    Those figures are up from the 394,690,283 vaccine doses that the CDC said had gone into arms by Saturday out of 478,362,045 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. About 5.3 million people have received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

  • New Zealand admits it can no longer get rid of coronavirus

    New Zealand's government acknowledged Monday what most other countries did long ago: It can no longer completely get rid of the coronavirus. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a cautious plan to ease lockdown restrictions in Auckland, despite an outbreak there that continues to simmer. Since early in the pandemic, New Zealand had pursued an unusual zero-tolerance approach to the virus through strict lockdowns and aggressive contact tracing.

  • New Zealand changes COVID strategy as Delta rises

    The Pacific nation was among just a handful of countries to bring COVID-19 cases down to zero last year and largely stayed virus-free until an outbreak of the highly infections Delta variant in mid-August frustrated efforts to stamp out transmission.Health authorities reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday (October 4), taking the total number in the current outbreak to 1,357. The majority of the cases are in its largest city Auckland, which has been in lockdown for nearly 50 days.Amid mounting pressure, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said her strategy was never to have zero cases, but to aggressively stamp out the virus.She said strict lockdowns will end once 90% of the eligible population is vaccinated. About two million New Zealanders have so far been fully vaccinated, or about 48% of the eligible population.People in Auckland will be able to leave their homes to connect with loved ones outdoors from Wednesday (October 6), with a limit of 10 people. Ardern said remaining restrictions in Auckland will be eased in phases.

  • Trump reveals for first time he got Pfizer vaccine and says he ‘would have been very happy with any of them’

    ‘When I was president, everybody wanted to get the vaccine,’ former president claims

  • Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Takes Growing Baby Bump for Afternoon Stroll Through N.Y.C.

    PEOPLE exclusively confirmed last month that Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney are expecting their first baby together

  • Fauci Calls Merck's Experimental COVID-19 Pill 'Really Quite Impressive'

    The White House chief medical adviser stressed, however, that such a pill should in no way replace getting vaccinated against the virus.

  • Why the Amazon Echo Show should be standard in every nursing home

    The pandemic made video calling with no-fuss "drop-in" technology a vital connection to loved ones in assisted living facilities and nursing homes. It's a godsend to families managing senior care.