Packaged fruit snacks market to grow by 8.15% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: High demand for low-calorie snacks will drive growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
Packaged fruit snacks market insights -
Vendors: 15+, Including Chaucer Foods Ltd., Crispy Green Inc., Del Monte Food Inc., Ferrero International S.A., Ganong Bros, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Mount Franklin Foods LLC, Nims Fruit Crisps Ltd., Peaceful Fruits, PIM Brands Inc., SunOpta Inc., SweetLife AG, The Kraft Heinz Co., Tong Garden Co. Ltd., Tree Top Inc., YumEarth, Danone SA, General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., and PepsiCo Inc. among others
Coverage: Key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Distribution channel (offline and online), product (sweet and savory packaged fruit snacks, beverage-type packaged fruit snacks, dairy-type packaged fruit snacks, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
To understand more about the information services market, request a sample report
The packaged fruit snacks market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
Why Buy?
Add credibility to strategy
Analyzes competitor's offerings
Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report
The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the packaged fruit snacks market was valued at USD 4,983.87 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 1,785.22 million. The packaged fruit snacks market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,310.59 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 8.87% according to Technavio.
Packaged fruit snacks market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!
Packaged fruit snacks market - Vendor insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -
Crispy Green Inc: The company offers packaged fruit snacks that are gluten-free, vegan, allergen-free and with no sugar added.
Del Monte Food Inc: The company offers packaged fruit snacks in flavors such as Strawberry, Wildberry, Raspberry, Grape, Cherry and Mango.
Ferrero International S.A: The company offers packaged fruit snacks with flavors such as red grapefruit, cherry mixed fruit, mango chunks and mandarin oranges.
Packaged fruit snacks market – Market dynamics
Major drivers –
Changing food consumption patterns
High demand for low-calorie snacks
Growing product availability through retail chains
KEY challenges –
Fluctuations in raw material costs
Processed food is considered harmful to health.
The rise in demand for fresh fruits
Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!
What are the key data covered in this packaged fruit snacks market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the packaged fruit snacks market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the packaged fruit snacks market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the packaged fruit snacks market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of packaged fruit snacks market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
Food Enzymes Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The food enzymes market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.28% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 914.04 million. The increasing demand from the beverage industry is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the availability of substitutes were valued at the market growth.
Fruits and Vegetables Ingredients Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The fruits and vegetables ingredients market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.63% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 101.27 billion. The increased consumption of fruits and vegetables to maintain a healthier diet is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the presence of stringent government rules may impede the market growth.
Packaged Fruit Snacks Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
171
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.87%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 3310.59 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
8.15
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Chaucer Foods Ltd., Crispy Green Inc., Del Monte Food Inc., Ferrero International S.A., Ganong Bros, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Mount Franklin Foods LLC, Nims Fruit Crisps Ltd., Peaceful Fruits, PIM Brands Inc., SunOpta Inc., SweetLife AG, The Kraft Heinz Co., Tong Garden Co. Ltd., Tree Top Inc., YumEarth, Danone SA, General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., and PepsiCo Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global packaged fruit snacks market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
7 Market Segmentation by Product
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Product
7.3 Sweet and savory packaged fruit snacks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Beverage-type packaged fruit snacks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Dairy-type packaged fruit snacks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Market opportunity by Product
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Chaucer Foods Ltd.
12.4 Crispy Green Inc.
12.5 Danone SA
12.6 Del Monte Food Inc.
12.7 Ferrero International S.A.
12.8 Ganong Bros
12.9 General Mills Inc.
12.10 Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.
12.11 Kellogg Co.
12.12 Mount Franklin Foods LLC
12.13 PepsiCo Inc.
12.14 SunOpta Inc.
12.15 The Kraft Heinz Co.
12.16 Tong Garden Co. Ltd.
12.17 YumEarth
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/packaged-fruit-snacks-market-to-grow-by-8-15-y-o-y-from-2022-to-2023-high-demand-for-low-calorie-snacks-will-drive-growth---technavio-301743139.html
SOURCE Technavio