Packaged dehydrated food market to Grow by USD 21.32 Bn, 32% of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The packaged dehydrated food market size is set to grow by USD 21.32 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.83% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for food products with long shelf lives is driving the packaged dehydrated food market's growth. However, the increasing adoption of the drying-at-home technique is challenging the packaged dehydrated food market's growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Packaged Dehydrated Food Market 2022-2026

Packaged Dehydrated Food Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Spray drying - size and forecast 2021-2026

Freeze drying - size and forecast 2021-2026

Sun drying - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Packaged Dehydrated Food Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Regional Analysis

North America will account for 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The rising demand for packaged dehydrated vegetables and fruits in North America is driving the growth of the packaged dehydrated food market in the region. Consumers are increasingly consuming dried fruits due to the health benefits associated with these foods. The growing awareness about the benefits of superfruits has a huge impact on the growth of the market. Packaged dehydrated foods, especially snacks, are convenient while traveling. The market is expected to register growth as manufacturers focus on expanding their product portfolio. US and Canada are the key markets for packaged dehydrated foods in North America. In the US, the high demand for packaged dehydrated food products among travelers drives the growth of the market.

Major Packaged Dehydrated Food Companies:

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - The company offers packaged dehydrated food products under the subsidiary Amano.

Backpackers Pantry - The company offers packaged dehydrated food products such as green curry, chicken larb, and pad thai.

Chaucer Foods Ltd. - The company offers packaged dehydrated food products such as fruits, vegetables, crispies, and smoothies.

Crispy Green Inc. - The company offers packaged dehydrated food products such as Picante ginger lime and chili lime.

European Freeze Dry - The company offers packaged dehydrated food products such as fruits, meat, and seafood.

Garon Dehydrates Pvt. Ltd.

Harmony House Foods Inc.

Honeyville Inc.

Mercer Foods LLC

Mevive International Food Ingredients

Mother Earth Products

Natural Dehydrated Vegetables Pvt. Ltd.

Nims Fruit Crisps Ltd.

NutraDry

Real Dehydrated Pvt. Ltd.

Tong Garden Co. Ltd.

Unilever PLC

Van Drunen Farms

Packaged Dehydrated Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.83% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 21.32 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.19 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Backpackers Pantry, Briden Solutions, Chaucer Foods Ltd., Crispy Green Inc., European Freeze Dry, Garon Dehydrates Pvt. Ltd., Harmony House Foods Inc., Honeyville Inc., Mercer Foods LLC, Mevive International Food Ingredients, Mother Earth Products, Natural Dehydrated Vegetables Pvt. Ltd., Nims Fruit Crisps Ltd., NutraDry, Real Dehydrated Pvt. Ltd., Tong Garden Co. Ltd., Unilever PLC, and Van Drunen Farms Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Global Packaged Dehydrated Food Market 2022-2026

