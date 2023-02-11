U.S. markets closed

Packaged fruit snacks market to grow by 8.15% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: High demand for low-calorie snacks will drive growth - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Packaged Fruit Snacks Market 2023-2027
Packaged fruit snacks market insights -

  • Vendors: 15+, Including Chaucer Foods Ltd., Crispy Green Inc., Del Monte Food Inc., Ferrero International S.A., Ganong Bros, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Mount Franklin Foods LLC, Nims Fruit Crisps Ltd., Peaceful Fruits, PIM Brands Inc., SunOpta Inc., SweetLife AG, The Kraft Heinz Co., Tong Garden Co. Ltd., Tree Top Inc., YumEarth, Danone SA, General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., and PepsiCo Inc. among others

  • Coverage: Key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: Distribution channel (offline and online), product (sweet and savory packaged fruit snacks, beverage-type packaged fruit snacks, dairy-type packaged fruit snacks, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

To understand more about the information services market, request a sample report

The packaged fruit snacks market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the packaged fruit snacks market was valued at USD 4,983.87 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 1,785.22 million. The packaged fruit snacks market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,310.59 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 8.87% according to Technavio.

Packaged fruit snacks market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

  • For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Packaged fruit snacks market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

  • Crispy Green Inc: The company offers packaged fruit snacks that are gluten-free, vegan, allergen-free and with no sugar added.

  • Del Monte Food Inc: The company offers packaged fruit snacks in flavors such as Strawberry, Wildberry, Raspberry, Grape, Cherry and Mango.

  • Ferrero International S.A: The company offers packaged fruit snacks with flavors such as red grapefruit, cherry mixed fruit, mango chunks and mandarin oranges.

Packaged fruit snacks market – Market dynamics

Major drivers – 

  • Changing food consumption patterns

  • High demand for low-calorie snacks

  • Growing product availability through retail chains

KEY challenges – 

  • Fluctuations in raw material costs

  • Processed food is considered harmful to health.

  • The rise in demand for fresh fruits

Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this packaged fruit snacks market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the packaged fruit snacks market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the packaged fruit snacks market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the packaged fruit snacks market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of packaged fruit snacks market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Food Enzymes Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The food enzymes market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.28% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 914.04 million. The increasing demand from the beverage industry is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the availability of substitutes were valued at the market growth.

Fruits and Vegetables Ingredients Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The fruits and vegetables ingredients market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.63% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 101.27 billion. The increased consumption of fruits and vegetables to maintain a healthier diet is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the presence of stringent government rules may impede the market growth.

Packaged Fruit Snacks Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

171

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.87%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 3310.59 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

8.15

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Chaucer Foods Ltd., Crispy Green Inc., Del Monte Food Inc., Ferrero International S.A., Ganong Bros, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Mount Franklin Foods LLC, Nims Fruit Crisps Ltd., Peaceful Fruits, PIM Brands Inc., SunOpta Inc., SweetLife AG, The Kraft Heinz Co., Tong Garden Co. Ltd., Tree Top Inc., YumEarth, Danone SA, General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., and PepsiCo Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global packaged fruit snacks market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Sweet and savory packaged fruit snacks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Beverage-type packaged fruit snacks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Dairy-type packaged fruit snacks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Chaucer Foods Ltd.

  • 12.4 Crispy Green Inc.

  • 12.5 Danone SA

  • 12.6 Del Monte Food Inc.

  • 12.7 Ferrero International S.A.

  • 12.8 Ganong Bros

  • 12.9 General Mills Inc. 

  • 12.10 Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

  • 12.11 Kellogg Co.

  • 12.12 Mount Franklin Foods LLC

  • 12.13 PepsiCo Inc.

  • 12.14 SunOpta Inc.

  • 12.15 The Kraft Heinz Co.

  • 12.16 Tong Garden Co. Ltd.

  • 12.17 YumEarth

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Packaged Fruit Snacks Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/packaged-fruit-snacks-market-to-grow-by-8-15-y-o-y-from-2022-to-2023-high-demand-for-low-calorie-snacks-will-drive-growth---technavio-301743139.html

SOURCE Technavio

