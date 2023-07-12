Pack up for summer vacation with Prime Day deals on luggage, travel pillows and AirTags

Shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals on travel essentials today.

Amazon deals are winding down with Prime Day 2023 coming to a close tonight, July 12, but we're still hunting down the best sales for you to score. If you have a summer vacation coming up, we found a few of the best Amazon deals on travel essentials like Apple AirTags, packing cubes and neck pillows. You'll be able to travel comfortably this year with a few extra bucks in your new wallet thanks to these Prime Day deals!

1. 11% off: Apple AirTags 4-Pack

Apple AirTags 4-Pack

Save 11% on the Apple AirTags 4-Pack with this Prime Day deal

$88.49 at Amazon (Save $10.51)

2. 15% off: Travelpro Platinum Elite Softside Expandable Luggage

Travelpro Platinum Elite Softside Expandable Luggage

Save 15% on Travelpro luggage with this Prime Day deal

$399.49 at Amazon (Save $70.50)

3. 32% off: Beva 4-Foot Travel Power Strip with USB-C Ports

Beva 4-Foot Travel Power Strip with USB-C Ports

Save 32% on the Beva travel power strip with this Amazon Prime Day deal

$12.23 with on-page coupon at Amazon (Save $5.76)

4. 27% off: Mzoo Sleep Mask

Mzoo Sleep Mask

Shop this Amazon deal to save 27% on a travel-friendly sleep mask

$21.99 at Amazon (Save $8)

5. 14% off: J-Pillow Travel Pillow

J-Pillow Travel Pillow

Save 14% on the J-Pillow Travel Pillow during Amazon Prime Day

$42.95 at Amazon (Save $7)

6. 15% off: Bagail 8-Set Packing Cubes for Luggage

Bagail 8-Set Packing Cubes for Luggage

Shop Amazon Prime Day to save 15% on these packing cubes

$21.24 with on-page coupon at Amazon (Save $3.75)

7. 34% off: Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners

Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage

Save 34% on this Samsonite luggage thanks to this Amazon Prime Day deal

$178.22 at Amazon (Save $91.77)

8. 38% off: BagSmart Toiletry Bag Travel Bag with Hanging Hook

BagSmart Toiletry Bag Travel Bag with Hanging Hook

Shop Amazon to save 38% on this travel toiletry bag

$18.39 at Amazon (Save $11.08)

9. 20% off: Mocado LED Foldable Travel Makeup Mirror

Mocado LED Foldable Travel Makeup Mirror

Save 20% on a foldable travel makeup mirror during Amazon Prime day

$17.59 at Amazon (Save $4.4)

10. 25% off: Travando AirTag Wallet

Travando AirTag Wallet

Shop this Prime Day deal to save 25% on a travel-friendly AirTag wallet

$22.36 at Amazon (Save $7.59)

11. 41% off: Saunorch Universal International Travel Power Adapter

Saunorch Universal International Travel Power Adapter

Shop this Prime Day deal to save 41% on a universal travel power adapter

$15.99 at Amazon (Save $11)

