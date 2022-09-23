Pack4U Los Angeles Welcomes New General Manager

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pack4U announces the newest addition to its management team with Robert "Robbie" Leark, Pharm.D., joining Pack4U Los Angeles as General Manager. Leark is a pharmacy leader with extensive experience owning and operating pharmacies serving patients in the metropolitan area and across California.

As the most densely populated urban area in the US, the Los Angeles/Long Beach/Anaheim region offers an incredible opportunity to serve a diverse and dynamic population. With an estimated 39% of people in the state living with at least one chronic condition or disease, and $98 billion annually spent on treating chronic conditions, the need for personalized, high-quality care to reduce the total cost of care is clear. Pack4U is committed to forging strong partnerships with institutions and organizations to personalize care and improve health outcomes for people in the state.

"Robbie joining the team signals our significant investment in bringing greater access to connected care and custom health services for California. Our foundational work with health plans, academic institutions and care facilities has led us to a place where we can fill the gaps in care that still exist across the state," said Shane Bishop, Pack4U's founder and chief pharmacy officer.

"I've worked in pharmacy in various capacities for most of my life, and at my core, I'm driven to serve the needs of the community," Leark said. "As I've grown businesses and searched for innovative ways to personalize pharmacy services, I'm pleased to make this a reality as part of the Pack4U team."

As the company's growth continues, Pack4U makes it easier for more people to take their meds as prescribed, monitor whether they're working as intended, and take action if they're not.

About Pack4U

Pack4U stops guesswork around medication. We connect people with community pharmacists to manage drug complexity and maximize health benefits through our personalized med delivery, virtual monitoring, and proactive care. Our automated hubs, proprietary health platform and medication adherence network power a robust, scalable solution to chronic condition management that leads to better health outcomes and total cost of care reduction. Medication is lifesaving. Stop the guesswork.

Story continues

Contact: Teresa.Pavlin@Pack4U.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including statements about market position are forward-looking statements. Some of the forward-looking statements may be identified by words like "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "indicates", "hopes", "will", "shall", "should", "could", "may", "future", "potential", or the negatives of these words, and all similar expressions. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. We caution you not to put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pack4u-los-angeles-welcomes-new-general-manager-301632181.html

SOURCE Pack4U