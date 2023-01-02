Packaged Foods Testing Market will worth USD 3025.29 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

GreyViews

Packaged Foods Testing Market Size By Material (Plastic, Metal Paper and Paperboard, Glass, Wood, and Others), By Testing (Physical, Chemical and Microbiological), By Packaging Application (Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, Chemical and Fertilizers, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Electrical and Electronics, Automotive and Industrial), and Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

Pune India, Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Packaged Foods Testing market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Packaged Foods Testing market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the Material, Testing, Packaging Application and Regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Packaged Foods Testing market are Bureau Veritas Group, Merieux NutriSciences Corporation, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc, SGS SA, Microbac Laboratories Inc, TUV SUD South Asia Pvt. Ltd, ALS Global, Polymer Solutions Incorporated, Campden BRI, EMSL Analytical Inc among others. To achieve a substantial market, share in the worldwide Packaged Foods Testing market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

When items are packaged and shipped to clients, their safety is a major concern since any harmful or hazardous contaminants might influence the product itself. Contaminants may cause the product's quality to significantly decline, which underlines the value of package testing in the marketplace. As a result, modern packaging techniques are replacing conventional ones, such as active packaging, intelligent packaging, and modified environment packaging, which have no negative impacts on food quality. This has increased the necessity to thoroughly analyse these packaged commodities. The market for Packaged Foods Testing is anticipated to rise as the prevalence of foodborne illness increases globally. The World Health Organization estimates that 600 million people, or nearly 1 in 10 people worldwide, get sick after eating tainted food, and 420, 000 people pass away each year. The majority of illnesses brought on by eating contaminated food are diarrheal diseases, which annually infect 550 million people and result in 230, 000 fatalities.

Scope of Packaged Foods Testing Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Material, Testing, Packaging Application, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Bureau Veritas Group, Merieux NutriSciences Corporation, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc, SGS SA, Microbac Laboratories Inc, TUV SUD South Asia Pvt. Ltd, ALS Global, Polymer Solutions Incorporated, Campden BRI, EMSL Analytical Inc, among others.

Segmentation Analysis

The Plastic segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The Material segment includes Plastic, Metal Paper and Paperboard, Glass, Wood, and Others. Because of its superior performance, low cost, and simplicity of modification to meet needs, plastic is widely employed in the worldwide packaging business.

Microbiological is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The Testing segment includes Physical, Chemical and Microbiological. The pharmaceutical sector regularly uses microbiological testing because it can identify a wide range of significant packaged products for the presence of pathogens and bacteria that cause sickness. This will make it easier for microbiological testing to dominate the package testing market globally in the upcoming years.

Food and Beverage is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The Packaging Application segment includes Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, Chemical and Fertilizers, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Electrical and Electronics, Automotive and Industrial. After the pandemic, food and beverage packaging testing is anticipated to expand dramatically. Innovative packaging techniques such as intelligent packaging, active and smart packaging, and modified environment packaging will be introduced to answer the increased need for efficient testing of packaged foods and ready-to-drink drinks.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for Packaged Foods Testing include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The Asia pacific region witnessed a major share. Major participants in the rigid packaging industry include China, India, Vietnam, Australia, and Indonesia, all of which are developing nations in the Asia-Pacific region. In numerous Asia-Pacific countries, Packaged Foods Testing consumption has remained positive and continuously robust due to increased consumer disposable income, accelerating urbanisation, and rising consumption of cosmetics, food, drinks, and dry goods.

Country Analysis:

Germany

Germany’s Packaged Foods Testing market size was valued at USD 105.87 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 323.85 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2030. Germany will see an increase in demand for package testing solutions due to rising ready-to-eat food consumption and significant e-commerce development during the pandemic. It will be easier for the market to expand in the country as consumers' preferences for items with a long shelf life and their understanding of the harmful effects of pollutants on food quality rise.

China

China’s Packaged Foods Testing market size was valued at USD 112.93 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 396.54 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030.

The packaging testing market in East Asia will develop most quickly in China. The rise in demand can be traced to the surge in demand for packaged pharmaceutical medications for a variety of chronic illnesses and the rise in the nation's consumption of ready-to-eat and ready-to-drink food and drinks.

India

India's Packaged Foods Testing market size was valued at USD 134.10 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 539.26 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030. The Indian government is working hard to increase local drug protection and its ability to produce more pharmaceuticals. The growing number of people with chronic illnesses and the thriving pharmaceutical business will increase need for efficient packaging testing solutions.

Covid-19 Impact

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven by the growing processed food market-driven demand for packed food testing.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven by the growing processed food market-driven demand for packed food testing.

