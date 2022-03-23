Packaged Bread Market Expanding at a Healthy 4.6% CAGR, To Reach a Value of US$ 66.5 Bn by 2032, Says Future Market Insights

Packaged Bread Market by Nature (Organic and Conventional), Product Type (Sandwich Bread, Rolls & Buns, Tortillas, Pitas & Wraps, Frozen Breads, Crisp Breads, Dough & Crusts), Application (Bakery Products, Confectionery Items, Frozen Desserts) & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

DUBAI, U.A.E, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global packaged bread market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 4.6% and top a valuation of US$ 66.5 Bn by 2032.

Packaged Bread Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 42.4 Bn Packaged Bread Market Forecast Value in 2032 US$ 66.5 Bn Packaged Bread Market Growth Rate (2022 to 2032) ~4.6% CAGR Forecast Period 2022-2032 Collective Value Share: Top 3 Countries (2021A) 55.7%

Bread packaging has not been quite same as before as consumers are looking for more shelf stable products without harsh packaging. When visitors of Green Week in Berlin were asked regarding this, almost 2/3rd of them responded to quit breads with low quality packaging.

However, German consumers prefer different kinds of bread in different packaging, such as frozen breads are preferred in cardboard boxes, while uncut loaves in shrink-wrapped, and sliced bread in plastic bags.

Since millennials, who prefer small portions of packaged bread, wrapped for immediate consumption, manufacturing units are incorporating new machineries to allow inexpensive products packaging without compromising the quality of packaged bread and launching packaging solutions where the product shelf life can be extended. Traditional or passive packaging only focused on protecting the bread from oxygen and molds by wrapping them with synthetic polymers and low gas permeability.

However, a new concept has developed recently, named intelligent packaging or active packaging, in which the packaging is done with functional materials which can interact with bread deliberately for monitoring and extending its shelf life. Nano-packaging is also being researched on by the front runners by using edible and biodegradable films to accomplish environmental requirements which can increase packaged bread shelf life up to 60 days.

Another recent technological development in the market is implementing 3D for exact sorting using Vision-system, an innovative 3D scanner, which can easily handle the image recognition issue on conveyor belts while bread packaging is going on, which can be missed out quite often in an automatic sort resulting into low-contrast unidentified objects and small crumbs in packaged bread which is undesirable.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The packaged bread market is worth of US$ 42.4 Bn sales in 2022.

The packaged bread market is expected to expand at CAGR of 4.6% through 2032.

Global packaged bread demand is projected to grow year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 4.8% in 2022.

The packaged bread market is growing with a notable boost towards the production to reach US$ 66.5 Bn by 2032.

Easy availability raw materials, healthy packaging, and improved quality and taste to be the influencing factors among consumers, which is driving sales of packaged bread across global markets.

Demand for packaged bread grew at 3.7% CAGR between 2017 and 2021.

Associated British Foods Plc, DuPont™ Danisco, Fuji Baking Co. Ltd, Angel Bakeries, and Allied Bakeries (Kingsmill) are expected to be the top players in the industry.

Organically packaged and sandwich bread are in heavy demand from bakery industry carrying a notable market share.

"Extended shelf life of packaged bread by means of intelligent packaging solutions over passive packaging is helping to protect the bread quality with no spoilage by oxygen and molds, using biodegradable and edible polymer films with low gas permeability while including a provisional safety evaluation, which perfectly maintain the taste and flavour of the product for as long as 60 days, boosting demand and ramping up in sales worldwide," says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Key brands associated with packaged bread are focusing on sustainable product developments, while also extending the product lines with several modifications and extensive research procedures to boost the industry growth and to capture more market share in global arena.

On June, 2021, Délifrance announced partnership with trend consultants Harris & Hayes to arrange a UK-wide retail study in order to explore the wants and needs of British consumers from packaged bread and pastry industry, and encourage them to buy quality products for both at home and out of the home purposes.

In the year 2020, the brand La Brea went for twin objectives which were aimed at keeping supermarket shelves stocked while also keeping consumers engaged to broaden up the brand share. For instance, the extended product line of the brand featured of French baguettes with improved hydration and flour dusting.

Several other products also improved in features, such as Italian round (increased hydration, flour dusting, darker bake), French loaf (darker bake, lighter interior, flour dusting), whole wheat grain loaf (grains and seeds toppings), and sourdough loaf (darker bake).

Packaged Bread Market by Category

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Product Type:

Sandwich Bread

Rolls & Buns

Tortillas, Pitas & Wraps

Frozen Breads

Crisp Breads

Dough & Crusts

Others

By Application:

Bakery Products

Confectionery Items

Frozen Desserts

Others

