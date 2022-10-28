U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

Packaged dehydrated food market to Grow by USD 21.32 Bn, 32% of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The packaged dehydrated food market size is set to grow by USD 21.32 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.83% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for food products with long shelf lives is driving the packaged dehydrated food market's growth. However, the increasing adoption of the drying-at-home technique is challenging the packaged dehydrated food market's growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Packaged Dehydrated Food Market 2022-2026

Packaged Dehydrated Food Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • Spray drying - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Freeze drying - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Sun drying - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Packaged Dehydrated Food Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Regional Analysis

North America will account for 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The rising demand for packaged dehydrated vegetables and fruits in North America is driving the growth of the packaged dehydrated food market in the region. Consumers are increasingly consuming dried fruits due to the health benefits associated with these foods. The growing awareness about the benefits of superfruits has a huge impact on the growth of the market. Packaged dehydrated foods, especially snacks, are convenient while traveling. The market is expected to register growth as manufacturers focus on expanding their product portfolio. US and Canada are the key markets for packaged dehydrated foods in North America. In the US, the high demand for packaged dehydrated food products among travelers drives the growth of the market.

Major Packaged Dehydrated Food Companies:

  • Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - The company offers packaged dehydrated food products under the subsidiary Amano.

  • Backpackers Pantry - The company offers packaged dehydrated food products such as green curry, chicken larb, and pad thai.

  • Chaucer Foods Ltd. - The company offers packaged dehydrated food products such as fruits, vegetables, crispies, and smoothies.

  • Crispy Green Inc. - The company offers packaged dehydrated food products such as Picante ginger lime and chili lime.

  • European Freeze Dry - The company offers packaged dehydrated food products such as fruits, meat, and seafood.

  • Garon Dehydrates Pvt. Ltd.

  • Harmony House Foods Inc.

  • Honeyville Inc.

  • Mercer Foods LLC

  • Mevive International Food Ingredients

  • Mother Earth Products

  • Natural Dehydrated Vegetables Pvt. Ltd.

  • Nims Fruit Crisps Ltd.

  • NutraDry

  • Real Dehydrated Pvt. Ltd.

  • Tong Garden Co. Ltd.

  • Unilever PLC

  • Van Drunen Farms

Soy Beverages Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by type (soy milk and soy-based drinkable yogurt) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The soy beverages market share growth in the soy milk segment will be significant.

Dehydrated Onion Flakes Market by End-user, Product Type, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The dehydrated onion flakes market is projected to grow by USD 52.84 million during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Packaged Dehydrated Food Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.83%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 21.32 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.19

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Backpackers Pantry, Briden Solutions, Chaucer Foods Ltd., Crispy Green Inc., European Freeze Dry, Garon Dehydrates Pvt. Ltd., Harmony House Foods Inc., Honeyville Inc., Mercer Foods LLC, Mevive International Food Ingredients, Mother Earth Products, Natural Dehydrated Vegetables Pvt. Ltd., Nims Fruit Crisps Ltd., NutraDry, Real Dehydrated Pvt. Ltd., Tong Garden Co. Ltd., Unilever PLC, and Van Drunen Farms

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 5.3 Spray drying - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Freeze drying - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Sun drying - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

  • 10.4 Backpackers Pantry

  • 10.5 Chaucer Foods Ltd.

  • 10.6 Crispy Green Inc.

  • 10.7 European Freeze Dry

  • 10.8 Harmony House Foods Inc.

  • 10.9 Honeyville Inc.

  • 10.10 Mercer Foods LLC

  • 10.11 Natural Dehydrated Vegetables Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Van Drunen Farms

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Packaged Dehydrated Food Market 2022-2026
Cision

SOURCE Technavio

