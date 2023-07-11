This packable Baggu sun hat is a beach day essential for $10 off on Prime Day

Save on a Baggu packable sun hat during Amazon Prime Day.

There are a few things you'll want to bring on any trip to the beach: towel, sunscreen, sunglasses, a water bottle, and a good beach read. One of our new beach essentials, though, is the Baggu packable sun hat. It's ultra-wide brim adds a dash of flair to your sun protection, while also being easy to pack. Today, which happens to be Amazon Prime Day, it's also $10 off of the usual $36 price.

$26 at Baggu

When Baggu dropped its packable sun hats in 2021, I knew I had to have one. I ordered from the first drop, and was thrilled when it arrived. It comes in an unassuming circular pouch measuring about eight inches in diameter. When you open the pouch and pull out the hat it pops open into a brimmed hat measuring over 19 inches in diameter. The hat features two strings so you can secure the hat around your chin so it doesn’t blow around in the wind.

This playfully extravagant hat comes in a series of colorful fabrics. From a hat covered in lemons to a more traditional gingham, there’s a design for anyone.

The hat is made of soft cotton that is thin but still protective. It feels gentle against the skin but it isn’t heavy—I never feel overheated when wearing it. Plus it dries quickly so I don’t have to worry about getting it wet post-swim.

The brim is oversized for an exaggerated look that also shades you from the sun. Wearing this hat makes me feel like I have my very own personal beach umbrella. Not only does it shade your face from harmful UV rays, but it offers protection to the delicate skin of the neck and shoulders too. Best of all, if you’re a beach reader, this hat is perfect as it blocks out the sun so you can enjoy your latest book.

Plenty of packable items are harder to stow than you'd hope for. I was worried that trying to get the hat into its pouch would be like cramming a sleeping bag back into its tote. Instead, I found that stowing it is a breeze. Just gently twist the hat until it's compacted into a circle, and you can easily slide it into its pouch.

If you’re looking for a new beach hat for Prime Day, the Baggu packable sun hat is it. It’s compact to tote around, provides excellent sun protection, and is so much fun to wear.

